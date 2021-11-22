Apple, Inc.: Appraisal Update Market-Makers Are Enthused

Summary

  • Third-quarter report is well-received by market-making professionals buying hedges against their short positions in the stock. Shorts needed to satisfy trades institutions ordered, adding to existing positions.
  • In a stock where Street expectations of its market price a year from now would be less than +7% higher.
  • The MMs see better than twice that gain in less than half the time, with 9 out of 10 odds of being right.
  • But what do those “order-takers” know? Only what the institutions tell ‘em. Several times a day, like they have heard for decades from a procession of portfolio managers.

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty ImagInvestment Thesis

The "street" is a dangerous place to play. It is a "game field" where humans (including lawyers) establish rules for the conduct of transaction-play, while many attempt to outdo others by strategies of deception. Those strategy modifications of the appearances are what keep the game a game rather than a science.

Skilled game players, after learning the rules, play the players.

What follows is what the likely best-informed players see as the current edition of coming near-term market prices for the stock of Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) It contains the forecasts of market professionals about what is likely to happen in public investment markets, not what management can do to encourage Auditors and accountants to publish as results of commercial activities.

Who can be believed?

When players with decades- to century-long firing-line experiences willingly put their capital at risk, then buy insurance to protect it, investors should listen. Listen for which insurances are chosen and how much is paid for them. Actions which tell a lot about what they think. Not about what they think you should think.

And with adequate history of similar recent forecasts at hand, their proven odds of market success may give useful guidance in making choices among alternatives.

Which is what we offer.

Recent history of Market-Maker price range forecasts for AAPL

Figure 1

Weekly forecasts of expected price ranges for AAPL

(used with permission)

This a 2-year picture of FORECASTS of coming price ranges, NOT a "chart" of past market prices.

Along with each vertical bar measuring the RANGE of likely coming prices there is a heavy dot at the level of the closing price of the stock on the day the forecast was made. Those dates were taken a week apart, from the daily analysis of forecasts made by the actions of Market-makers for over 4,000 stocks, ETFs, and indexes.

Those dots provide a start-point for measures of forecast price change to the end-points of the price ranges. We use the proportion of the whole range to the downside as the Range Index record-measure. Here, for AAPL it is 37%. The other 63% of the current range forecast offers a prospective gain possibility of +14.1%.

Should this forecast be believed?

Credibility of this forecast is tested by the profitability of a portfolio management discipline suited to the information being generated - near-term price forecasts.

To that end we use TERMD, the Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline.

We want to have our capital continuously invested in equity choices which have the best odds of being profitable at the highest rate of gain on a consistent basis. Since those opportunities are irregular in their presence, the discipline must be a continuing one, able to deal with payoff periods as they are presented, active in making relative choices.

So we submit candidates for portfolio positions with target-prices for liquidation as soon as capable of being realized, or regardless of price after 3 months of target-search. All position liquidations are intended to be reinvested next market day or earliest possible.

Each candidate should have its history of all prior MM forecasts in the past 5 years with RIs equal to that of the current forecast (the sample above is 183). The percentage of those with profitable outcomes to the sample is expressed as Win Odds of each 100 in the sample, odds of 90 of 100.

TERMD Experiences with AAPL

As indicated in Figure 1's row of data, when AAPL has had a Range Index of 37 (183 times) in the past 5 years of daily price range forecasts, then its market quote in the subsequent 3 months has either reached its forecast high price or may now at least be above its closing price on the day after the forecast (a presumed position-entry cost). Or not.

On average those 183 outcomes produced price gains +11.6% above entry costs, including the 18 experiences forced to a price-loss closeout below the entry cost. All the other 165 possible positions had profits sufficient to produce the aggregate 11.6% average, net of losses.

During the average 38 market days (7+calendar weeks) taken by the 183 positions, the average worst price drawdown below their entry cost was a risk of loss exposure of less than 5%. Compared to the 11.6% net gains, AAPL's experienced Reward to Risk ratio was 2.5 to 1 at this level of Range Index. Its expected R2R ratio is 3.6 to 1.

During this calendar period the experience of SPY, the SPDR S&P500 Index ETF, its current Range Index of 38 (AAPL's was a bit more threatening at 43) had average worst-case price drawdowns of -8.2%, nearly twice as bad as AAPL's. And had a Reward to Risk of 1.2 to 1.

Conclusion

Reflecting on the Market-Makers actions to protect their required at-risk capital exposures, it appears that in the coming few months it is highly likely that a buy of Apple, Inc. should produce low-double-digit capital gains for investors in a short enough period to provide profit at triple-digit CAGR rates of reward. Gains far better than the same forecasters foresee for the bulk of the markets' stocks.

This article was written by

Peter Way Associates provides daily updated, near-term (3-month) price range forecasts for over 2,500 widely-held and actively-traded stocks, ETFs and market Indexes. Comprehensive results are available on the SA blog of my name.__These forecasts are derived from the way market professionals protect their own capital placed at risk while helping big-money portfolio managers adjust their holdings in multi-million-dollar "block" transactions.__ They cannot be found elsewhere.__Having these price-change prospects available on a continuous basis encourages individual investors to actively and economically build up the values of their own smaller portfolios. PWA only provides information for individual investors; it no longer manages investments for others.__Rates of portfolio capital growth being achieved by subscribers are at MULTIPLES of the growth in market averages, due to the efficient use of holding period time and the compounding of gains a number of times each year.__Risks of capital loss are protected against by insightful selection guidance and holding-period-limit disciplines. The advantages of good selection and careful timing amply cover a much smaller portion of unavoidable losses.__These Market-maker forecasts have several decades of demonstrated productivity. Earlier in the 20th century they were used by large institutional portfolios, and now in the 21st century they are available only to individual investor wealth-building portfolios. Thousands of day-by-day identifications of specific securities having consistent, odds-on profitable results rule out any likelihood of their exceptional outcomes being due to chance. Peter F. Way is a veteran Chartered Financial Analyst, having taken and passed the CFA Institute’s required 3 examinations in the first years they were given, 50+ years ago. Armed with BS in Economics from the Wharton School and an MBA degree from Harvard Business School, he has managed staffs of dozens of Investment Researchers and Quantitative Analysts for the nation’s largest bank, arbitraged index options for NYSE Specialists, and managed portfolios of hundred-million-dollar equity investments for Fortune 100 corporate pension funds and non-profit endowments. He has been elected President of professional Investment Analyst Societies in San Diego and New York City and has served on the editorial boards of the Financial Analysts Journal and the CFA Digest.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AAPL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

