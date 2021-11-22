jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) continues its expansion strategy as quite recently it acquired another 40 convenience stores. This in itself makes it interesting enough to update the investment thesis which dates back from late 2020.

At the time, Casey's announced quite a substantial acquisition as I feared that the high margins posted at the time, induced by the conditions related to the pandemic, are not sustainable. Adjusted for that windfall, earnings multiples were too high for me to consider getting involved.

Former Thesis

Late in 2020, Casey's was a gathering of convenience store chains as well as pizza chains, in fact, it operated over 2,200 locations across 16 Middle and Eastern states in the US.

These stores are typically located in smaller towns with a population of less than 5,000 inhabitants, which makes that the stores are deeply rooted in the communities, with heritage and full-service being other key distinguishing factors. Besides catering (mainly farming) communities, the company has been forced to update the business as well, as it has bolstered some digital capabilities, much needed in the Covid-19 period.

Major players and peers like Sunoco, Speedway, Couche-Tard, 7-Eleven and EG have played a consolidating role as well, as Casey's aims to participate in this as well. This deal-making role and solid execution made that Casey's doubled sales from $5 billion in 2009 to $10 billion in 2019. This was partially driven by a 50% increase in the unit count over this same period of growth, accompanied by inflation and some store sales growth.

The company has a book year which ends in April of the year. The 2020 results, which ended in April 2020 (and thus included the impact of Covid-19 in the tail of the year), showed a 2% fall in sales to $9.2 billion. Operating earnings were posted at $395 million, which translated into an earnings number of $7.10 per share. While the results were impacted by the pandemic, in terms of the sales, margins were actually aided as fuel margins were historically high amidst a free fall in oil prices which boosted fuel margins.

Similar trends were seen in the first quarters of the fiscal year of 2021, that is lower revenues and higher margins. In November, the company acquired Buchanan Energy, the owner of the Bucky's Convenience Stores in a $580 million cash deal.

Following that deal, I believed that earnings could see roughly $0.50 per share accretion, as pro forma net debt of $1.5 billion looked quite reasonable. Given the very strong dynamics in the first quarters of the fiscal year 2021, on the margin front, I pegged earnings power close to $10 per share at the time. That made it hard to read into the real earnings. Normalized earnings came in closer to $7.50 per share, yet based on momentum at the time, the same earnings might even surpass the $10 per share mark.

With shares trending at $180 late in 2020, this translates into a 17 times multiple based on current earnings power and around 24 times earnings based on my estimated normalized earnings numbers. That made me a bit cautious as the high earnings multiple could be a reality if current high margins would revert. Furthermore, the large fuel business and somewhat older-dated business model creates long-term risks as well, driven by ESG trends and actions, among others.

Given the strong track record, I believed a small premium might be warranted, but at $180, I found it hard to get upbeat on the shares at the time.

2021 - Revisited

Since late in 2020, shares have gained a bit of ground, but nothing too convincing. After trading at $180 by the end of 2020, shares actually hit a high in the $220s earlier this year, and now trade at $194 per share at the moment of writing.

In March of this year, the company posted relatively solid third quarter results, but this quarter is typically very soft due to seasonality effects. Later that month, the company acquired 49 stores in Oklahoma from Circle K Stores in a $39 million cash deal. In May, Casey's cooperated with Uber Eats to deliver to more than 750 locations, as that could certainly help the business as well.

In June, the company posted its fourth quarter results. Quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share fell quite a bit short compared to the $1.67 per share reported in the fourth quarter of 2020. Despite the decline in quarterly earnings, full-year earnings did rise to $8.38 per share. These results made it evident that the company has seen a reversal of the best momentum already.

In September, first quarter results were reported and these were resilient. After posting year-over-year declines in quarterly earnings in the final two quarters of 2021, the company posted more or less equal results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. First quarter earnings were reported at $3.19 per share, down five cents from the year before. Net debt rose to $1.5 billion, but that was of course the result of the two deals which closed during the year.

Later that month, the company announced another bolt-on deal, as it has reached a deal to acquire 40 pilot convenience stores in a cash deal valued at $220 million, which compares to a current $8.6 billion enterprise valuation. With the purchase equal to 3% of the own valuation, it is evident that this is just a bolt-on deal.

Concluding Thoughts

With part of the great operating momentum already being a thing of the past, I end up drawing the same conclusion as I did last year. Based on the 2021 earnings being reported, shares now trade at around 23 times earnings, which is a high valuation multiple, by all means.

While the company continues to operate with modest leverage and continues to make some bolt-on acquisitions, I must say that I am not too impressed here with the risk-reward. Part of the higher multiple could be justified by the continued and low-interest rate environment, but that lifts all boats here.

Given all this, I continue my appreciation of the company and its management, yet the current risk-reward still does not strike me as particularly compelling here.