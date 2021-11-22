Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Large-cap tech has had a banner year this year, and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is no exception. The IT service management company has really taken flight after former SAP (SAP) boss Bill McDermott took the reins, one of the few instances in which the CEO of a large global company chose to leave his or her gig to lead a smaller company. The move has paid off: since McDermott took over in October 2019, ServiceNow's stock has nearly tripled (it didn't miss a beat during the pandemic, sustaining its growth and seeing its stock price continue to rise); while SAP's has been more or less flat over the same timeframe.

Shares of ServiceNow are also up ~25% year-to-date, slightly outperforming the S&P 500. Yet we have to ask ourselves: is ServiceNow reaching a peak? Shares have gone virtually nowhere since the company reported Q3 earnings in late October (despite the fact that the market has continued to push higher), potentially a sign that investors are tired of this "high growth at a high price" type of story.

Data by YCharts

Given the rise in ServiceNow's share price over the past quarter and the slowdown we're seeing in its growth rates, I'm dropping my rating on ServiceNow to bearish.

There are several drivers behind my increased pessimism of late. The first: consider the fact that rates are headed up. With Jerome Powell's re-nomination as Fed chair, rates rebounded on the expectation that the Fed would stick to its timeline of gradually pushing rates upward in 2022. It's low rates, in truth, that have made tech stocks like ServiceNow appear like the only "safe haven" for investors' portfolios, and the main reason why ServiceNow and many of its peers have been able to attain previously unheard-of valuations.

Second, consider the fact that rates are rising in connection with ServiceNow's growth rates decelerating. Strong and consistent growth rates, coupled with low interest rates, have been a dual force in underpinning ServiceNow's stock rally: how will this story look in 2022, when revenue and billings continue to slide?

Next, ServiceNow continues to be impossible to value on an earnings or P/E basis, as most software companies should be when they hit this scale (investors primarily look at Adobe (ADBE), Microsoft (MSFT), SAP, and Oracle (ORCL) on an earnings basis, which is the next tier of software giants that ServiceNow aspires to become). Actually ServiceNow's pro forma operating margins are rather flat, thanks to the company's aggressive headcount additions.

And of course, ServiceNow's valuation itself is already at-risk, letting alone the hope that it may even expand further. At current share prices near $661, ServiceNow trades at a market cap of $131.65 billion. After netting off the $4.42 billion of cash and $1.58 billion of debt on ServiceNow's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $128.81 billion.

For next year FY22, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are expecting ServiceNow to generate $7.36 billion in revenue, representing 25% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). This puts ServiceNow's valuation multiple at an untenable 17.5x EV/FY22 revenue. We can look at this multiple in two ways: one, it's sharply higher than ServiceNow's historical multiples in the low/mid-teens; second, it's a higher multiple of revenue than the S&P 500's historical average multiple of earnings. It's hard to argue against the fact that ServiceNow appears to be in a bubble.

There's little arguing that ServiceNow remains a dominant stock in its core software categories and that it still has room to grow, but I don't see a path higher for this stock over the next 6-12 months. Lock in gains and move to the sidelines here.

Q3 download

Let's now discuss ServiceNow's latest Q3 results in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. ServiceNow Q3 results Source: ServiceNow Q3 earnings deck

ServiceNow's revenue in Q3 grew 31% y/y to $1.51 billion, beating Wall Street's expectations of $1.48 billion (+28% y/y) by a respectable three-point margin. Subscription revenue, meanwhile, also grew at a 31% y/y pace to $1.43 billion and accounted for roughly 95% of the company's revenue.

Yet it's the consistent deceleration, in my view, that gives me pause - not in revenue, but in billings. As veteran software investors are aware, it's the billings growth rate that determines a subscription software company's longer-term growth trajectory, as it represents deals signed in the quarter that will be recognized as revenue in future quarters. As shown in the chart below, ServiceNow's billings growth slowed down to 28% y/y in Q3, down two points from 30% y/y in Q2 (and 41% y/y in Q4).

Figure 2. ServiceNow revenue and billings deceleration Source: ServiceNow Q3 earnings deck

There's no better indication than this that ServiceNow's growth rates will slow down to the mid-20s shortly (which is what Wall Street is modeling for FY22). The question is: can ServiceNow sustain a high-teens revenue multiple when its growth rate is no longer that impressive in the mid-20s?

"Land and expand" and deepened customer relationships continue to act as a fuel for ServiceNow's growth. Per CFO Gina Mastantuono's prepared remarks regarding go-to-market momentum on the Q3 earnings call:

We view our relationship with customers as long-term partnerships, and we continually innovate to provide new solutions to address their evolving business needs. The land in expand motion has manifested into a base of 1,266 customers paying us over 1 million in ACV of 25% year-over-year. As the breadth of our portfolio and the addressable opportunities end have expanded, so too have our deal sizes. Because 63 deals greater than 1 million net new ACV in the quarter up over 50% year-over-year. And in Q3, all of our top 20 deals included 4 or more products."

Yet despite top-line strength, ServiceNow has struggled to get profit margins off the ground, which is what investors should be focusing more on as ServiceNow pushes into becoming a large-cap tech stock. Pro forma operating margins are flat at 26% year-over-year:

Figure 3. ServiceNow pro forma operating margin trends Source: ServiceNow Q3 earnings deck

And as can be seen below, ServiceNow has been consistently adding ~900-1,000 new staff members per quarter, which is an incredibly aggressive pace for a software company that is this large and that some would already consider to be at maturity. The hires are fairly well distributed across departments, as can be seen in the chart below:

Figure 4. ServiceNow headcount trends Source: ServiceNow Q3 earnings deck

ServiceNow even noted that Q3 benefited from a delay in returning to business travel and working in offices. When these two elements come back in the post-pandemic normalization of 2022, we may even see pro forma operating margins compress, which may prove to be a downside catalyst for ServiceNow shares.

Key takeaways

To encapsulate my view on ServiceNow in a simple nutshell: this is a well-managed and best-of-breed software company, but its stock is already richly valued at a time when rates are rising, and its own growth rates and profit margins may prove to be disappointing in 2022. I'd prefer to steer clear here.