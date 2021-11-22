The Latest Front In The Macro Wars

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

The skirmishes in the macro wars are getting dirtier. More recently, the debate on inflation has pitted #TeamTransitory and its detractors - I’ve seen the other side described as #TeamPermanent and #TeamSustained - in a mud-slinging and, often emotionally charged, spat. I suspect that #TeamTransitory will win, eventually - whatever that means - though I also think this side of the debate has most to answer for in terms of the deteriorating debate. The rules seem to change as the consensus-beating inflation prints roll in. As I as explained here, it is unreasonable to term all versions of the world in which inflation is not making a new high on a monthly basis as transitory. More importantly, however, the checkmate-like rebuttal to anyone arguing that rates could and should go higher that they must be in favour of higher unemployment is particularly odd to me. The question we need to ask it seems is whether there are conditions under which policy tightening - both fiscal and monetary - to rein in demand are optimal or desirable, in an economic sense, even if it means, presumably, unemployment going up. The answer is: yes.