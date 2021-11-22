ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

There is a big difference between a broken company and a broken stock and being able to make returns in a selloff requires understanding the difference between the two. When the market or a particular sector suffers huge losses, investors have an opportunity to buy good companies that have taken an unfair beating at attractive prices. We believe Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) provides such an opportunity given its leadership position in a secular growth industry. When speaking about telehealth, the first company that actually comes to mind is Teladoc as it has pioneered the rise of the telehealth market to a large extent, which was further accelerated by the pandemic.

Teladoc shares entered 2020 just above $80 per share. The share price shot higher amidst increased demand for virtual healthcare delivery as the pandemic hit the world. Shares reached an all-time high in the beginning of 2021 around $300. Since the end of February, shares are in a continuous downtrend and are down more than 40% YTD and around 60% since its all-time highs in February, compared to a 25% YTD gain for the S&P 500.

And while the company continued to report strong growth rates, investors seem concerned about the sustainability of the company's growth and path to profitability. Teladoc posted another set of strong topline growth rates in its most recent quarter, while also boosting its full-year revenue guidance. Management also provided a longer-term outlook until 2024 at its most recent investor day calling for >$4bn in revenue, representing a CAGR between 25 to 30%.

But that seemingly isn't enough to please investors and reverse the downtrend. While the outlook anticipates strong sustained growth, the growth rate is far lower compared to last year. In our view, the return to more reasonable and sustainable growth rates was inevitable in light of the re-opening of economies across the globe. Nevertheless, Teladoc's 2024 forecast means the company will continue its strong path of growth (albeit at slower rates) and will at least double its current revenues within 3 years.

We believe that Teladoc can sustain these growth rates at least until 2026 and may be able to reach between $6.2 and $7.5 bn in revenues by 2026. At a current market cap of 18 billion, shares are starting to look quite attractive for long-term investors that may want to participate in this secular growth industry.

This article will look at Teladoc's most recent financial performance, outlook and will put things into context of the current state of telehealth globally. Let's start with the latter.

The Current State of Telehealth

Telehealth is seeing a historically high consumer demand that keeps to be significantly higher than pre-Covid-pandemic levels. While telehealth was rather perceived as a commodity, the pandemic has shown that it became an essential part of our everyday lives. It has become a necessity, an important bridge to allow patients to continue to receive necessary care. Telehealth has enabled to eliminate major healthcare system constraints, e.g., hospital beds and physician visiting hours that were needed for taking care of Covid patients while capacities for regular in-patient visits in chronic or mental care were almost completely eliminated.

On the basis of a recent study by McKinsey, Teladoc estimates that the opportunity for telehealth adoption in the US alone could represent up to $261 billion.

It is important to highlight that this opportunity still needs to be fully realized as the industry is still in its infancy and subject to many barriers like accessibility, quality, as well as regulatory and partial reimbursement restrictions. In 2020 the global telehealth market was valued at $62.45 billion and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 26.5% until 2026, and North America crossed $36.6 billion in annual spend. Analysts are expecting the US market to grow at a CAGR of close to 30% until 2026 which would result in a market size of >$150 billion by 2026.

With this huge opportunity in mind, where do we stand today?

Overall, there are 3 key enablers that determine the future market growth: 1) consumer demand and acceptance, 2) provider willingness and ability to offer telehealth on a more regular basis, and 3) regulatory changes supporting necessary access and reimbursement.

In terms of consumer demand, a McKinsey report showed that, in April 2020, right after the COVID pandemic hit the world, telehealth utilization was 78 times higher than in February 2020.

Now that the pandemic is having less of an impact as vaccines have become widely available, and lockdown restrictions are being lifted, telehealth use is still at significantly higher levels than pre-pandemic. Telehealth utilization has now stabilized at levels 38X higher vs. pre-pandemic. At the beginning of the pandemic, more than 32% of office and outpatient visits were occurring via telehealth in April 2020. Now utilization levels have largely stabilized with up to 17% of all outpatient/office-based visits being delivered virtually or virtually-enabled.

