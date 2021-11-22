Enhancing Exposure To European Equities

Nov. 22, 2021 9:52 AM ETHEDJ, DFE, EUDG2 Likes
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.47K Followers

Summary

  • Many companies in cyclical sectors like Consumer Discretionary and Financials have reinstated their dividend payments this year after being forced to suspend them in 2020.
  • HEDJ's exporter focus continues to drive its overweight in the Consumer Staples, Health Care, Industrials and Materials sectors versus its benchmark the MSCI Eurozone Index.
  • The European small-cap exposure of DFE saw a combination of the other Funds’ sector increases.

European union flag against parliament in Brussels

artJazz/iStock via Getty Images

By Alejandro Saltiel

European equity markets have shown strength this year, rebounding from last year’s pandemic-related slowdown and ranking among the top performers year-to-date1.

Many companies in cyclical sectors like Consumer Discretionary and Financials have reinstated their dividend payments this year after being forced to suspend them in 2020.

The eurozone economy appears to be firing on all cylinders. In the second quarter, the eurozone’s growth, measured by GDP, expanded by 2% quarter-on-quarter2, outpacing that of the U.S. and China. The third-quarter earnings season has been strong so far, showing a net earnings surprise of 7% driven3 by upward revisions to net income margins—the highest upward revisions to net income margins since 2010.

Consumption demand aided by the economic reopening and accommodative monetary policy has helped unleash excess savings that had accumulated during the pandemic, and increases on the production side have been led by the services sectors.

WisdomTree provides exposure to different European themes through the below funds:

These Europe-focused Indexes rebalanced earlier in November as part of our annual developed international rebalance process.

Fundamental Changes

After WTEHIP’s rebalance, the ETF Ticker HEDJ, will have a slightly higher dividend yield, lower P/E valuation and higher profitability metrics relative to its benchmark the MSCI Eurozone Index. Similarly, WTEDG (ETF Ticker EUDG) and WTESC (ETF Ticker DFE) will show similar characteristics versus the MSCI Europe Index with the quality basket, EUDG exhibiting a higher quality factor and the SmallCap basket, DFE, trading at a larger P/E discount.

Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Portfolio Fundamentals

For the most recent standardized performance, 30-day SEC yield, and month-end performance click the respective tickers: HEDJ, EUDG, DFE.

Sector Changes

As a result of European Consumer Discretionary and Financials companies reinstating their dividends, HEDJ saw its exposure to these sectors increase, while its exposure to the Consumer Staples, Information Technology and Materials sectors was reduced. Overall, HEDJ's exporter focus continues to drive its overweight in the Consumer Staples, Health Care, Industrials and Materials sectors versus its benchmark the MSCI Eurozone Index.

For EUDG, the effect of reinstated dividends was also seen in its increased exposure to Consumer Discretionary, while rising commodity prices and increased inflation caused a significant increase in exposure to the Materials sector. Overall, EUDG's quality and dividend growth focus resulted in overweight allocations in Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary, as well as Health Care, Industrials and Materials relative to its MSCI Europe Index benchmark.

The European small-cap exposure of DFE saw a combination of the other Funds’ sector increases. Dividend reinstatements, along with increased commodity prices, caused WTESC to increase exposure to the Consumer Discretionary, Financials and Industrial sectors. European small-cap exposures will give investors overweight exposures to cyclical sectors relative to the broad MSCI Europe Index.

Sector Exposures

Country Changes

The largest country-level changes in HEDJ were an increase in exposure to Spain and reduced exposure to the Netherlands.

The increase in exposure to Spain can be attributed to Banco Santander, S.A., and BBVA, S.A., being added to the portfolio after they reinstated their dividends. On the other hand, the reduction to the Netherlands is related to Unilever’s unification of its legal structure under its U.K. entity at the end of 2020.

For EUDG, the largest changes were increased exposure to Germany, as companies like Adidas AG and Covestro AG were added to the portfolio, and reduced exposure to the U.K. through British American Tobacco being dropped from the portfolio for its increased composite risk score (CRS) as a result of its high dividend yield.

Small caps and the DFE portfolio saw its most important increase in exposure to Italy due to Italian banks reinstating their dividend payments. This portfolio saw a decrease in exposure to Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Country Exposures

1 MSCI Europe Index outperforming MSCI EAFE and MSCI EM Indexes year-to-date. Data as of 11/5/2021. Source: WisdomTree, Bloomberg.2 Data as of 08/17/2021. Source: Bloomberg.3 Data as of 10/29/2021. Source: Bloomberg.

Important Risks Related to this Article

The WisdomTree Europe Funds seek to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the appropriate WisdomTree Europe Indexes.

There are risks associated with investing, including the possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. Derivative investments can be volatile and these investments may be less liquid than other securities, and more sensitive to the effect of varied economic conditions. HEDJ can have a high concentration in some issuers, the Fund can be adversely impacted by changes affecting those issuers. Due to the investment strategy of HEDJ it may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. EUDG focuses its investments in Europe, thereby increasing the impact of events and developments associated with the region which can adversely affect performance. Dividends are not guaranteed and a company currently paying dividends may cease paying dividends at any time. Investments in currency involve additional special risks, such as credit risk and interest rate fluctuations. EUDG invests in the securities included in, or representative of, its Index regardless of their investment merit. EUDG does not attempt to outperform its Index or take defensive positions in declining markets. Funds focusing their investments on certain sectors and/or smaller companies increase their vulnerability to any single economic or regulatory development. This may result in greater share price volatility. Please read each Fund’s prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund’s risk profile.

Alejandro Saltiel joined WisdomTree as a Quantitative Research Analyst in May 2017. He is responsible for quantitative research on WisdomTree’s products and global equity markets. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Alejandro worked at HSBC Asset Management’s Mexico City office as Portfolio Manager for multi-asset mutual funds. He started his career working at a boutique hedge fund that specialized on trading options on sector-levered ETFs. Alejandro received his Master’s in Financial Engineering degree from Columbia University in 2017 and a Bachelor’s in Engineering degree from the Instituto Tecnológico Autónomo de México (ITAM) in 2010. He is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.47K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.