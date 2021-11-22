Shutter2U/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is a pre-revenue company specializing in genetic editing technology. The company uses Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9, CRISPR-Cas9, allowing accurate editing onto the human DNA.

CRSP's lead candidate is CTX001 to treat Beta-Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Disease, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials as of 2021. In addition, CRSP has multiple collaborations with Bayer Healthcare LLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX), ViaCyte, Inc., Nkarta, Inc. (NKTX), and Capsida Biotherapeutics.

We discuss whether investors should add the stock now.

CRSP Stock YTD Performance

CRSP stock YTD performance (as of 19 November 21).

CRSP stock started the year very strongly. However, its momentum quickly dropped off as investors turned to high-quality stocks. Unfortunately, the year got even tougher for CRSP investors even though the market kept on climbing higher. Currently, CRSP stock's YTD return of -46.2% is significantly underperforming the market. It has indeed been a year to forget for its investors.

CRSP's Collaboration With VRTX

In 2015, CRSP and Vertex (VRTX) collaborated in genetic editing technology, CRISPR-Cas9. Through this collaboration, Vertex will have the exclusive rights to market up to six new CRISPR-Cas9-based treatments in the future. In addition, VRTX will fully fund all the development, regulatory, and sales milestones for each gene-editing treatment for up to $420M. Otherwise, in the hemoglobinopathies ( blood disorders ), both companies will have an equal share of all costs.

The main purpose of the partnership between CRSP and VRTX is to potentially repair defective protein mutations causing Cystic Fibrosis, which is part of VRTX's main expertise. These are normally found in the Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR), though possibly found at other genes as well. Furthermore, CRSP aims to use its genetic editing technology to treat other patients with diseases or mutations such as Beta-Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Disease, Diabetes, and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Before the editing, a guide RNA molecule will deliver the CRISPR-Cas9 to the exact site of the DNA causing the disease/mutation. The Cas9, which is the CRISPR-associated enzyme, will then cut off the disease-associated DNA within the cell. After the cut, an additional externally produced DNA will repair the DNA accordingly.

The CRISPR-Cas9 Technology. Source: Investor Presentation

However, similar gene therapies are already available in the market with an astronomical price tag. For example, the treatment for Beta-Thalassemia, Zynteglo (EU approved, pending US FDA approval), is priced at $1.8M. Zolgensma (US FDA approved), which treats spinal muscular atrophy, costs up to $2.1M per patient. Thus, it's not immediately clear how profitable gene therapies may be. However, reports from Novartis AG (NVS) ( the producer of Zolgensma ) are not promising. It's mainly due to the relatively small addressable market & high price tag. Nonetheless, we probably can expect a similar price tag for any approved gene editing treatment from CRSP.

The high price of these gene-editing treatments, such as Zolgensma, has been covered by insurance within the US. It includes major insurance providers such as Aetna, Anthem, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and Blue Cross Blue Shield Nebraska. In addition, Aetna will be launching its Gene-Based, Cellular, and Other Innovative Therapies (GCIT)) network in January 2022. It intends to cater to patients needing these costly gene-editing therapies especially. Globally, Japan's and Italy's national health insurance and private health insurers in Germany pay the cost of Zolgensma as well. Though most countries still do not cover these costly treatments, some patients have obtained these treatments via crowd-funding and Novartis' global Managed Access Program.

CTX001 is CRSP's Lead Treatment Candidate

The CTX001 is the current lead treatment candidate for Sickle Cell Disease and Beta-Thalassemia. Patients who have Sickle Cell Disease will experience a constant shortage of healthy red blood cells, which can cause an increased risk of serious infection. As for Beta-Thalassemia, the patients cannot produce normal hemoglobin levels in red blood cells, which leads to a lack of oxygen in many parts of the body. As a result, the CTX001 is engineered to produce high levels of healthy hemoglobin in treated patients. In 2018, the CTX001 was granted fast-track designation by the US FDA. Assuming positive results from its clinical trials, CRISPR aims to submit CTX001 for regulatory approvals by late 2022.