Despite the relatively higher overall utilization rates compared to pre-pandemic levels, there is still a high level of variation with respect to the point of care and specialties where telehealth is being provided, with mental health services and endocrinology being in the top 3 of service modalities as of February 2021. Similarly, perception of telehealth usage has continuously improved. Around half of the consumers intend to continue to use telehealth going forward, up from 11% prior to COVID-19. This is in line with what Teladoc reported during its most recent Investor Day Presentation.

However, there is still some concern, especially on the consumer side on the quality, safety and accessibility of the technology, the latter being especially true for elderly people. Telehealth care delivery models are likely to adapt to such barriers by means of extending their platform offerings from fully virtual care delivery to offering also hybrid virtual and technology enabled in-person care delivery to really break down such barriers.

On the provider side, McKinsey suggests that more than half (58%) of doctors view telehealth more favorably now than they did before the COVID pandemic. Looking at actual utilization, 84% of doctors are now offering virtual visits. It has become clear, however, that costs of care delivery and reimbursement regulations are important aspects to consider moving forward.

Also, from a regulatory standpoint, things have progressed in favor of making telehealth a permanent care delivery option, enabling access and reimbursement for a range of telehealth services. For example, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have expanded coverage on reimbursable telehealth services in the 2021 physician fee schedule final rule.

Investments in virtual healthcare have skyrocketed lately, with 3 times the level of venture investment in 2020 vs. 2017. Per Rock Health's H1 2021 digital health funding report 10 the total venture capital investment into the digital health space in the first half of 2021 totaled $14.6 billion, nearly twice the investment from 2019 ($7.7 billion).

Is Telehealth here to stay?

As we continue to move out of the pandemic into a more normalized healthcare delivery environment, there is no doubt that telehealth will remain an important component of healthcare delivery, supported by improved customer and provider perceptions, regulatory improvements, and a broadening of access to and coverage of services. Further broad-based adoption will require that providers and regulators work closely together to address some of the still imminent barriers, especially integrating virtually enabled services into the day-to-day routine of clinicians to enable hybrid care models.

One last point to note is that telehealth still remains a highly fragmented industry. This creates two important necessities: first, there is a clear need for a better and more holistic value proposition by means of a whole-person care approach where services from multiple disciplines are integrated to provide the best customer experience. From an industry perspective, this means that consolidation is inevitable to achieve this necessary level of integration.

This brings us to the most important conclusion: telehealth will likely be a winner takes most industry and only a few relevant players will be able to scale their services and will take most of the market opportunity. McKinsey estimated that up to $250 billion in annual healthcare spend could be up for grab, with the majority of that market coming from virtual physician office visits ($126 billion) and the remaining opportunity being equally distributed from virtual urgent care ($35bn), near-virtual office visits ($39 bn), and virtual home health services ($35 bn), as well as an additional $12bn in tech-enabled home medication administration.

What does it mean for Teladoc?

With the above in mind, it becomes obvious that Teladoc has positioned itself as the leader to capture the significant market opportunity in virtual care delivery as its services address almost every area of virtual care delivery.

Also in terms of its provider network, Teladoc is already operating at a significant scale with its network of more than 10 thousand care providers and more than 76 Mio members as of Q3 2021. And management sees a long runway of member growth ahead with currently 92 Mio people (~31% of insured lives in the U.S.) having access to a Teladoc product, and ~63 Mio additional potential customers to grab from existing clients, managed care organizations and Medicare & Medicaid Fee-for-Service lives.

Management also believes that the opportunity across the 92 Mio individuals who currently have access to one of its services constitutes at least a $75bn annual revenue opportunity, with significant upside to $137bn if customers would opt for multi-product adoption across Teladoc's services portfolio.

