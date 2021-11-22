magicmine/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) stock has risen by ~45% across the past month, as rumors have intensified that the biotech - and its newly approved (in January this year) kidney disease therapy LUPKYNIS for patients with Lupus Nephritis ("LN") - has become an acquisition target for a major Pharma.

Both GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) are apparently circling the biotech, although GSK has officially denied the rumors, whilst BMY is yet to submit any kind of formal public offer. Swiss Pharma giant Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and current commercial partner (in the UK, Japan, EU, Russia and other countries), the Japanese Pharma Otsuka have also been mentioned in connection with a takeover of Aurinia.

However, having reached a high of $33, Aurinia's shares have fallen back to $21 at the time of writing, partly owing to GSK's rebuttal, and partly owing to a $250m mixed shelf offering submitted by the company, giving shareholders and prospective investors an interesting dilemma.

Is Aurinia, with a potential blockbuster (>$1bn per annum) selling asset on its hands, undervalued, at a market cap of just under $3bn? And what kind of premium might a large pharma be prepared to pay for an asset such as LUPKYNIS, which is an orally available therapy, but also comes with a Black Box warning owing to negative side-effects?

Finally, if no offers materialize, will Aurinia have the resources and marketing reach to be able to meet analysts' peak sales expectations?

In this article I will try to provide some more color on the current state of play in the LN treatment market, assess some of the pros and cons of an acquisition for each Pharma, and finally look at some different ways of calculating the intrinsic value of Aurinia shares.

Shortly after LUPKYNIS was approved, Aurinia's share price rose to a value of $19, and my gut feeling is that for a risk-on investor, opening a position at a <$20 could realize a 50%-75% upside opportunity if a takeover were to occur, whilst the price also offers some downside protection if management goes it alone, and initially struggles to capture market share.

Aurinia expects to earn $40-$50m of revenues from LUPKYNIS in 2021 (having earned $22m by Q321), has current assets of $329m, and has made a net loss of $147.6m in the first 9 months of this year.

Clearly, management needs to quickly find a larger market for LUPKYNIS, as the remainder of the company's pipeline is at the pre Investigational New Drug ("IND") stage and will not enter clinical trials until late 2022 / early 2023 at the earliest.

The market opportunity appears to be there, but the list of biotechs that have failed to exploit a first mover advantage or been overtaken by a newer therapy with a cleaner safety and efficacy profile, or who just cannot persuade physicians to prescribe their drug, is a long one.

On reflection, then, perhaps a share price <$15 would provide the necessary downside risk protection, although if management can show signs of genuine sales growth - meeting its targets of $40-$50m sales, then investors waiting for a drop <$15 may be frustrated.

It is a judgment call, and while staying on the sidelines may be the safest option in relation to Aurinia's stock, many may feel the gamble is worth taking, particularly with Bristol Myers Squibb rumoured to be willing to spend up to $10bn on Aurinia and LUPKYNIS In order to boost its auto-immune portfolio and market presence.

LUPKYNIS - The Pros And Cons

When Lupkynis was approved by the FDA for LN in January it became the first orally available therapy for the disease - a chronic autoimmune condition that causes permanent and irreversible tissue damage within the kidney, resulting in kidney failure - on the market.

Although it can only be used in combo with Standard of Care ("SoC") medication Mycophenolate Mofetil ("MMF"), the efficacy benefit has been clearly established. According to the approval press release:

In pivotal trials, patients treated with LUPKYNIS in combination with standard-of-care (SoC) were more than twice as likely to achieve renal response and experienced a decline in urine protein creatinine ratio (UPCR) twice as fast as patients on typical SoC alone.

Using LUPKYNIS greatly reduces a patient's requirement to use steroids, which have potentially dangerous side-effects. The drug - whose active ingredient is Voclosporin, reduces cytokine activation and blocks interleukin IL-2 expression and T-cell mediated immune responses.

A word of warning however - Voclosporin's approval in LN has been the exception rather than the rule for this drug. In its 2020 10K statement, Aurinia lists a number of other indications in which the drug has failed clinical trials or development discontinued.

