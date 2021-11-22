Lizhi Continues Growth Under Regulatory Uncertainty
Summary
- Lizhi went public in early 2020, raising $451 million in a U.S. IPO.
- The firm operates a growing mobile audio entertainment service in China and overseas.
- LIZI has grown consistently in recent quarters, but like so many Chinese companies on U.S. markets, it operates under an uncertain regulatory environment in China.
- Until that environment clears, I'm Neutral on the stock's prospects.
A Quick Take On Lizhi
Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) went public in January 2020, raising $451 million from the sale of American Depositary Shares for its underlying Class A ordinary shares at $11.00 per ADS.
The firm operates a podcast and audio platform for mobile users in China.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook has been and continues to be the risk of Chinese government regulations changing regarding media and entertainment.
Lizhi is scheduled to report earnings results on November 29, but until we see greater certainty on the regulatory front, my outlook is NEUTRAL.
Company
Guangzhou, China-based Lizhi was founded in 2010 to develop a mobile audio platform for user-generated content that launched in 2013.
Management is headed by Founder, CEO and Director Jinnan (Marco) Lai, who was previously CEO at Shanghai Labox Information Technology.
Lizhi has developed a social audio platform for user-generated content that features tools which enable creators to create, edit, store and share their audio content.
The firm’s platform offers podcasts across more than 27 categories, such as life and relationships, parenting, education, talk shows and music radio as well as dozens of sub-categories that include love and bedtime stories, and family.
Lizhi also offers other types of audio media entertainment, including social, music, talk shows, animation, comics and games, as well as audio books.
The firm markets its services primarily through advertising brand marketing.
Lizhi’s Recent Performance
Topline revenue by quarter has produced consistent growth over the past five quarters, as the chart shows here:
Gross profit by quarter has followed a similar trajectory:
Operating loss by quarter has varied, with a major loss in Q1 followed by reduced loss in Q2:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have followed a similar trajectory as Operating Loss:
Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha
In the past 12 months, LIZI’s stock price has risen by approximately 9.6 percent net vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ rise of 31.23 percent, although LIZI’s stock volatility has been quite high as the chart below indicates:
Source: Seeking Alpha
Valuation Metrics For Lizhi
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization
|
$132,230,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$64,960,000
|
Price / Sales
|
0.44
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
0.23
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
-0.63
|
Revenue Growth Rate [TTM]
|
62.78%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.38
(Source)
As a reference, a relevant public comparable to Lizhi would be Spotify (SPOT); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Spotify (SPOT)
|
Lizhi (LIZI)
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
4.67
|
0.44
|
-90.6%
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
4.54
|
0.23
|
-94.9%
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
742.06
|
-0.63
|
-100.1%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
20.9%
|
62.8%
|
200.7%
Source: Seeking Alpha
Commentary On Lizhi
In its last earnings call, covering Q2 2021’s results, management highlighted total average mobile MAU’s (Monthly Average Users) reaching 60.9 million, with average monthly paying users hitting 494,000.
The company continued to focus on its UGC (User Generated Content) strategy and management believes it appeals to younger generation demographics, resulting in higher engagement and interaction.
Additionally, the firm’s overseas app, TIYA, grew its user base by 92% over Q1 2021’s figures. The app also is focused on fostering user hobby activities, which the company has determined resonate with its younger demographic interests.
As to its financial results, the company continues to produce strong revenue growth and gross profit growth, with gross margin growing by 4% over the previous year’s same quarter results.
Selling and marketing expenses grew markedly as the firm has sharply increased its investment in branding and marketing for its various services.
The company also saw a reduction in revenue sharing expense rates which effectively improved its gross margin results.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook has been and continues to be the risk of Chinese government regulations changing regarding media and entertainment.
In my view, this ongoing risk is what has contributed to the stock’s drop since the IPO and is not limited to LIZI but has been felt by most Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges.
Lizhi is scheduled to report earnings results on November 29, but until we see greater certainty on the regulatory front, my outlook is NEUTRAL.
