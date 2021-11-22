Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we posted last Wednesday. Please note that due to time and audio constraints, transcription may not be perfect. We encourage you to listen to the podcast, embedded below, if you need any clarification. We hope you enjoy!

Stephen Alpher: Headline inflation in October rose to more than a 30 year high of 6.2%. Core rate up and also CPI 4.6%. Both numbers were well ahead of expectations. While the financial market repercussions for the moment have been minor, the 10-year Treasury yield's still yielding a skimpy 1.62% or real yield of nearly negative 5%. DC however, has gotten the message. Most policymakers are quickly dropping the term transitory from the vocabulary.

Welcome to Alpha Trader, where our guest this week is Lacy Hunt, Executive Vice President of Hoisington Investment Management. Along with his partner, Van Hoisington, Hunt has correctly remained bullish on long dated U.S. treasuries throughout any number of inflation scares over the past few decades. They remain bullish today, despite the ugly news flow around prices, wages and supply issues. Lacy pleased to have you on the show.

Lacy Hunt: My pleasure.

SA: To get started your theory, maybe theory is too strong of a word for it. But as to why inflation isn't a worry beyond the short term stems from the mountain of debt in this country at both the personal and governmental levels. Can you expand a bit on that, and why that's a retardant to economic growth?

LH: Well, where we are in a massive debt overhang and debt trap. The debt is cutting into growth. When you overuse a factor of production, such as debt capital, initially economic output rises, you continue to overuse debt capital, GDP turns flat, still overuse it, and it turns down that's though diminishing marginal returns from a factor production. And that's what we're witnessing. It's confirmed by the econometric studies. The United States is and it's also confirmed by the marginal revenue product of debt, the amount of GDP that's generated by each dollar of debt.

We're at all-time lows. The world is even more indebted, and further along the diminishing return curve than we are. And as a result, the dollar remains firm and this imports economic weakness from the rest of the world. The inflationary situation this year is real, no question about it, a significant upturn, due to various and prolonged supply side disruptions.

The important thing to understand is that when such disruptions occur, the aggregate supply curve shifts inward. And that catches the downward sloping aggregate demand curve at a higher price level with a lower level of economic output. And so we call that situation, if it's prolonged long enough, a supply side recession. And when GDP falters in response to supply side disruptions, the output gap increases. And you witness the destruction of demand. And so the process has been much more elongated than anything we've seen so far since 1990. But the debt overhang is more serious now than we've ever witnessed, both domestically and globally.

SA: If the government can get so in debt, if the Fed can hold rates, short term rates at 0%, if they can increase their balance sheet by as much as they have, what conditions -- and you say that won't lead to a long term inflation. What conditions would lead to inflation in the medium or longer term?

LH: Well, last year when we saw the unprecedented coordination between monetary and fiscal policy, there was a very sharp increase in the money supply. And then the increase for last year was in the vicinity of 20%. It was the highest since 1943, very unusual increase in the money supply.

However, the rate of growth and money supply is already coming down. MacroStrategy, out of London, which has a weekly tracking model, the Fed no longer publishes weekly data, is indicating that in the three months ending early November, the rate of growth is down to 7.5%. So money growth is decelerating. If we were to march back up to those -- toward those highs and we did not get an offsetting decline in the velocity of money, then that would clearly change the picture.

But the important thing to understand is that this deceleration in monetary growth is before any tapering. Now one of the most important relationships in monetary economics is the Brunner Meltzer, which says that M2 is equal to the monetary base times the money multiplier. Now, the money multiplier is endogenous. It's beyond the Fed's control. And it is dropping. And that's what's accounting for the deceleration in M2, prior to tapering.

It's dropping because the banks, although they have a multitude of reserves, almost a $1.5 trillion more now than they did last year, they're not able to profitably put those reserves to use. And they're being accumulated in deposits at the Federal Reserve earning a few basis points. So if there were to be some mechanism whereby the banks could price through the risk premium and the other costs, that could possibly send money supply growth upward.