The CTX001 treatment is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials as of 2021. In June 2021, CRSP announced the initial results from the CTX001 study. Sustained positive responses from 4 months to 26 months were observed for 22 patients. 15 patients with Beta-Thalassemia do not require any more blood transfusion after the treatment. In addition, 7 patients with severe Sickle Cell Disease reported that they no longer experienced vaso-occlusive crises ( acute pain ). Otherwise, the remaining 7 patients with Beta-Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Disease only require follow-up one year after the CTX001 infusion. It is a massive improvement from the usual 2 to 5 weekly blood transfusions, which may take up to 4 hours each time. The study proves that the CTX001 has massive life-saving potential, which may improve and extend the life of its patients.

In addition, a collaboration amendment has been made in April 2021 between both companies, which provides CRSP with 40% and Vertex with 60% of "program economics. "It includes manufacturing costs and future profits upon regulatory approval. Furthermore, CRSP will receive a one-time $900M upfront payment with an additional $200M upon regulatory approval of CTX001. The $900M payment has been recorded in FQ2'21 as CRSP's revenue.

Though it is uncertain how profitable CTX001 could be, its medical potential is massive. The only known cure for Sickle Cell Disease is the stem cell transplant from a healthy, tissue-matched sibling. However, the transplant is not done often due to its high health risks. As for Beta-Thalassemia, bluebird bio, Inc (BLUE) has recently submitted its Zynteglo gene editing therapy for the US FDA approval in September 2021. Though the intended market for CTX001 is small, we expect the impact in the medical world to be still immense. A successful approval will represent a breakthrough in the treatment of rare diseases previously deemed deadly.

CRSP's Exciting Pipeline In Genetic Editing

CRPS's Pipeline. Source: Investor Presentation

CRSP has a pipeline of 10 development programs, with 2 programs in Phase 1/2 clinical trials. Moreover, 3 programs are in the enrollment stage for H1'22 clinical trials, and 1 is approved in Canada for the commencement of clinical trials. CRSP's product pipeline includes:

CTX110 for the treatment of CD19+ malignancies such as cancer. The treatment is at the pre-enrollment stage for commencement by Q1'22

CTX120 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies

VCTX210 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. Canada has approved the treatment for its Clinical Trial Application ( CTA )), where patient enrollment will commence by the end of 2021. This p

In October 2021, CRSP reported initial data from its CTX110 study. Its results show a 58% overall response rate and a 38% complete response rate in large B-cell lymphoma patients ( cancer affecting the immune system ). The patients were treated with a dose of CTX110. Furthermore, it is shown that the reductions in tumor sizes were sustained for as long as 18 months after the initial treatment. By H1'22, CRSP is also expected to report data from its Phase 1 clinical trials for CTX120 and CTX130.

Nevertheless, as a clinical-stage company, CRSP is only expected to report meaningful revenue from FY2023 onwards. Its revenue is estimated to grow at a phenomenal CAGR of 117.23%, from FY2023 to FY2026.

CRSP Revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

So Is CRSP A Buy?

CRSP EV/Fwd Revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

CRSP is currently trading at an EV/FY23 revenue of 24.25x. It's significantly lower than its peers' comps set mean of 66.2x. Moreover, it's also expected to grow rapidly from FY23, as we can observe from its revenue estimates.

However, the stock price is highly volatile and is susceptible to frequent bear attacks whenever momentum spikes. In addition, we must inform investors that it's not expected to report meaningful revenue until FY23. Therefore, if they are adding exposure to the stock now, it is a highly speculative opportunity. Therefore, we suggest that investors consider adding exposure only upon the positive results from CTX001's phase 3 clinical trials.

Nonetheless, there might be promising potential in CRSP, assuming the massive impact it will have on the medical industry. Nonetheless, CRSP stock should be considered only as a highly speculative play for aggressive investors only.

Given its current valuation, we rate CRSP stock at Buy for speculative investors only.