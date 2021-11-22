vorDa/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) obviously saw a big boost to its business in the wake of COVID-19 and the acceleration of telehealth. This posed the question to which extent this was just a pull-in in demand.

However, Teladoc Health has continued to grow strongly in 2021 both organically as well as inorganically due to the Livongo Health acquisition. Still, given by the stock's price trend, it seems the market has been (overly) concerned about the slowdown in growth once the Livongo acquisition would be absorbed, as well as some announcements that have given investors the perception of increased competition.

Nevertheless, Teladoc remains the firm leader in telehealth, and has already initiated guidance for 30% growth in 2022. Although the stock saw a decent uptick, it is still essentially flat compared to 1.5 years ago, and down compared to when the Livongo acquisition was first announced.

Q3 Results: Continued Visit Growth

Teladoc reported $522M revenue, up 81% YoY, but only up 4% QoQ. International revenue of $39M was up 17%. Adjusted gross margin has remained stable since Q4'20 above 67%.

Perhaps the most noteworthy metric from the quarter was visit growth, which grew 37%, primarily due to continued strength in non-disease-related visits. This is clearly evidence that telehealth is here to stay, and Teladoc management indicated that it saw increased demand from its integration with Microsoft (MSFT) Teams: "we're seeing that drive substantial growth in our pipeline".

Nevertheless, visit fee actually revenue grew just 18%, with 99% growth in access fee revenue (which includes Livongo). Also noteworthy, Teladoc more or less confirmed its earlier guidance for continued strong growth in its DTC (direct to consumer) brand, which called for 50% growth.

Livongo Health Slowdown

Moving to the Livongo business, enrollment grew 30%, although it saw a sequential decline in net adds. Partially offsetting this, enrollment in more than one program has grown 3x to 24%.

As the title of this section indicated, Teladoc is guiding for a slowdown in the Chronic Care business:

So far this year, Chronic Care has grown in line with our initial expectations. However, as we work through the 2022 planning process, we expect to be more conservative about growth expectations for standalone Chronic Care. Our preliminary outlook assumes standalone Chronic Care revenue will grow approximately 25% to 35%.

This is quite significant. Investors may remember that Livongo saw a meaningful acceleration in its growth at the onset of COVID-19, causing the stock to surge higher to a valuation well over $10B. By contrast, except for a brief rally, in 2021 Teladoc Health stock has yet to reach the valuation it was then, and currently trades barely higher than Livongo Health at its peak as a standalone business.

So although plenty Livongo shareholders have not seen continued strong performance post-merger, given the Livongo growth slowdown, it seems likely Livongo would have been rerated lower anyhow if it had remained a standalone company.

Teladoc further elaborated during the Q&A, partly quoted below:

We've - I would say have been very successful in selling into the health plan channel over the course of this year and our pipeline's still looks strong with new opportunities. Many of those opportunities, either the existing sales that we've made or the ones in our pipeline are the permission and the partnership with the health plan to go sell to their self-insured clients. That takes a couple of years to unlock the full value of it because you have to go through the renewal cycle and the selling cycle to those self-insured clients. And so, we're trying to be very realistic about the sort of on-ramp of those clients in the health plan segment.

The 25-35% range is also the growth rate used in the long-term financial model (see next section).

Guidance (Investor Meeting)

The Q4 guidance implies a similar low single-digit QoQ revenue uptick in Q4. Although the QoQ trend provides some food for the bears, 2022 guidance has been initiated at 30% growth ($2.6B revenue).

Teladoc further provided an updated multi-year guidance at its investor meeting. Although Teladoc has reduced its multi-year growth target, the outlook remains quite strong. In particular:

The 2021 guidance for a bit over $2B revenue was maintained;

As disclosed at the Q3 call, 2021 guidance is initiated at $2.6B, resulting in ~30% growth;

Teladoc expects 2023 results to be in-line with the previously guided CAGR of 30-40% growth (during the period 2020-2023);

Teladoc has initiated guidance for a 25-30% CAGR during 2021-2024, resulting in >$4B revenue in 2024.

The main impression and takeaway from investor meeting was that Livongo only expects minimal membership growth (low single-digit CAGR), with most of the revenue upside coming from the per-member per-month metric.

The cause for this may be that although Teladoc's product offering and revenue size makes it the undisputed leader in telehealth, one could argue that COVID-19 might have primarily resulted in the increased adoption of solutions from various other providers. Teladoc compared itself to various such competitive solutions:

Nevertheless, Teladoc updated its U.S. TAM from $120B to $260B. For example, Teladoc estimates its PMPM opportunity to be ~$68 within its existing user base, which represents a $75B opportunity.

Valuation & Stock

Teladoc delivered a 3-year CAGR of ~70%, but the forward-looking 3-year CAGR has been reduced to ~30%. This likely was the cause of the sell-off in the wake of the investor meeting. Nevertheless, this means Teladoc trades at less than 5x the guided 2024 revenue. The forward-looking P/S of 7x seems quite reasonable for what is still a solid growth company.

Investor Takeaway

Teladoc Health's nearly triple digit inorganic growth in the wake of COVID-19 has normalized, which going by the stock price trend seems insufficient for investors. Nevertheless, one could also say the glass is half full instead of half empty, as evidenced for example by the 37% YoY increase in visit volume during Q3, as well as the initial outlook for $2.6B revenue (30% growth) in 2023.

Most notable from the investor meeting, however, was the guidance for 2024, which was "merely" in-line and presumably considered as a downgrade compared to the previous 30-40% CAGR range. The main reason for this growth outlook seems to be a continued stall in member growth (low single-digit CAGR). Teladoc also reduced its growth outlook for the Livongo side of business, although this was already discussed during the Q3 call.

So although the opportunity of telehealth remains large (given the large TAM), Teladoc would need to show investors it was just being conservative and/or improve its execution to address some of the growth concerns among investors (like international or chronic care).