But the Fed is starting to buy fewer government and mortgage paper. And so if you use the Brunner Meltzer equation, money equals the base times the little m, the money multiplier. The rate of growth in the base is coming down. And I expect the money multiplier will continue to drop. And so by let's say, if the Fed stays on target with their tapering, I think the money supply growth on a three month basis will be no higher than 5%. And that's below the long term average increase in M2. And I think the velocity of money will continue to stagnate or to decline because of the indebtedness problem.

And this means that the aggregate demand curve, which is money times velocity will start shifting inward. And keep in mind after QE, and then QE2 and QE3, when the Fed tapered, the rate of growth and the money supply fell and economic growth and the inflation rate came back after increasing now, the increases then were not as large, but the mechanism is still the same.

SA: So do you think the Fed which is making -- has begun to tapering and is making increasing noises about hiking interest rates sooner rather than later, and by the way, my partner Aaron Task has entered the room as you can hear by the banging around.

Aaron Task: Apologies for the background noise and my tardiness.

SA: But any case, so the Fed is making noises. They're starting to taper. They're starting to talk about hiking rates, maybe as soon as the first quarter in 2022. Do you think they're embarking on a policy mistake by doing that?

LH: I don't make judgments like that. I'm in the investment management business. I accept the world as it is and respond to it. So I'm trying to execute a fiduciary responsibility.

AT: Hi, it's Aaron Task, again, I am sorry for being late here, and Steve may have already asked you about this, but we are talking here Tuesday, midday. This morning, we got a big print on retail sales. And there's chatter out there that the economy is re accelerating as we head into the end of the year. So as you see the world, what is your near term outlook for economic growth here in the U.S.?

LH: Well, economic growth is always unsteady. And remember, the second -- the third quarter was very weak. So it's not surprising that growth in the fourth quarter would be somewhat better. I mean after all the COVID cases spiked up during the third quarter. And they've come off. I suspect that one of the reasons for the strong retail sales print is that there was also a large surge in inflation. And keep in mind that we're in an early stage expansion.

And in early stage expansions, sometimes up to three, four years into the expansion the inflation rate falls. And there's a good reason why it needs to fall. In inflation, prices rise faster than wages and real wage income falls. Also when inflation rises at an early stage expansion, then your interest sensitive sectors stall out. And also in an inflationary surge, the trade deficit becomes worse. And so the upturn in spending in October is undoubtedly a reflection of the faster inflation, but the faster inflation is undermining real wage growth.

For example, if you look at real disposable per capita income in September, the last month that we have numbers, it's back where we were in March of 2020. And in the month of October, there was a very, very sharp decline in both real weekly average hourly earnings and hourly earnings adjusted for inflation.

Another element that may be at work, there's been a lot of scare stories that people needed to place their orders for Christmas, or they wouldn't have them. And see the seasonal factors are not looking for November and December buying to occur in October. And so demand may have been pulled forward.

AT: Got it. I think that explains or answers a question I think a lot of people are asking Tuesday morning, which is what's more important, or which number should I trust, the retail sales number, or the consumer confidence numbers being at decade lows. That sounds like it makes sense to you that your consumers are doing a lot of buying now because they expect prices to be higher later, and which is not good for sentiment. And also they're not sure they're going to be able to get those goods in a timely way, which is also not good for sentiment.

LH: Also keep in mind that in response to the University of Michigan, their account -- they're saying that they expect their nominal income to decelerate and their real income to decelerate. And the deterioration in consumer confidence, I think is more a reflection of the deterioration in real income. And the decline is not an ordinary decline. We took out the lows in the Michigan survey that were registered during the pandemic. And in fact, if you look at the early November reading, the consumer confidence is at the levels that we were at, during the early phase of the very deep '08 recession and also the previous recession to that in 2000, and in 1990 as well. And the consumers are saying that they plan to cut back on their big ticket purchases.

