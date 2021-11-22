RapidEye/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) went public in early 2020, raising approximately $55 million in gross proceeds from the sale of its Class A common stock.

The firm sells recreational boats, related parts and accessories and financial and other services.

ONEW has produced impressive stock price appreciation since its IPO, but the firm faces continued supply chain challenges and likely price increases from manufacturers which may compress margins in the next year.

My outlook on the stock at around $53.00 is NEUTRAL.

Company

Buford, Georgia-based OneWater was formed in 2006 after the merger of Singleton Marine and Legendary Marine, and operates 69 recreational boat retail stores in the US, consisting of dealer groups in 10 states across the Southeast, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Management is headed by Founder, CEO and Director Austin Singleton, who has served in various positions from the fuel dock to the service department, the sales department and as general manager.

Other sources of company revenue include finance and insurance products, repair and maintenance services, as well as parts and accessories.

OneWater has relationships with dozens of manufacturers covering numerous brands.

According to a 2018 market research report by the National Marine Manufacturers Association, sales of new powerboats grew by 4% in 2018 to 280,000 - the highest since 2007 - and is projected to increase by an additional 3-4% in 2019.

The recreational boat industry contributed an estimated $170.3 billion to the US economy in 2018, marking a growth of $49 billion since its last report in 2012.

Total annual US sales of recreational boats, marine products, and services were estimated at $41 billion in 2018, and a positive outcome in 2019 would mark the 7th year of consecutive growth.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are the economic growth over the past decade and consumers seeking out boating as a way to spend quality time with family and friends outdoors.

OneWater Marine’s Recent Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown, with Q3 2021’s results representing approximately 3.4% growth over the same quarter in 2020:

Gross profit by quarter has followed a similar seasonal trajectory:

Operating income by quarter has produced a seasonal growth pattern as well, although operating income increased by 37% in Q3, 2021 versus the same period in 2020:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have grown impressively as the chart shows below:

(Source)

In the past 12 months, ONEW’s stock price has increased 94 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ growth of 31.23 percent, as the chart below indicates:

(Source)

Valuation Metrics For OneWater

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $820,750,000 Enterprise Value $1,010,000,000 Price / Sales 0.49 Enterprise Value / Sales 0.82 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 6.37 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 30.92% Earnings Per Share $6.93

(Source)

As a reference, a relevant public comparable to ONEW would be MarineMax (HZO); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric MarineMax OneWater Marine Variance Price / Sales 0.59 0.49 -16.9% Enterprise Value / Sales 0.57 0.82 43.9% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 5.20 6.37 22.5% Revenue Growth Rate 36.7% 30.9% -15.7%

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Commentary On OneWater’s Recent Performance

In its last earnings call, covering FYE Q4 2021’s results, management highlighted the firm’s ‘surging’ growth due to its execution and continued acquisition strategy.

The company recently announced the acquisition of Norfolk Marine, which will expand its presence in the mid-Atlantic region with a 75-year old business.

This acquisition was the fifth so far in 2021 and management expects to continue at a rate of 4 to 6 deals per year.

However, on the inventory side of the business, it continues to be a challenging environment with supply chain issues, which are not specific to ONEW.

Despite delivery delays, the company is seeing continued strength in presales, which reduces its ‘floor plan interest, inventory maintenance and general carrying costs.’

As to its financial results, these greater presales also flow through to increased gross profit and topline sales have also been helped by a return to in-person boat show events which are important drivers of sales and customer interest.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is continuing supply chain bottlenecks which reduce its ability to deliver boats and recognize the associated revenue.

Looking ahead, management expects continued strong demand for boats as well as the firm’s increased ability to grow its service and parts business with its T-H Marine acquisitions.

Notably, management also forecasts that boat margins will ‘start leveling off’ in fiscal 2022, as manufacturer cost increases start filtering through to higher dealer costs.

So, ONEW will need to increase prices to customers to avoid margin compression in the year ahead and that is an open question as to its ability to pass on these price increases.

ONEW has produced strong stock price appreciation since its IPO and through the pandemic, but I wonder if that environment will continue much longer as inflation begins to hit margins.

While the firm may see reduced supply chain bottlenecks, that delivery growth may be offset by higher input prices.

Given that uncertainty, my outlook for ONEW at its current level of around $53.00 is NEUTRAL.