These include Psoriasis (one of two pivotal studies failed to show statistically significant effect), kidney transplantation (showed superiority against Tacrolimus, but discontinued owing to changing market dynamics, Tacrolimus' patent expiry), Dry Eye Syndrome (failed to achieve efficacy endpoints), and Focal Segmentation Glomerulosclerosis ("FSGS") (discontinued owing to a lack of patient enrollment.

The Black Box warning awarded to LUPKYNIS upon approval - owing to adverse events such as glomerular filtration rate decrease, hypertension, diarrhea, headache, anemia and others is also an issue for Aurinia.

Nevertheless, as we can see below, there are plenty of benefits to celebrate in relation to LUPKYNIS, and it's also worth noting that the drug presented a much cleaner safety profile - in earlier trials in Asia, 13 deaths has occurred in patients using Voclosporin, vs. just one in the control arm, but in the pivotal study in the US - AURORA - there was just one patient death in the LUPKYNIS arm, vs. five in the control arm.

Benefits of LUPKYNIS highlighted by management in recent investor presentation.

Aurinia's commercial strategy is thus to try to secure Standard of Care ("SoC") status for LUPKYNIS, and heighten awareness, as shown below.

Aurinia commercial rollout strategy for LUPKYNIS. Source: investor presentation.

GSK Interest Fuelled By Rivalry, Benlysta Patent Expiry, Looks To Be Cooling

GSK's mooted interest in acquiring Aurinia may well be explained by the fact that its own therapy, Belimumab - brand name Benlysta, is LUPKYNIS' chief rival for treatment of LN.

Benlysta was approved to treat LN one month prior to LUPKYNIS. In a 448-patient pivotal trial:

Benlysta met its primary endpoint demonstrating that a statistically significant greater number of patients achieved Primary Efficacy Renal Response (PERR) at 104 weeks when treated with BENLYSTA plus standard therapy compared to placebo plus standard therapy in adults with active LN (43% vs 32%, p=0.0311). Statistical significance compared to placebo across all four major secondary endpoints was achieved, including Complete Renal Response and Time to Renal-Related Event or Death.

Benlysta comes in the form of a less convenient under the skin injection, and has long been approved to treat the condition that leads to LN, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus ("SLE").

The two drugs have differing mechanisms of action, with LUPKYNIS being a calcineurin inhibitor ("CNI") immunosuppressant, and Benlysta an injectable biologic- a human monoclonal antibody that binds to the protein BLyS, inhibiting the production of autoantibodies which cause inflammation.

One reason cited for GSK's interest in Aurinia and LUPKYNIS - apart from a controlling share of the LN treatment market, was Benlysta's expiring patents - the drug will lose exclusivity in the US in 2025 and in the EU in 2026, according to GSK's 2020 20F Statement.

LUPKYNIS patents may not expire until 2037, making it a ready-made replacement for Benlysta in LN.

BMY And Other Companies Interest May Depend On Global Sales Expectations And Their Own Pipelines

Analysts believe that LUPKYNIS can target peak sales of >$1bn by 2026, making the drug an attractive target for large pharmas, whose greater resources and established sales and marketing channels may also persuade Aurinia management that its best strategy is to sell the business.

Aurinia believes it can earn net revenue of ~$65k per annum per patient from LUPKYNIS, based on a list price of $3,950 for a "wallet" of 60 capsules, which management estimates will last for 10 days.

LN disproportionately affects women, black, Asian, Hispanic and Native peoples. Some 200 - 300k patients have SLE in the US, it is estimated, 1 in 3 of which has LN at the time of diagnosis.

That implies a patient population of ~83k, and a Total Addressable Market ("TAM") of >$5bn. A 20% market share - which seems quite reasonable, given the paucity of treatment options, would therefore result in sales >$1bn.

With that said, however, since securing its approval in LN, GSK's Benlysta has posted sales of ~$850m across the first nine months of 2021 - an uplift of 23% year-on-year. If we assume the uplift is entirely due to the LN approval, that results in ~$200m of revenues - around one fifth of the peak sales expectation for LUPKYNIS.