In fact, the plans to buy consumer durables were an all-time low in early November. The consumer's lost confidence and you can see this in other ways. If you look at the polling, for example, of the administration, consumers are very worried. They're not confident and nor should they be.

AT: Right. So you just answered the question. You think they're justified not being confident. Should…?

LH: They are faced with real concerns, they are faced with real concerns, because the inflation rate is a couple of percentage points above the rate of increase in wages. And I think that the aggregate figures really don't tell the whole story, because the wage increases appear to be heavier on the upper income groups, and lighter on the lower income groups, and inflations are very, very hard on modest and moderate income households. And so we have a situation right now where 75%, maybe 80% of our households are being forced to retrench very significantly.

And another thing about the price increases, many of those are occurring in what we call price inelastic goods, such as energy and food.

AT: Right things you have to buy, yes.

LH: So your lower income households have a much higher proportion of their budget in those basic necessities. They do not have good substitutes for them. And it really pinches them hard. And so in this particular situation, I think the Michigan Conference and also the Conference Board Survey are pointing that there are monumental problems facing the average ordinary family, which is majority of our people,

AT: Right. And the earnings and outlook from Walmart would also support that as well. As you know, that's typically where people at the lower end of the income spectrum tend to shop. And they've been shopping more at Walmart this last quarter. So you mentioned the administration's poor approval numbers and President Biden's approval numbers. He just saw…

LH: I don't think I mentioned the President's name. I just didn't.

AT: You didn't mention his name. But it was by association clearly. He just signed the == President Biden just signed $1 trillion roughly Infrastructure Bill. Does that kind of fiscal spending change the trajectory of the economy and/or your outlook for inflation going forward?

LH: No, it's actually going to make the economy weaker. This is debt financed. And if you remember, the shovel ready projects of 2008-2009, they gave a very transitory lift to the economy. The tax cut of 2018, second quarter of 2018, very strong quarter, but the growth rate tailed off in the third quarter, was still pretty good, then decelerated all the way through 2019, even though the Fed was cutting interest rates. Based on the best academic research that I've seen available, the government expenditure multiplier turns negative after two quarters. And so the debt comes in, you get a transitory benefit, and then the weight of the debt declines.

Remember that -- remember what the work of Minsky showed us that debt must generate an income stream to repay principal and interest. And if you don't do that, then you undermine economic growth. And so we have multiple examples of this in Europe, China and Japan. And you get these transitory boost within the boost phase and then the economy retreats back.

Another problem, when you have these debt financed operations, you have to take into consideration the fact that physical investment, I must equal saving out of income for the aggregate economy. And saving out of income has three components, household private saving, government saving and foreign savings. And so when the government sector engages in greater dis-save, then that absorbs saving that the household and farm -- the private and the farm sectors are generating. And then that means that there are less funds available for physical investment.

So there, it doesn't matter whether you look at it from the standpoint of the diminishing returns argument, or from the insufficiency of saving to cover the problem, the benefit there is going to fade very, very quickly.

SA: All right, we're going to take a quick break. We'll be right back with more Alpha Trader.

AT: Welcome back to Alpha Trader, Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher continuing our conversation with our guest, Lacy Hunt. He's the chief economist at Hoisington Investment Management Company, which is an Austin-based RIA, with over $4 billion in assets under management.

So Dr. Hunt, it sounds like there's nothing in your mind that the government can do, whether it's tax cuts or more spending, to cheat to alter the trajectory of the economy that Japanification of the economy that you've been talking about and writing about for so long, hey, is there anything that would cause you to rethink your view on where we're going long term?

LH: It's not just me. There's serious academic research, that when government debt goes above -- gross government debt goes above 60% of GDP, you get this deleterious effect on economic growth. And we're -- none of us are as low as 60%, none of the major economies. I'll just give you a couple of numbers from 1,870 to 2,000. And real per capita terms, the growth rate was 2.2% per annum. And of course, the growth in real per capita GDP is the standard of living. And since then which is when the econometric studies indicated the debt levels had reached this onerous point, the growth has only been 1.1% per annum.

