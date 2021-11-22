naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The rapid advances in information technology create frequent uneven market pricing among high-quality stocks. The opportunities so created often makes regular reviews of these (numerous) issues a productive field for near-term capital gain profits.

Among the best potentials at present is Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:FAS).

This is seen to be only a judgment of the near-term prospects for FAS, not any long-term buy&hold recommendation, which would be unsuitable for the issue's inherent volatility.

Company description

This history at the 1-month and 1-year makes it clear that some price repairs are warranted, and the 1-month indicates that it is now underway. What makes it most interesting is that the MMs see more potential near-term in the ETF than in the securities it holds. The holdings are listed in Figure 1.

Figure 1

Figure 2

The price-range forecast limits of Figure 2 columns [B] and [C] get defined by MM hedging actions taken to protect firm capital put at risk of price changes, capital required to fill volume trade orders placed by big-$ "institutional" clients.

[E] measures potential upside risks for MM short positions created to fill such orders, and reward potentials for the buy-side positions so created. The buy-side price loss risks actually encountered from prior forecasts like the present are in [F]. They are the most severe loss moments encountered during holding periods in effort to reach [E] gains. Those are where fearful buyers are most likely to accept losses.

[H] tells what proportion of the [L] sample of prior like forecasts have earned gains by either having price reach its [B] target, or be above its [D] entry cost at the end of a 3-month max-patience holding period limit. [ I ] shows the net gains minus losses of those [L] experiences and [N] suggests how credible [E] may be when compared to [ I ].

Further Reward~Risk tradeoffs involve using the [H] odds for gains with the (100 - H) loss odds as weights for N-conditioned [E] and for [F], shown in [O] and [P] for a combined-return score [Q]. The typical position holding period [J] on [Q] provides a figure of merit [fom] ranking measure [R] useful in portfolio position preference.

The leverage comes partly from the Dreyfus and Goldman Sachs holdings, but another third of the ETF's values and price actions come from the other 7 listed stocks. Their expected coming price performances are indicated in Figure 2, as derived from the hedging bought (and sold) by MMs.

The constant market reappraisal by investors of coming market price prospects tends to present capital gain opportunities at quite different levels of likely potential in different time periods. The likely holding periods needed may be estimated by the prior experiences shown in [J]. A basis point is 1/100th of a percent, and the bp/day unit provides flexibility of attractiveness measurement over irregular relevant time periods.

Comparing alternative ETF investment prospects

The same kind of influences are present on the host leveraged-long Exchange-Traded-Funds as they are traded in their own right to accomplish more high-powered portfolio management objectives. A wide array of such special purpose ETFs are pictured in Figure 3.

Figure 3

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions are identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right. The more attractive locations are in the directions of down and to the right.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today's.

Our principal interest is in FAS at location [21]. A "market index" norm of Reward~Risk tradeoffs is offered by SPY at [12]. The scatter of these several alternatives relative to the diagonal is often a good quick indication of the degree to which the market overall may be currently over- or under- priced.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor's choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 4 covers the above considerations and several others.

Figure 4

Figure 4 stocks are row-ranked on R among candidate securities, with FAS in top rank at 45.2 bp/day, ahead of EZJ's 53.3 because of the latter's Sample-Size deficiency of only 6 prior forecasts. The ETF had a Range Index of 58, well above the equality of up and down prospects at a RI of 50. A similar quality of information problem is present for EDC with only 10 prior instances, but here the difficulty is in scarce low prices.

FAS also has a superior Reward to Risk Ratio [T] further urging its forecast credibility.

The "market average" ETF of SPY has a RI of 38. Rough conversions of bp/day to Compound Annual Growth Rates can be seen in [K] as an aid to comparisons.

The 20 best-ranked of 3,457 MM price-range forecasts average high Realized Payoffs of +16.7% [ I ] and shorter holding periods (36 days) [J] boost its CAGR to above 250%.

Recent MM price-range forecast trends

Current pull-backs from recent high prices provide improved competitive investment comparisons with alternatives. Figure 5 shows the range of forecast price extremes implied by MM hedging as vertical lines, not like the simple past history of "technical analysis charts". The subject's closing price on the date of each forecast splits that range into upside and downside coming price change prospects.

Figure 5

The "thumbnail" lower picture in Figure 3 shows the distribution of the past 5 years of daily MM forecasts in terms of the market's then current Range Index measures of upside to downside price change prospects. The current 43 Range Index indicates that much of the time FAS has had higher actual market quotes in relation to current MM forecast ranges.

Conclusion

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x ETF appears (as seen by the market-making community) to be currently an attractively-priced ETF for near-term capital gain among many leading competitors having a wide array of industry choices.