The Latest Front In The Macro Wars

Nov. 22, 2021 8:34 AM ETTBT, TLT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, EDV, TMF, PST, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, PLW, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, DTYL, EGF, VUSTX, DTUS, DTUL, DFVL, TAPR, DFVS, FIBR, GBIL, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, SPTS, FTSD, LMBS, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DFAT, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DMRL, DMRM, DMRS, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FYC, FYT, FYX, GBGR, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, TMFS, MGMT, MID, MIDE, MIDF, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM1 Like
Claus Vistesen profile picture
Claus Vistesen
518 Followers

Summary

  • More recently, the debate on inflation has pitted #TeamTransitory and its detractors in a mud-slinging and, often emotionally charged, spat.
  • It is unreasonable to term all versions of the world in which inflation is not making a new high on a monthly basis as transitory.
  • The question we need to ask is whether there are conditions under which policy tightening - both fiscal and monetary - to rein in demand are optimal or desirable, in an economic sense, even if it means, presumably, unemployment going up.

Financial austerity / budget control concept : Coins held by a c clamp on US dollar notes, depicts the economic policies a government implements to reduce budget deficits or control public sector debt

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

The skirmishes in the macro wars are getting dirtier. More recently, the debate on inflation has pitted #TeamTransitory and its detractors - I’ve seen the other side described as #TeamPermanent and #TeamSustained - in a mud-slinging and, often emotionally charged, spat. I suspect that #TeamTransitory will win, eventually - whatever that means - though I also think this side of the debate has most to answer for in terms of the deteriorating debate. The rules seem to change as the consensus-beating inflation prints roll in. As I as explained here, it is unreasonable to term all versions of the world in which inflation is not making a new high on a monthly basis as transitory. More importantly, however, the checkmate-like rebuttal to anyone arguing that rates could and should go higher that they must be in favour of higher unemployment is particularly odd to me. The question we need to ask it seems is whether there are conditions under which policy tightening - both fiscal and monetary - to rein in demand are optimal or desirable, in an economic sense, even if it means, presumably, unemployment going up. The answer is: yes.

View as PDF
ALPHA SOURCES
14

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Claus Vistesen profile picture
Claus Vistesen
518 Followers
Claus Vistesen is a Danish economist who specialises in macroeconomics. He holds a postgraduate degree in Economics. His primary research interests include demographics, macroeconomics and international finance which he practices as Chief Eurozone Economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics. His contributions at Seeking Alpha represent his views alone, and have nothing to do with his employer. He can be contacted through his e-mail (clausvistesen@gmail.com) or through his website (clausvistesen.com) where you can also find most of his writing. He enjoys the interaction with Seeking Alpha readership a lot and will try to reply to all of the comments you throw his way.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.