In other words, it's been half of what we've done historically. So in 2000, we've lost half of our growth rate and in the third quarter just ended, if we had managed to stay on the 2.2% growth track, as opposed to this lower track that we took, the real per capita GDP would be around $75,000, not $59,000, a difference of 17%. And so as we take on more and more debt, it undermines our growth trajectory. And we began to fall further and fall further off the pace that we've achieved.

And I'll just buttress this with some international information. Europe and Japan are much more heavily indebted than we are. So if you go back to 1995, when the Euro came into existence, in real per capita, 2010 U.S. dollars, the U.S. economy was 7%, below that of Japan. And now we're 13% above Japan. They are the poster child for over-indebtedness. And since 1995, the U.S. economy was 23% greater than Europe. And it's now 38%. So not only is the U.S. growth rate falling below the trends that we've done historically, but Europe and Japan are falling below what we achieve.

AT: I wanted to bring it back to actual investments in long term treasury bonds. I think you make a very good case for why high levels of debt augur for lower growth rate than otherwise. But why treasuries? I mean, just the Greek bond market got vaporized because they had too much debt, hasn't happened for the U.S., for Europe, for Japan, is that strictly because we can print the dollars with which we finance ourselves?

LH: Well, no, I think that -- I mean, one of the things that people have said over and over again, is that the debt levels in the United States should send the dollar lower. And the dollar going substantially lower could change the inflationary picture. But what does the dollar do? The dollar holds in there. And in fact, this year we've had these inflationary problems and other issues, the dollar has actually appreciated.

AT: But that's versus currencies like the euro in the end where they have their own series.

LH: Well, even the trade weighted dollar, the Wall Street Journal Index, the DXY, they're basically 1.5 year highs. And one of the reasons the dollar holds its value is because the United States economy is not as heavily indebted as the rest of the world. And one confirmation of that is to look at what's happening to the velocity of money in the U.S. versus Europe, and Japan. The velocity of money is heavily influenced by the marginal revenue product of the debt. Ours are unprecedentedly low, where in terms of total debt we're at about -- we're generating only about $0.25 of GDP per dollar of debt. But it's $0.20 in Europe and $0.15 in Japan. And so the United States continues to outperform on a long term basis. And as long as that's the case, the U.S. dollar will continue to remain firm.

SA: And so from an investing perspective, you can only invest in treasuries, are you

LH: Well, that's our only mandate.

SA: Are you are you bullish here on the 10 year, which is we're talking now, yielding 1.62%, which is much higher than anywhere in the Eurozone, Japan. is that it's less than one basis point which speaks to your point. And do you think we're ultimately going there to close to zero or sub negative rates on the 10 year?

LH: Well, what we try to do is we try to take a multi-year view, take the long picture into consideration. We think over the very short run there's a host of extraneous factors, enter the picture, leave the picture. There's these trading models and momentum trading, errant statements from Federal Reserve. But when you take the long view, we think it warrants a very long duration treasury portfolio. Ours is over 20.

AT: Now it wasn't in this investment letter, but it was sometime recent, sometime in the last year, I believe you kind of asked the rhetorical question, what would turn bearish on long dated U.S. Treasuries? And you said, I believe the answer was if the Federal Reserve began directly financing the government debt that would be akin to printing money. Can you explain why the difference between that and what they're doing now, which is buying tens if not hundreds of billions of U.S. Treasuries from primary dealers?

LH: well for something to be money, it must be a medium of exchange store value and unit of account. When the Fed creates liabilities, which it can do in limited quantities. After that transaction clears, the banks have to take an overnight deposit at the Fed. And those overnight deposits do not constitute money. They are not medium of exchange. The banks could conceivably use the reserves, to make loans and investments and so forth. However the banks have to price through all their costs, the interest cost, which are negligible, their overhead costs. But they also have to price through the risk premium, or the risk that their borrower will not repay.

