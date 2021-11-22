Revolu7ion93/E+ via Getty Images

MediPharm Labs (OTCQX:MEDIF) is a difficult company for investors to evaluate. In February I said that 2021 would be a critical year for MediPharm and that this year's performance would in large part tell us the future of the company. With 2022 approaching, the time to reassess is here. We begin with a quick review of the company, then look at year-to-date performance, and finally how that performance informs the investment outlook.

A Different Kind of Cannabis Company

MediPharm is difficult to evaluate because it is quite different from the average cannabis company. As the #1 priority in their Q1 2021 transcript states, their goal is to:

Execute on a global platform purpose built to pharmaceutical specifications or good manufacturing practices, to establish ourselves as a go-to provider for pharmaceutical companies. (emphasis mine)

The vast majority of cannabis companies are not global, nor are they interested in pharmaceutical research, development, or production. Cannabis investors usually look at characteristics such as geographic footprint, rapid and immediate growth, active M&A, and mass market penetration. None of these are part of MediPharm's primary strategy. Although they have a consumer-related business, from the beginning, their primary focus has been pharmaceutical cannabis. The potential in this area is huge and mostly untapped. It is being studied as a treatment for many diseases and conditions, such as:

multiple sclerosis

autism

depression

schizoaffective disorder

chemotherapy side effects

Crohn's disease

pain and inflammation

kidney disease

Parkinson's disease

Many potential applications are for conditions that have defied all efforts of the medical community thus far, and the market for an effective treatment for just one would be huge.

An interesting example of the scope and variety of cannabis research can be found on the website of Tikun Olam, a small Israeli company that has been doing such work longer than anyone - over fifteen years. NOTE: I am not recommending Tikun Olam as an investment, only as a source of information on cannabis research.

MediPharm is most appropriately evaluated as part of the pharmaceutical universe, not mass market cannabis. Unfortunately, bringing drug products to market is arduous and slow, which is reflected in MediPharm's quarterly reports.

The Q3 2021 Report

Q3 revenue came in at $5.4 million CAD. This was a slight sequential increase but essentially flat over the past five quarters, which ranged between $5.0 and $6.1 million. The latest five quarters are used for comparison because that is when MediPharm moved away from the B2B wholesale concentrate production that was the bulk of their business. The change was necessary because concentrate production had ceased to be a viable business across the entirety of Canada. Of note is that this quarter was the first in which foreign income ($2.9 million) surpassed domestic ($2.5 million). This 16% sequential increase in foreign income is a positive for MediPharm's global strategy.

Adjusted EBITDA was -$5.6 million, compared to a range of -$3.6 million to -$8.7 million over the last five quarters.

There was a loss of 0.03 per share, compared to a loss of between 0.03 and 0.22 per share over the last five quarters. There are 188 million shares outstanding, a significant increase over the 138 million at the end of 2020. Basic financials show a somewhat positive trend, but are still deeply negative.

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Income/loss per share -0.03 -0.05 -0.07 -0.22 -0.11 Revenue (million CAD) -5.401 -5.072 -5.495 -6.058 -4.947 Adjusted EBITDA (million CAD) -5.622 -3.675 -6.159 -8.767 -7.262

MediPharm has $38 million in cash, down from $38.8 million at the start of the quarter.

Greg Hunter, CFO, summed up the quarter well on the conference call:

While we made progress in the quarter by expanding our international presence and revenue and managing our cash consumption, we still have work to return the business to profitability and drive positive cash flow.

Where From Here?

MediPharm was one of the first companies to concentrate on pharma cannabis, but there are a number of headwinds that make developing such a business difficult and slow. First, the company operates in Canada, where the regulatory environment continues to be a burden for the entire industry. Second, the process of developing any pharma business is long and arduous. Third, dealing with other countries adds an extra layer of complexity that domestic businesses don't face. Fourth, the differences between MediPharm and most cannabis companies makes it more difficult to attract and retain investor interest.

Putting aside these headwinds, I believe there is a viable business here. MediPharm is moving forward in alignment with its strategy of exploiting the international pharma market, albeit more slowly than desired. Further, there is value in the international relationships that have been established as well as domestic research partnerships. There is also value in the numerous licenses and certifications that have been obtained, which required a large investment in time and money over a multi-year period. A market cap of $56 million suggests that the market suggests some value in the enterprise. However, three quarters into the crucial year of 2021 the success of the company is uncertain.

Investment Strategy

Considering where the company is at this point in time, I see three investment choices:

New investors: MediPharm has not made sufficient progress to justify opening a new position in the stock. There needs to be more positive momentum in revenue, earnings, and productive international relationships for MediPharm to compare favorably to other cannabis companies as a new investment.

Current investors: MediPharm is a hold for existing shareholders. At 19 cents a share, the remaining downside is minimal. There is a non-negligible chance that unrealized losses will be reduced either by company performance or another cannabis bull market.

Tax strategy: Current shareholders can sell before December 31 and register a loss to offset other capital gains for 2021 taxes. Those who want to continue owning can repurchase shares after 31 days. The tax savings will take some of the sting out of the loss.

Progress is being made, but is it enough? Not enough to justify buying more shares, but perhaps enough to hold a while longer. 2021 is the most important year in the company's history, but not its last. MediPharm has invested heavily into international relationships, licenses and other important credentials. The key for 2022 and beyond is to exploit these so that the potential for revenue and earnings can finally be realized.