Khadi Ganiev/iStock via Getty Images

Predictable, repeatable revenue provides a bedrock foundation from which to grow. It also garners a much higher multiple in the stock market. Knowing this, all kinds of companies have tried to transition to repeatable revenue or subscription models – some successfully and others not so much.

Those that succeeded in the transition to repeatable revenue have been rewarded with astronomical valuations. Perhaps these valuations are warranted and if so there seems to be a major pocket of opportunity in the market right now.

REITs are recurring revenue models by default, yet they trade at deep value multiples relative to the rest of the market. Further, REITs share many of the characteristics of the highly successful recurring revenue models while avoiding the problems of those that failed in the transition.

Let me begin by discussing some successes and failures in the quest for renewable revenues and follow with how REITs fit into the framework.

Highly successful recurring revenue transitions

Adobe (ADBE) and Microsoft (MSFT) each transitioned beautifully to recurring revenues. I recall buying Microsoft Word and Excel as standalone products and each CD came with enough CD- Keys to install it on a certain number of computers. Adobe products were sold in a similar fashion.

Both Microsoft Office and Adobe Photoshop/Acrobat were always excellent products that consumers loved, but with the old model they would sell it one time and then have to wait until the next product cycle to collect the next batch of revenue.

Eventually, they switched over to a subscription model in which anyone can install the products, but to use them in full capacity customers would have to subscribe.

There are 3 things that made these subscriptions wildly successful:

The products are essential – customers need to subscribe to get their work done. Scalability – marginal cost to provide the service to an additional customer approaches $0. High switching costs. Sure one can use Google sheets, but for those who already know all the Excel hotkeys and functions, the time to relearn new software is more costly than the modest subscription price.

Both companies have been tremendously successful and the recurring revenue models are a big part of that success.

Source: SA

Given how powerful recurring revenue can be, some companies try to force it even when it doesn’t quite fit naturally.

Peloton: Bike company à fitness subscription company

I have been a Peloton bear for a long time and even I can’t complain about the core product. The bike and the Tread are supremely engineered pieces of equipment. So why has Peloton done so poorly with continually negative earnings and a stock price cut in half?

Source: SA

Well, fitness equipment is not supposed to be a recurring revenue business.

Peloton (PTON) made a good honest attempt to make it into one with their connected fitness platform and for a while they had the market convinced that it could be a subscription business. As such it traded as at a high sales multiple that would only be appropriate for a recurring revenue business.

As time goes on, it is becoming increasingly clear that exercise equipment is stuck in the realm of equipment sales and the important aspect here with respect to this article is why.

Unlike Microsoft and Adobe, which had structural factors that made the recurring revenue such a good natural fit, the exercise industry has structural factors that inhibit subscriptions.

High natural churn rate

High substitutability of products or methods

Negative switching costs – people prefer to vary up their exercise routine and will actually switch to an inferior product in some cases just for something different.

Cutthroat competition

In combination, these factors make the customer acquisition cost exceed the customer lifetime value. You technically can get recurring revenue but with low subscriber numbers (relative to the capital spent) and high churn, it is a tough business.

Where REITs fit in

REITs have a recurring revenue model by default. Rent from tenants is functionally a subscription in which the tenant is subscribing to the building. I posit that the recurring revenue model of REITs looks a lot more like that of ADBE and MSFT than it does like that of PTON.

There are structural factors that both benefit and hurt REITs. We will discuss each below.

Favorable structural factors for REIT recurring revenue models

Low competition via location

High switching costs

Product is essential to tenant function

Product cannot be used by customer without paying the rent

Competition – the level of competition in real estate is greatly lowered by the location specificity. If someone gets a job in Phoenix and it's not fully remote work, they need to live within a certain radius of Phoenix. This of course varies by property type and market. Hotels and office in NYC, for example have high competition because they are oversupplied in that area. For most property types and most submarkets, however, competition is relatively low allowing landlords to charge somewhat aggressive rental rates, at least in the current market environment.

Switching costs are quite high for real estate tenants as moving is both expensive and disruptive for the tenant. The default propensity is to stay at the current property unless there is a powerful reason to move.

Essential functionality – The services of a property generally cannot be foregone. If you are a regional distributor, you need warehouse square footage in specific areas. The job simply cannot be done properly without access to the real estate.

Product use guarded by rent payments – This is one area in which REITs actually have a leg up over Adobe and Microsoft. There are free versions of Microsoft and Adobe products which while not as good, give customers partial use without paying for it. With real estate, if a tenant wants to use it, they must pay rent. Removal of freeloading is essential for a recurring revenue business model.

While I think REITs are well positioned with recurring revenues, there is a major downside relative to the Adobes of the world:

Flat marginal cost curve

Adobe builds their product once and can lease it out to an infinite number of customers reducing marginal cost once a certain scale is achieved.

Each square foot of real estate can only be leased to one tenant at a time (for traditional properties).

As such, the marginal cost curve is flat. If you want to lease to a second tenant, you have to build a second property and that second property costs about the same as the first.

This is intrinsic to the nature of most real estate and arguably the reason REITs do not and should not see earnings multiples of 51X like ADBE.

Exceptions to leasing real estate to only 1 tenant at a time

Towers and fiber can be multi-tenanted in an overlapping fashion. American Tower (AMT) frequently leases the same tower to all 3 (or 4 once Dish gets fully going) major carriers allowing AMT to get 3 rental revenue streams at the price of 1 piece of real estate.

Fiber can be multi-tenanted in a bigger way. Buried conduits often contain up to 100 parallel fiber strands and those that are more recently built or in higher density areas can have far more redundancy than that. As such, the same fiber route mile can be leased to however many tenants it takes to fill transmission capacity.

Uniti Group’s (UNIT) fiber is at roughly 30% of capacity leaving room for substantially more lease-up without incremental capital expense. As of right now, Uniti and AMT trade at well grounded multiples of 9X and 27X respectively, but the proper trading multiples could jump as 5G kicks off and they get to explore the true extent of multi-tenanting.

Wrapping it up

In an investment landscape that is so excited by the idea of recurring revenue, investors are reaching for it in areas that don’t really make structural sense. REITs are recurring revenue by default and with a median Price to Funds from Operations (P/FFO) of about 20X, I do think REITs are undervalued relative to the market.

If you look at the cost of Netflix subscriptions relative to the cable bundles of years ago, the incremental price of subscriptions is dropping in most areas of the economy. In contrast, the recurring revenues of REITs are growing organically:

Industrial – 2%-15% same store net operating income growth year over year

Retail – double digit positive rent rolls

Manufactured housing 10%-20% same store NOI

Hotels and office – mixed positive and negative depending on market

Life science – 20-40% rent roll-ups

Towers – 3%-10% organic

Multifamily 5%-20% rent increases in 2021

Farmland – rents up 10% and land values up 8% in 2021

Timberland – record lumber profits in 2021 and timber profits creeping up

Casinos – contractual 2% annual escalators (on average)

REITs may not be as exciting as other areas of the market, but growing cashflows with high visibility are where I want to be.