And so what's happening when economies are very over indebted is the risk premium rises. And the reserves then sit there at the Federal Reserve, and they're not medium of exchange. The Federal Reserve was set up to be the lender of last resort. It was not designed to make the Federal Reserve a Banana Republic Bank. The Feds liabilities are not medium of exchange.

But if you were to rewrite the Federal Reserve Act, or surreptitiously find a way to circumvent the Federal Reserve Act, and make the Fed's liabilities medium of exchange, then that would be a game changer. Because then the inflation rate would take off. You would activate Gresham's Law, which says the bad money chases out good, you force people to return to barter, which is highly inefficient. But so far, we're operating under the Reserve Act of 1934 and its successors, which gives the Fed great power to learn but not power to spend.

Now there's one other element here on as long as we're in the current system, when the Federal Reserve coordinates heavily with the fiscal policy as they did last year in an unprecedented way, we know that that works positively over the short run. But when you have greater monetary and fiscal influence that moves economies further in the direction of command and control. Well, I just told you earlier that the government expenditure multiplier is negative. The private sector multipliers are positive.

So if you use monetary and fiscal policy, to go further in the direction in command and control, then you diminish the private sector activities with a high multiplier, and you increase the government directed activities with a low multiplier, and that continues to undermine growth. But the game changer would be to make the Fed's liabilities medium of exchange. This is what Germany did after the end of World War One. The Central Bank of China did that in 1935. Numerous other cases, couple in Latin America today. But so far, the Fed is lender, not spender of last resort.

AT: So if the Fed were to approve a digital currency, would that change the paradigm that you just described?

LH: Yes, it well could. Because if you were to give people with an account at the Federal Reserve, well, you would turn the whole banking system upside down, in addition, but if you were to, if you were to give, let's say all noninstitutionalized adults an account at the Federal Reserve, then you could fund it with the feds liabilities and it would become medium exchange, would be equivalent to making it medium of exchange. And it would also then destroy the relationship, the risk relationship with deposits that exists today. I mean, because it would it would make the banking system's deposits inferior to that of the Treasury.

That would create a major disruption to the current system. But it would take you in the direction of making the Fed's liabilities legal tender. And in a massive inflationary situation none of us will be happy, we will all be much worse off.

AT: Right. I'm recalling a conversation with Jim Bianco a few months back where he said that this decision about the digital currency is the "I believe was most consequential decision in Fed history." Yeah, so to be determined, it sounds like Dr. Hunt would agree.

LH: So Jim is correct. Yeah, it would be a major -- it would be mind boggling. It would require a rewrite of the Federal Reserve Act in my view. I wouldn't want to say that it could be done surreptitiously. Maybe someone would try it. But I think that there would be lawsuits. And there would be a period of time in which we would be in a limbo. I would imagine the banking system would be so irreparably harmed.

AT: Right. And given the regulatory capture by the U.S. banking system, the fact that they have a seat at the table, and right at the Fed table, basically, it's hard to imagine this ever coming to pass.

LH: There are more proponents of making the Feds liabilities legal tender than I ever believed possible. I thought this battle was already decided long ago, but apparently it's not.

SA: And you're saying that would require a change in the law? Could that be done kind of surreptitiously?

LH: I think -- I do -- it could possibly, but if there would be lawsuits, okay, because of the damage to the banking system. And so then we would then be in a period of limbo, while the issue was determined by the courts. How the courts would rule I don't know. But I think the --keep in mind that when we left the gold standard, in 1934, 1933, Carter Glass of Virginia who rewrote the Federal Reserve Act, he also wrote Glass-Steagall, went to the leading monetary economist of the time, Irving Fisher, Yale and Charles Whittlesey at Penn and he said, how do we give the Fed powers to lend but not to spend? And the system was designed very carefully. And in fact, there was a House Banking Chairman by the name of Wright Patman, back in the 1960s, who was afraid that the Federal Reserve had the power to spend. And he commissioned the two great monetary economists called Brunner and Alan Meltzer, to fully examine the mechanisms of the Federal Reserve's money supply process to determine whether they had the power to spend and this is the document worth reading. And Brunner and Meltzer unequivocally concluded that they did not, would be a violation of the Federal Reserve Act.