Below is an illustration on how multi-product adoption by an employer with 10,000 customers may lead to 4.1x higher revenues vs. a single condition product adoption. This is an important aspect to keep in mind as medical conditions do not occur in isolation, and for example, 40% of Americans live with two or more chronic conditions (like diabetes and hypertension) in parallel and would benefit from an integrated care delivery approach. Teladoc's solutions can offer exactly what is needed and can reinforce each other to drive broader engagement across the platform.

And Teladoc is in a leading position to make whole-person virtual care delivery a reality, especially through its Primary360 platform, which functions as the gateway to enabling fully integrated whole-person care delivery. Management estimates that around 80% of the US population could benefit from one of its primary care services under the Primary360 platform, with the total addressable market for managing Diabetes and Hypertension alone representing a $47bn opportunity.

Strong Q3 Financial Results and Updated Guidance

Its ability to penetrate the increasing customer need for virtual care delivery solutions is also reflected in the most recent quarterly numbers. For Q3 2021, Teladoc reported:

Revenue growth of 81% YoY to $522 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $67.4 million, growing by 71% YoY.

Revenue growth was driven by +99% YoY growth in access fees revenue and +18% YoY growth in visit fee revenue. Growth in the US came in at 89% vs. 17% growth for international geographies. The difference between US and international is partly historical but was also impacted by the acquisition of Livongo, which is only available to US customers at the moment.

Total visits for the quarter reached 3.9M at a 37% YoY growth rate, showing an acceleration from around 28% growth in the previous quarter, and driven by a 40% increase in US visits vs. 19% growth for international visits.

U.S. Paid Members gained ~2% YoY in Q3, which is a deceleration from the prior-year growth. However, it is good to see that Paid Members and PMPM (per member per month) fees are continuing to trend upwards in parallel as both are two important metrics that together will drive topline growth moving forward.

Most importantly the percentage of chronic care members enrolled in more than one program has grown 3x year-over-year to 24% in the most recent quarter, while more than 40% of telehealth members have access to multiple products compared to less than 10% in 2017.

Looking at profitability, net loss for Q3 more than doubled from the prior-year quarter to reach $84.3M. The lack of profitability is one of the most frequently raised concerns by investors and deserves a look under the surface. Net loss for Q3 was mainly driven by stock-based compensation (SBC), mostly in relation to the recent Livongo acquisition. Teladoc actually reported positive adjusted EBITDA when excluding SBC (which accounted for 85% of the quarter's net loss) and some other smaller items.

The impact from SBC on profitability is expected to decrease over the coming quarters, and when it does we expect Teladoc to make significant steps towards GAAP profitability.

Irrespective of this Teladoc is already showing its cash-generating potential as the company posted a positive operating cash flow of $111 million over the past 9 months, which increased the overall cash position to $823.8M.

Goss margins remained in line with previous quarters, but adjusted EBITDA margins showed a slight decrease in Q3 vs. prior quarters.

Teladoc also boosted its 2021 revenue outlook to between $2.015 to $2.025 billion, compared to ~$2.0B analyst consensus, indicating a ~85% YoY growth at the midpoint. The company also boosted its guidance for total visits to 14.5 to 14.7 Mio, implying 37% to 39% growth, up from the prior guidance of 13.5 to 14.0 Mio visits.

During its investor day management also provided a longer-term outlook for 2024 and expects to generate in excess of $4bn in revenue in FY 2024, implying between 25-30% compounded annual revenue growth throughout 2024.

In our view, the 2024 forecast is quite impressive as it means the company will at least double its current FY 21 revenues within 3 years, at scale, which is a strong sign of confidence by management.

So What?

Now, there are several concerns by investors that keep weighing on the stock despite strong continued growth. Most importantly, investors fear that Teladoc's growth rates cannot be sustained. This is a valid concern which is already visible in many of Teladoc's metrics, including:

Revenue growth, where the growth rate declined to 81% in Q3 from 109% in Q2 2021. And while the revenue outlook for FY 2021 indicates a robust 85% growth rate (vs. 98% YoY growth in 2020), it's probably the 2022 outlook that surprised investors where management provided a preliminary outlook of $2.6bn in FY22 revenue, implying only 28-29% growth vs. FY 2021.

