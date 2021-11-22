Moussa81/iStock via Getty Images

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) owns the prolific KSM+ gold/silver/copper property in British Columbia, which could be the most valuable undeveloped precious metals resource in either Canada or the U.S. I have mentioned the upside potential of this prospective mining concern several times in 2021, and the company appears to be making real progress toward a less expensive upfront mine construction plan when it releases an updated Preliminary Feasibility Study [PFS] next spring, including new deposits found in recent years and an adjacent property’s acquired resources. In December 2020, Seabridge purchased the next door Snowfield asset from Pretium Resources (PVG) for $100 million, a small 1.5% royalty on production and a $20 million contingent payment.

Two weeks ago, management seemed to raise expectations for a major reworking of construction and cash costs at KSM+, with extra upside available to investors in a rising gold/silver/copper environment. Management stated in the Q3 earnings press release,

Early results from this year’s drill program at KSM support a reshaping of the project to include Snowfield which could enhance proven and probable reserves, projected annual gold production and payback while also deferring and reducing major capital expenditures associated with block-cave development.

The company’s goal is to reduce the high initial construction cost of primarily underground mining from $5+ billion (for a 50-year mine) to a number far less, with excavation of ore first done closer to the surface. Then, operating cash flow from open pit mining could be used to fund more expensive underground development. If the third-party PFS company is able to design a mine plan with lower build costs, it is quite possible a major miner will be persuaded to either buy out KSM+ or somehow partner with Seabridge to move the asset into operating mine status (with serious cash flow generation).

Projections from the 2016 mine plan, made five years ago before additional resources were discovered and purchased, are listed below. Plus, remember these estimates were made at the prevailing gold price of $1350 an ounce, silver at $20 per ounce, and copper $2.20 per pound. Today’s quotes are $1850 gold, $24.70 silver, and $4.40 copper. Essentially, a lower mine construction cost to get production going, and dramatically higher metals selling prices make the KSM+ property far, far more valuable than 2016.

Image Source: 2016 PFS Press Release for KSM

World-Class Assets

Already, Seabridge owns more gold and copper reserve value “per share” in the ground than literally every other major miner and exploration outfit. Below is a graph of proven reserves at KSM (before the new PFS and mine plan is released) and its other assets including the Canadian Courageous Lake project.

Image Source: November Company Fact Sheet

Here are graphs of the tremendous leverage to gold and copper prices inherent in each share of the company. Taking the equity capitalization of the company plus debt divided by proven reserves, investors are getting gold in the ground for US$31 an ounce and total indicated resources at just $9 per ounce! If you are looking for call option-like leverage to precious metals, with no expiration date, and a successful track record of limited share dilution to generate cash for drilling/exploration, Seabridge may be the best investment choice out there (and has been for years).

Image Source: November Investor Presentation

Bullish Performance History

An anticipated positive news catalyst from next year’s PFS and a minor uptick in the gold price have supported a decent amount of buying interest in the stock, while convincing some sellers to step back during October and November. Believe it or not, this exploration company has morphed into a leading precious metals pick the last eight weeks, and could easily gallop higher from today’s ultra-low valuation on known gold/silver/copper reserves in the ground.

Below is a chart of the leading relative strength in SA’s share price since the beginning of October against the next closest large-scale development peer NovaGold (NG) in Canada, and alternative investment choices in the diversified major producer VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the speculative smaller name VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX), plus precious metal bullion-replicating vehicles iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) and SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD). This research effort will answer the real-world question, is Seabridge delivering for investors vs. similar industry alternatives.

Not only has Seabridge been a top precious metals investment to own the last seven weeks, but it has been a winning idea over the last three months, six months, and 12 months, plus on a longer-term 5-year review. Total returns, including dividends (Seabridge does not pay one currently), for the peer group are drawn below for each period.

The good news for Seabridge shareholders is technical trading evidence has emerged to suggest buying interest is picking up in late 2021. Below is a 2-year chart of daily price and volume changes. The stock quote is only 14% from a 10-year high, and is much closer to the high trade of 2021 than the average gold exploration or mining concern. Plus, price is comfortably above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. SA stands out vs. the industry with its relative price strength, where the typical miner has lagged overall stock market gains since gold/silver peaked in August of 2020.

The stock has “outperformed” the S&P 500 by +5% since just before the pandemic started, measured from late 2019. In addition, a subtle turn in momentum technical action seems to be underway. The Accumulation/Distribution Line is at a 5-month high. And, the Negative Volume Index appears to be making a bullish turn higher, marked with the red arrow. The NVI line is back above its 60-day average reading with the MA starting to turn higher. The last two instances of this NVI pattern have been great places to buy, ahead of multi-month spikes in price. Outside of a steep U.S. equity market dive that takes gold/silver/copper prices down with it, I am quite optimistic on SA’s short-term price future.

Positive Outlook for 2022

The doubling in the share quote since the 2016 PFS release may not adequately reflect the jump in underlying value at KSM+. The company’s outstanding share count has increased 40% to fund operations and exploration on all of its properties (including KSM). This dilution of underlying ownership has slowed the quote advance. However, it is entirely possible a stronger PFS mine plan with new proven reserves and improved upfront capital expenditures will generate tremendous excitement in the industry about the investment potential for KSM+.

My bullish SA outlook hinges on better economics in the 2022 PFS, projected by the company to be finished and released to the public in the 2nd quarter (April-June). Assuming metal prices rise somewhat over the next 3-6 months and the PFS reshapes Wall Street’s view of the stock, a price target of $30 to $40 per share by next summer is not unrealistic. At least, that’s the upside argument. Further, if this reality comes to pass, SA will become a takeover target overnight from a major miner, or billionaire investor wanting a gold hedge for his/her wealth.

A second kicker and reason to buy Seabridge around $20 now is its superior leverage to gold, silver and copper prices if a big bull move appears in 2022. Any excuse for additional money printing by the U.S. government (pandemic resurgence, wars with Russia or China, slowing consumer spending causing a recession, etc.), may lead to a more serious devaluation of the U.S. dollar and sharply higher precious metal quotes.

What could go wrong for Seabridge? Namely, the opposite scenario inputs as my bullish logic. A new PFS report that keeps initial construction costs near a prohibitive development level of $5 billion, without much change in projected operating cash costs, would be bad news for sure. In addition, a significant unexpected drop in metals pricing for gold/silver/copper would hurt the share quote.

If you want to simplify the investment decision, you are engaging in two binary decisions owning SA. Will the 2022 PFS increase the economics of the KSM+ project, and are metals headed higher next year? I own shares, so I believe both questions will soon be answered in the affirmative for Seabridge.

NovaGold’s Donlin project in Alaska is similar in size and development status to KSM. Using NG’s quote, Donlin is worth $5 billion in market value today, owned 50/50 with major miner Barrick Gold (GOLD), before construction of a mine has begun. Seabridge’s market capitalization today is just $1.6 billion, and its holdings include other valuable projects with proven reserves like Courageous Lake. So, my forecast is a positive 2022 PFS will jump the stock price considerably higher into summertime.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.