As one of my "speculative growth" investments, I have been covering Akoustis (NASDAQ:AKTS) on Seeking Alpha. AKTS is disrupting the global RF-filter market with its innovative and patent protected XBAW filter designs. For the proper technical background, please see my previous Seeking Alpha articles on Akoustis here, here, and here). As you can see in the stock chart below, after a big run-up earlier in the year, AKTS has come back down-to-earth with a thud. It is now trading below where it was a year ago. That is before the company announced several large contracts, before revenue started to soar, before the company began increasing its production capacity to ~500 million units annually, and before it sold shares to institutions at prices more than double the current stock price. Meantime, channel checks on pricing for AKTS's patented XBAW filters appear to be very strong.

Data by YCharts

Investment Thesis

As reported in my previous articles, Akoustis is disrupting the $7.9 billion and fast growing global market for RF-filters in the 5G smartphone & infrastructure market as well as the WiFi-6E market. The company has a large and growing patent portfolio: as of the last conference call, AKTS reported it had 52 issued patents, and 83 patent-pending applications filed.

The main issues for a relative start-up like Akoustis taking on the giant RF-filters suppliers - companies like Broadcom (AVGO), Qorvo (QRVO), and Murata (OTCPK:MRAAY) (OTCPK:MRAAF) - is convincing new customers that:

It can deliver a high-quality design with competitive advantage and It can do so in the volume necessary to meet demand in the smartphone & WiFi markets.

On the first point, AKTS has been ramping up design wins (see below) as customers continue to acknowledge the technical superiority of its patented XBAW designs. On the second point, and as I reported in my March article on AKTS, the company took advantage of the stock's run-up in February to make a well-timed ATM offering to institutions:

AKTS took advantage of the recent strength in its stock price (see chart below) to raise $35.6 million through a combination of at-the-market (823,439 shares at $17.16/share) and institutional direct stock offerings (1.5 million shares at $14.36/share). In aggregate, the newly issued shares total 2,323,439, or an estimated 5.9% dilution relative to the average number of fully diluted shares outstanding at the end of Q2.

That cash-infusion enabled Akoustis to accelerate its manufacturing capacity expansion plans. It also enabled AKTS to make a relatively modest investment in order to take a controlling interest in RFM Integrated Device in order to obtain access to additional markets as well as to gain exposure to new wafer-level-packaging (WLP) products.

The result of all this activity is that investors can buy the stock today at less than half the price institutional investors bought the stock at back in February. Meantime, revenue has started to sky-rocket as AKTS begins ramping up shipments as it steals away customers from the big boys.

Earnings

The market was quite disappointed with AKTS's Q1FY22 EPS report on November 1. I loved it the results:

Revenue of $1.9 million was up nearly 300% yoy.

The mid-point of Q2 guidance ($3.5 - $4.0 million) implies a near doubling of revenue sequentially.

Despite the accelerating the capital plan to expand production capacity to 500 million units annually, AKTS ended Q2 with $75.7 million in cash and relatively no debt.

Akoustis continues to announce more contract wins and will be ramping up volumes in 2020. In 5G alone, AKTS has announced three significant contract wins along with a foundry agreement that is expected to ramp up late next year:

Source: November Presentation

The same thing is happening in the WiFi-6E market as AKTS' quarterly results also included an announcement that it had entered into an agreement with tier-1 PC chipmaker to develop a WiFi 6E RF diplexer component for the personal computing market and that the company had received two new design wins for 5.5 GHz and 6.5 GHz WiFi 6E XBAW™ filters. One of those design wins as a tier-1 WiFi OEM, the other was to a carrier-focused gateway OEM.

Component Pricing & Valuation

I've been curious about the pricing of these RF-filters - a subject management hasn't discussed much on conference calls. Not that I expect them to: due to competitive reasons, I have no doubt they will be coy about the terms of their contracts and are likely prohibited by confidentiality agreements.

But to come up with some kind of valuation estimate, it's important to have an educated estimate for what one might expect AKTS' average selling price ("ASP") to be for its filters. Of course, these prices are expected to vary dependent on the specific design and the volume of each order, but I needed some kind of price information to estimate future revenue.