The growth deceleration is also visible in the customer metrics as U.S. Paid Members came in at ~2% YoY growth, a deceleration from 41% growth for FY 2020, and 20% YoY growth in Q1 2021.

There are two additional concerns that weigh on the stock: one is the above-mentioned concern on profitability. On the surface, Teladoc's net loss during the past nine months increased roughly 4-fold compared to the first nine months of 2020 with current 9-month net loss of $(417.8) million compared to $(91.2) million for the first 9 months of 2020. However, as outlined above, most of this is driven by SBC in relation to the Livongo acquisition which should have a declining impact moving forward.

Lastly, there is competition, which is trying to eat away Teladoc's lunch. Competitors like Amwell (AMWL) continue to expand their services which could become a threat to Teladoc in the fight for market share. In addition, big players are also expanding their telehealth capabilities, e.g. insurer Cigna (CI) through its acquisition of MDLive, or Amazon (AMZN) who is significantly expanding its Amazon Care ambition. It's important to highlight again that the market is still very fragmented but only a few have achieved to operate at significant scale, including Teladoc. And Teladoc continues to expand its service offerings, including its recently launched mental health service myStrength Complete, which integrates capabilities to deliver comprehensive virtual mental care delivery, which were shown to have the highest penetration rates at the moment (see McKinsey data above).

Teladoc is further expanding in the US but also internationally which is key to maintaining and build out its leadership position:

Not to forget, in midst of the pandemic Teladoc made a key strategic acquisition with Livongo, a leader in the virtual diabetes and chronic disease management space, which gave the company access to key technological properties that are now leveraged within other services, including the recently launched mental health service, myStrength Complete. The Livongo contribution is paying off nicely as member data points continued to increase significantly, showing over 100% YoY growth to 1.99 billion (cumulative).

All of this also contributed to the fact that Teladoc ranked highest among direct-to-consumer providers in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study nearly 30 points above the category average, outperforming all other providers. Teladoc is continuing to provide industry-leading quality of services while expanding geographically and from a product-offerings perspective which is key to maintaining its leadership position moving forward.

Conclusion

In our view, investors are currently factoring in too much negativity with Teladoc. We believe that the company's future will be driven by the inevitable adoption of virtual care delivery which will help to eliminate major healthcare resource constraints, especially for physician visits and chronic disease management. Remember that the Telehealth market in the US alone is estimated to be a quarter-trillion dollar opportunity at some point. With the majority of that market coming from virtual physician office visits ($126 billion) and the remaining opportunity being equally distributed from virtual urgent care, near-virtual office visits, virtual home health services, as well as tech-enabled home medication administration, Teladoc seems perfectly positioned to capture a significant share of this market as it continues to build out its multitude of services. We believe Teladoc should be able to address up to 80% of the market opportunity with its services.

It is important to highlight that the telehealth market is still in its infancy and subject to many barriers like accessibility, quality perception, as well as regulatory and partial reimbursement restrictions. The global telehealth market was valued at 62.5 billion USD in 2020 and forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 26.5% until 2026. North America remains by far the largest market as the US market revenue crossed USD 36.6bn in 2020. The US market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 30% until 2026 which would result in a market size of >$150 billion by 2026.

There is no doubt that Teladoc will likely continue to grow its business at a significant pace, albeit at slower rates than during the heights of the pandemic. In our view the return to more reasonable and sustainable growth rates was inevitable. At the same time, management's forecast for >$4bn in revenue by 2024 means the company will at least double its current revenues within 3 years which is a strong sign of confidence. We believe that Teladoc can sustain these growth rates at least until 2026 and may be able to reach between $6.2 and $7.5 bn in revenues by 2026. At a current market cap of 18 billion, shares are starting to look quite attractive for long-term investors.