GSK hasn't broken down sales by disease type i.e. SLE or LN, and the drug is only in its first year of sales, but Aurinia itself has reported just $22m of revenues since launch (as at Q321) and is forecasting for $40 - $50m in FY21.

There has been speculation that Bristol Myers Squibb would look to pay ~5x peak sales expectations for LUPKYNIS to acquire Aurinia - $5bn, or $39 per share, whilst Aurinia may be holding out for closer to $10bn, based on a potential $2bn of annual sales by the middle of the next decade.

Aurinia's optimism is well founded in some respects - despite the efforts of many biotechs and pharmas, only Benlysta and LUPKYNIS have managed to secure an approval in LN in the last 6 decades. On the other hand, the list of current drugs in development targeting the disease is extensive, as we can see below.

List of drug developers with potential LN therapies in development. Source: Evaluate Pharma.

AstraZeneca's Anifrolumab - marketed and branded as Saphnelo - has now been approved by the FDA for SLE, and could represent a threat in LN too, given some positive data readouts in that indication, although the drug's path to approval in SLE was far from smooth. Meanwhile, Novartis Cosentyx (secukinumab) - which earned >$1.2bn of sales in Q321 in other auto-immune indications - is also a threat.

As such, although it would make sense for Bristol Myers to want to expand its opportunities in auto-immune - its orally administered Zeposia is already a big hit in Multiple Sclerosis and potentially in Ulcerative Colitis - with peak sales expectations >$5bn (as per my recent note on BMY) - and the company is looking for mid-sized acquisitions - the Pharma may not like the look of the competition, or may feel that even a $5bn takeover would represent too high a premium.

An upcoming approval decision by the European Markets Agency on whether to approve LUPKYNIS in the EU - expected in Q3 next year - is likely to benefit Otsuka more than Aurinia, since Otsuka is set to earn >80% of revenues from the drug, although there may be some additional milestone payments on the table.

Although Otsuka may want control of LUPKYNIS sales in the US, it would be an unusual step for the company to attempt to compete in the US market, and therefore an acquisition attempt by the pharma seems unlikely. That leaves Roche - also not a Pharma native to the US, although large enough to easily swallow a company such as Aurinia, and perhaps even Novartis, which has money to burn after selling a $21bn stake in Roche.

Conclusion - Different Ways To Play The (Rumoured) Interest In Aurinia - $15 - $20 Looks To Be The Sweet Spot

Aurinia has done what so many biotechs and pharmas have failed to do, which is to have success in treating Lupus Nephritis, and more widely, with a kidney disease therapy.

Kidney disease is notoriously tough - witness the experiences of companies in the space such as Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) (my note here) - whose stock fell by >70% after failing a pivotal trial in Chronic Kidney Disease, FibroGen (FGEN) - stock down 70% after a trial failure in the same disease, or Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) - down >80% after an FDA rejection, also in CKD.

Granted, CKD is a different disease, but Aurinia's success is certainly notable, and as the only approved oral therapy capable of substantially improving outcomes when used in combo with SoC, whilst reducing steroid use, there are certainly grounds for confidence that LUKYNIS sales can grow, and possibly meet analysts' expectations of blockbuster sales.

Although I am somewhat doubtful that Aurinia can reach that milestone on its own, given current sales, market dynamics, and its smaller size, even with a $500m peak sales target, we can say that current market cap of $2.7bn undervalues the company, being less than 6x that peak sales target.

That offers some protection against downside - barring a worst-case scenario that sees financial resources continue to drain away at a rate of >$150m per annum, whilst LUPKYNIS sales fail to reach $100m, which cannot be discounted as a possibility.

On balance, I think investors can certainly get excited by the prospect of significant upside so long as Aurinia stock is trading at the lower end of a $15 - $20 range. There are high barriers to entry to treating LN, which is an area of high unmet need, and eventually, a Pharma may well conclude it's worth paying >$40 per share for a ready-made therapy, which seems to be the bar Aurinia management may be looking at.

In the meantime, the company can focus on generating share price growth through its organic sales growth - but will need to get to ~$250m of LUPKYNIS sales at least in 2022, I believe, to preserve its current market valuation, which is a big step up, but which the market certainly thinks is achievable.