SA: So how would you distinguish the surreptitious -- fictitious at this point launch of a digital currency versus what the Fed did in March 2020, when they said, we're going to buy corporate debt, and ETFs and other things, which a lot of people I would say, fed critics found extremely, distasteful to be kind. But was it legal under the Act, in your view?

LH: In my view, I'm not going to -- I'm not a lawyer. But they seized on the exigent circumstances clause, but they are reversing that, and have largely reversed those purchases, not entirely, you know, of the ETFs and corporates and so forth. And they've announced an attention, not to my way of thinking you would have to be in some sort of an emergency situation.

But it was -- it was troubling to me, given what I know, the Federal Reserve, and I went into the Federal Reserve in 1969, when our when William McChesney Martin was Chairman, and left when Arthur Burns was chairman. In those days, we were the financial economists. I was at the Dallas Fed, we were required to study the Federal Reserve Act, and its various subsequent ACTs.

And I can tell you that the authority does not exist. And with good reason. So I think it would require, I mean, Mrs. Brainard, who's in hot contention for the job is said that to offer the digital currency would require a rewrite of the Federal Reserve Act. So I mean, she's on record is saying that, which I think is a correct statement.

AT: And you mentioned Lael Brainard, which reminds me, we should probably ask you your view on whether or not you think Chairman Powell is going to be reappointed. And how much of a risk or not, is it to financial markets if he is not?

LH: You see, this is some area where my expertise is no greater it appears to be a pick-up to me at the present time, and I don't know where, what the decision will be made. I'll have to -- I have to keep an open mind and react accordingly.

AT: Okay. And in terms of your investing outlook, I want to go back to your comment earlier about your preferred duration is over 20 years right now, in treasuries, which is probably not consensus.

LH: That's absolutely not consensus. You're not hearing my story. I guarantee you.

AT: No, we're not For sure, so but what do you say to the conventional wisdom that says, you're not -- you should be getting out of treasuries. And if you're in treasuries it should be shorter term. People talk about the twos and the fives and the belly of the curve. But you're going further out. What are those folks missing?

LH: I don't presume to say what they're missing. All I can do is tell you what I know.

AT: Getting back to the economics, I neglected to ask you earlier, and I apologize if Steven maybe asked you this before I joined. These supply chain bottlenecks we're having now which for the most part seem to be the result of the pandemic and various issues with just in time shipping. Is that a transitory inflationary pressure in your mind or again, getting back to your comment about consumers inflation expectation being maybe why they're spending now as opposed to later? Are we going to go back six months and say that that was -- that's worked its way through the system and we're back to a deflationary or disinflationary type environment?

LH: Well, I like to look at the general equilibrium model using aggregate supply and aggregate demand. And your supply curve is upward sloping with price on the vertical axis and real GDP on the horizontal axis. And so when you have supply chain disruptions that shifts the aggregate supply curve inward, creating a higher price level, but a lower level of real GDP.

When you do that, then you increase the output gap. And as the supply chain disruption extends itself, you get a destruction of demand. Now the only way that it could be permanent -- and this is what happened in the 1970s. The aggregate demand curve was constantly shifted outward. By algebraic substitution, aggregate demand is equal to one-eight times velocity. And in the 1970s, the money supply growth was steadily increasing under both Burns and then G. William Miller and the velocity of money was stable.

And so in that situation, the Federal Reserve permitted a path through of supply side disruptions. But before you joined us, I already made the case that monetary growth is coming down. I cited statistics from macro strategies, who has a weekly tracking model of M2, that's a three month growth rate is down to seven and a half percent. And given the fact that the M2 equals the base times the money multiplier, if the Fed stays on tapering, you know, we could see M2 growth, under 5% annual rate for the three months ending January. If they step up the tapering, then it could be even faster deceleration. So the M2 growth is already decelerating, unlike the 1970s.

