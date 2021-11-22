sefa ozel/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Calix (NYSE:CALX) develops and markets cloud and software platforms, systems, and services to Broadband Service Providers (BSP). The shift towards hybrid environments for work, school, and entertainment venues since the pandemic has dramatically increased the demand for CALX's products and services, and their business is growing rapidly. I believe CALX provides a great investment opportunity for a growth-oriented investor because:

1. Their customer base and revenue are growing rapidly, and I expect the trend to continue.

2. Reflecting their growth in revenue, operating cash flow is rapidly improving, and the balance sheet is getting stronger.

3. Their margins have been improving, although issues with the supply chain may challenge them through 2022.

Customer base and revenue growth

CALX's customer base has been rapidly growing for the past several quarters. During the most recent quarter (3Q 2021), they added 38 new BSP customers, and total Calix Marketing Cloud customers increased by 56% YoY. Last August, CALX and Arlo Technologies, a global provider of security systems, announced a strategic partnership. Furthermore, existing customers report that their key financial metrics (e.g., average revenue per user, subscriber churn, and truck rolls) have improved after deploying Calix's platform. Therefore, I believe this rapid expansion of their customer base will continue into the foreseeable future.

Reflecting the enlarged customer base, CALX has seen rapidly growing revenue for the past several quarters (most recent quarter YoY revenue growth was 36.95%). Additionally, CALX has been continuously increasing and improving their offerings. They recently unveiled improved versions of their Intelligent Access EDGE and Operations Cloud platforms, demonstrating their commitment to providing enhanced 10G services. In August, an enhancement to Mobile Support Cloud was introduced. These enhancements and new products should enable CALX to continue an upward growth trajectory into the foreseeable future. Their revenue trend and breakdown of revenue are shown below.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Source: Letter to stockholders

Improving operating cash flow and balance sheet

Reflecting their revenue growth, operating cash flow has been improving rapidly. Cash from operations was $4.7 M in 2019 and has increased to $74.6 M in Q3 2021. Thanks to this healthy cash flow, the balance sheet has been improving as well. Total cash & short-term investments account was $46.8 M and current ratio was 1.24x in 2019, but these figures have dramatically improved to $188 M and 3.2x, respectively. Also, CALX does not carry long-term debt on their balance sheet, which provides another indication of financial health. As they enjoy the benefit of their growing scale of business, I expect the operating margin to stay strong or continue to improve, and operating cash flow to increase on pace with the revenue growth (30-50% YoY). The trends for operating cash flow and cash on their balance sheet are given below, along with a breakdown of operating expenses.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Source: Letter to stockholders

Improving margin, but supply chain issue may persist

As their business has grown, profit margins have steadily improved. Their gross profit margin increased almost 750 basis point from the end of 2019 to the most recent quarter. Net income margin, which used to be -3.08% at the end of 2019, is now over 35%. Revenue growth and economies of scale are main contributors to these improving margins, and I expect the trend to continue in the long run.

However, on-going supply chain challenges may create problems for CALX in the shorter-term. During the last earnings conference call, management mentioned that they are expecting the supply challenges to persist through 2022, and they have seen increases in prices, transit times, and freight costs. Also, it has been challenging to deliver products to international customers. Even though CALX has been managing their supply chain well enough to this point, continuing supply challenges along with labor shortages may dampen the company's growth trajectory and apply pressure to their margins. The profit margin trends are shown below.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Intrinsic Value Estimation

I used the DCF model to estimate the intrinsic value of CALX. For the estimation, I utilized EBITDA ($100.7 M) as a cash flow proxy and the current WACC of 8.0% as the discount rate. For the base case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 35% (most recent quarter YoY revenue growth) for the next 5 years and zero growth afterward (zero terminal growth). For the bullish and very bullish case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 45% and 50%, respectively, for the next 5 years and zero growth afterward. Given that the most recent EBITDA growth came in at 204.35%, achieving 45% to 50% EBITDA growth seems feasible. Especially since they are in an early stage with rapid growth, I expect EBITDA growth to exceed revenue growth in the near term.

The estimation revealed that the current stock price represents 10-15% upside. A rapidly growing user base, expanding product line, and the widespread paradigm shift towards hybrid workplace and school environments will contribute to CALX growth, so I believe this upside is achievable.

Price Target Upside Base Case $64.61 -10% Bullish Case $75.94 6% Very Bullish Case $88.97 24%

The assumptions and data used for the price target estimation are summarized below:

WACC: 8.0%

EBITDA Growth Rate: 35% (Base Case), 45% (Bullish Case), 50% (Very Bullish Case)

Current EBITDA: $100.7 M

Current Stock Price: $71.66 (11/19/2021)

Tax rate: 30%

Risk

As mentioned above, the ongoing challenges with the supply chain may dampen the growth trajectory and put pressure on their margins. Failure to deliver products and services on time may disappoint customers and prompt them to choose other providers. Also, an increase in transportation costs and transit time will increase operating costs and decrease profit margins. However, CALX has been placing extra emphasis on resolving their supply chain issues and maintaining relationships with customers, so I expect them to be able address the challenges appropriately.

Their success is coming during/after the pandemic, and they lack a long track-record of success during standard economic conditions. I would need more data during the post pandemic period to determine their potential for continued growth and profitability during a "normal" time. As I mentioned before, I believe the paradigm shift in workplace, school, and entertainment centers will continue, but it's still hard to predict how CALX will approach "normal" business operations and capital expenditure during post-pandemic times.

Conclusion

I believe CALX presents a great investment opportunity for a growth-oriented investor. Their customer base is rapidly increasing, and their revenue and profits are nicely following suit. As workplaces, schools, and entertainment venues increasingly adopt a hybrid approach after the pandemic, CALX should be able to continue their rapid growth trajectory into the near future. Their healthy operating cash flow and balance sheet will continue to support their R&D and expansion. On-going supply chain issues may compress their growth and margins, but I expect them to address these challenges appropriately and maintain their strong relationship with customers. I don't believe these challenges will have a long-term impact on their growth trajectory. However, all of their success has occurred during the pandemic, and they lack a long-term track-record of success, so we need to monitor their growth and profitability after the pandemic. I recommend CALX for watchlist consideration.