I went to the internet and found some detailed pricing data on a channel check of RFMW's webpage:

Source: RF & Microwave Component Distribution

To be conservative, let's throw out all RF-filters on this page that are over $10 (note that 7 of the 13 products shown sell for more than $10 apiece and two of which are selling for $70+). Why am I being so conservative? Because this is a public distributor and large tier-1 customer pricing directly with Akoustis will likely be significantly below the pricing shown on this distributor's webpage.

With those considerations taken into account, and glancing at the other 6 filters shown, a ballpark educated estimate would be a $5 ASP.

Now let's assume the distributor has a 100% mark-up. That would put AKTS's estimated revenue per filter at $2.50. Given a productive capacity of 500 million units per year, that implies AKTS's annual revenue potential is $1.25 billion.

After the recent sell-off in the stock, AKTS is currently trading with a market-cap of only $362 million. In other words, AKTS is currently selling for only 0.29% of its revenue potential.

Even if AKTS has only attains a 20% peak operating margin (a conservative estimate considering leading edge technology components typically do much better), on $1.25 billion that is an estimated $250 million. Given the 51.4 million shares outstanding at the end of Q1FY22, that implies $4.86/share in earnings, which puts AKTS' forward P/E at only 1.4x.

Now, to be clear, the company still hasn't completed its capacity expansion to 500 million units, but it expects to do so at its New York facility by year-end, which is rapidly approaching. In addition, the production ramp-up is going to take place over the next year, so don't expect 500 million units will be shipped in 2022. However, for 2023 I suggest that 500 million units is a real possibility, especially given the recent foundry agreement (see slide above) and the rate at which AKTS is winning new contracts.

That being the case, I obviously believe that current analysts' consensus estimates for AKTS' revenue growth trajectory are significantly underestimating the company's prospects:

Source: Seeking Alpha

FY2023 revenue could easily be double the $50-$60 million shown in this graphic. As I mentioned before, I wouldn't be surprised if AKTS does $60 million in revenue in calendar 2002.

But this is the opportunity for patient investors.

Risks

Akoustis is still not profitable, and may not reach profitability until 2H of next year.

Akoustis could be adversely affected by the on-going global pandemic and supply-chain issues. Indeed, both issues have already been affecting the company.

Secondly, competitor Qorvo has filed a legal complaint against Akoustis. You can read the details of Akoustis' response here, which included this statement:

Based on work and analysis so far, we believe Akoustis has strong defenses, including invalidity and non-infringement. We are confident in our technology and IP portfolio, do not believe that these asserted patents are an impediment to our product roadmap, and look forward to the prompt closure of this matter by the court.

All I can say about this issue is that large companies like Qorvo ($17 billion market cap) typically have lawyers on retainer and get charged fees whether those lawyers are actually involved in litigation or not. It is common and likely just a bullying tactic meant to intimidate AKTS' ambitions. However, all it does for me is validate the fact that Qorvo is getting nervous that AKTS is about to eat its lunch. In addition, consider that tier-1 customers have most likely reviewed these patents and allegations in detail before signing contracts with Akoustis.

With $75 million in cash and relatively no debt, Akoustis' balance sheet is very strong.

The bigger risk here is to the upside. In my mind, Akoustis' technology is superior to that of its competitors. That being the case, and considering its very low market-cap, the odds of AKTS getting bought-out by a far bigger rival (say a Broadcom for instance... which could easily remove the threat by swallowing AKTS) are better than 50-50 in my opinion. However, I never advise investors to invest on the basis of takeover speculation - and note that the valuation estimate discussed earlier did not do so.

Summary & Conclusion

Akoustis continues to disrupt the RF-filter market. As it steals market share out from under the noses of its competitors, its revenue growth in 2022 should be outstanding. I would not be surprised if the company is easily able to double revenue each quarter, on a sequential basis, throughout calendar 2022. That implies an estimated $60 million in revenue next year - just a fraction of AKTS' estimated total annual revenue potential of $1.25 billion. And that was a very conservative estimate in my opinion.

Bottom line: Akoustis is a STRONG BUY for those investors looking for a "speculative growth" opportunity that is a relatively high risk/reward proposition and may take some time to fully play-out. By "some time", I mean 12-18 months. By then, it should be pretty clear what AKTS' growth trajectory is going to be.