And another thing to keep in mind that in the 1970s, when the Fed was accelerating monetary growth, shifting the aggregate demand curve outward in the face of supply side disruptions, one of the indications was a steady and massive erosion of the dollar. That played a major role in the transition mechanism, that's not at work here.

AT: Right. I have one more question, if I may before we let you go and appreciate your time here this morning. I listened to an interview you did on Real Vision Finance with Danielle DiMartino Booth who's been a guest here as well on the program and you said that in prior decades, the stock market was considered a leading economic indicator. I don't think it is anymore. It's basically a tool of monetary policy.

So can you explain what you mean by that? And also, what message if any, do you take then from the stock market being just below all-time highs as we speak here today?

LH: Well, as a fixed income, keep in mind that I was trained in econometric model building, and I fit thousands of consumption investment functions. I studied very rigorously the business cycle, wrote about it at peer-reviewed research published earlier in my career, developed a large the first large scale econometric model in the financial markets. So I'm trying to look at this as a complete fashion as I possibly can. And so if you take Fisher's equation of exchange, and you say GDP equals money times velocity.

If you get an increase in money, and the velocity of money declines, then the money is trapped in the financial markets. Since we became extremely over indebted in the late 1990s, the velocity of money has been dropping sharply. In fact, we peaked at about $2.12, each dollar of money was creating $2.12 of GDP. And we're now down to about $1.10. And that's what happens in economies in which the marginal revenue product of debt falls, pulls the velocity of money downward.

And so when the Fed creates money in this situation, that liquidity is trapped in the financial market. And that leads to a bidding up of financial asset prices. And that's why you have this major dichotomy between what's happening to the growth in the standard of living and the performance of the stock market. As I said earlier, from 1870 to 2000, in real per capita dollars, GDP grew by 2.2% per annum. And since then it's been 1.1% per annum. And so the liquidity goes in, but it gets trapped in the financial markets. It doesn't lift the standard living other than a very transitory bout that lasts maybe a quarter or two.

AT: Right that explains the wealth inequality issue and all the societal…

LH: Well, it exacerbates inequalities, because the stock market investments are not widely held. And in fact, for maybe 75%, or 80% of our households, their financial investments exceed their consumer and house and mortgage debt. So as a matter of fact, it worsens the income and wealth divides -- reserve I think it's an important indicator people may they, what people like to do is look at the arrow on the screen. And if it's green, they're happy. But the fact of the matter is, in my view that conveys no useful information other than the fact that the market is up or down that day.

AT: Right? Well, there's green on the screen here today. And I would like to end on a happy note, but I feel compelled to ask you, is there any solution to these very complex problems that you've described here today, because it sounds like there's not going to be a good outcome here.

LH: One of the leading authorities on debt is McKinsey Global Research, which is the think tank of McKinsey. And the exhaustive study of these 24 advanced economies that became over indebted in the time period between 1900 and 2008. And McKinsey found that in all 24 cases, that the problem had to be solved by a period of austerity, which McKenzie defined as a sustained significant rise in the net national saving.

Unfortunately, you cannot do that in modern democracies, because to start a period of austerity, the initial effect is to restrain economic growth. And so no one's willing to take the short term. So the only solution apparently, is for the advanced economies to try taking on more debt. With the summer though the foregone forlorn hope that somehow this will kick-start us into a higher growth trajectory. But that doesn't work. It just, it just exacerbates the debt trap.

AT: All right, and of course, the most dangerous words on Wall Street are this time, it's different. And you're saying it's not going to be different here. All right, our guest has been Lacy Hunt, Chief Economist at Hoisington Investment Management. Dr. Hunt, thank you for being here today.

LH: My pleasure.

SA: Thank you Lacy.

