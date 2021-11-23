More Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is a large and diversified big pharma player that offers a nice dividend yield at a reasonable valuation. In 2022, Pfizer will likely have its best year ever in terms of generating revenue, thanks to double tailwinds from the pandemic, as its vaccine and its antiviral will likely generate many billions in additional revenue. That alone may still not be a reason to buy shares, however, as sales from these two products will not remain high forever.

Two Huge Products To Fight The Pandemic

Thanks to Comirnaty, the COVID vaccine that Pfizer commercializes together with BioNTech (BNTX), Pfizer will have a pretty strong 2021, even though vaccine production had to be ramped up at the beginning of the year:

Pfizer usually generates a little more than $40 billion a year in revenue, but this year, the company will generate sales that will be roughly twice as high. Current analyst predictions see Pfizer generate sales of $79 billion this year, as estimates for FY2021 sales have risen by more than $30 billion so far this year.

Comirnaty sales will, according to management, total around $36 billion this year, as the forecast for the revenue contribution of the COVID vaccine has been raised several times this year. If one were to back out vaccine sales from the forecasted revenue for this year, sales would thus be up slightly versus the last couple of years, at around $43 billion -- which still is enough to make Pfizer one of the largest pharma players even if vaccine sales are backed out.

2022 will be an even better year for the company, however, from what we know today. First, Pfizer will be able to generate pretty large revenues from Comirnaty next year as well, as the company currently predicts at least $29 billion in sales in 2022. If what we have seen in 2021 occurs again, we could see further upward revisions to that estimate throughout the next year, as management gets more confident about its predictions as the year progresses. With booster shots being rolled out in the US and many additional countries, while there is also significant potential to vaccinate people that have not yet been vaccinated, the market outlook for COVID vaccines remains strong in 2022. On top of that, the Pfizer/BioNTech alliance should benefit from items such as Moderna (MRNA) not being recommended for people below 30 in some European countries -- regulation like this should allow Pfizer and BioNTech to grab some market share going forward.

The vaccine will likely not be the only huge revenue source with a pandemic background next year, however, as it looks like Pfizer will also be widely successful with its COVID antiviral drug Paxlovid. The oral antiviral treatment candidate has shown strong results in a recent study, preventing all deaths in the treatment group, whereas 1.6% of those that received placebo treatment died. There is no guarantee that this drug will get approved, but as we have seen with the vaccines and other COVID treatments, such as the one from Gilead Sciences (GILD), approval times are not overly long in the current situation. Most analysts expect that Paxlovid will get approved soon and that it will generate massive revenue next year -- some predictions see the pill generating more than $20 billion next year. The deal for 10 million doses with the US government is worth more than $5 billion alone, and Pfizer will likely sell the drug in many additional countries over the next year -- in the EU, Pfizer has just applied for approval. Even when we assume that predictions of $15-$20+ billion in revenue from this drug are too high and that Pfizer will only generate $10 billion from Paxlovid next year, that should still allow for a new record year: $45 billion in legacy/non-COVID sales (assuming some growth over 2020 and 2021), $29 billion in COVID vaccine sales, and $10 billion in COVID antiviral sales would lead to $84 billion in sales next year. As shown above, revenues for both the vaccine as well as the antiviral could come in well above these levels, which is why revenues in the $90 billion range could be achievable for Pfizer next year. Note, however, that there is no guarantee for that, as there are still uncertainties around sales for both the vaccine and the antiviral drug -- this is just my "best guess".

Solid Even Without COVID Products

Pfizer will, as shown above, be highly successful in 2021 and 2022 thanks to the massive revenue contribution of its COVID products, but even without those, the company is performing relatively well.

During the most recent quarter, Pfizer grew its revenue by 130%, but even the vaccine-adjusted revenue growth rate of 7% was solid:

Source: Pfizer presentation

Large pharma companies such as Pfizer generally do not grow at overly high rates, thus a 7% annual revenue growth rate was very encouraging. The company also made progress with its pipeline, as two new drugs got approved during the quarter. Cibinqo, an oral JAK inhibitor, will be used to treat atopic dermatitis, a $12 billion market, while Ticovac is a vaccine that immunizes against the TBE virus. On top of that, Pfizer also reported that it started dosing in a phase 3 trial for its upcoming RSV vaccine, while ritlecitinib, another JAK inhibitor, showed strong results in a late-stage study in alopecia areata. There is currently no FDA-approved treatment option for this autoimmune disease, which means that approval could lead to a significant market opportunity in this space -- although it should be noted that peers Eli Lilly (LLY) and Incyte (INCY) have late-stage assets for this indication in their pipelines as well. Another bright spot in Pfizer's portfolio is its Oncology Biosimilars business, which has recorded revenue growth of more than 50% during the most recent quarter. The franchise recorded revenue of $400 million during the quarter, which is not overly large relative to Pfizer's total revenue generation, but at an annual pace of around $1.6 billion and with revenue growth at a very steep rate, Pfizer's biosimilars should still have a meaningful positive impact on company-wide revenue growth in the coming years.

Overall, Pfizer is making encouraging progress even outside of its COVID drugs, which is a positive, of course, as COVID-related sales will not remain at the levels seen in 2021 and 2022 forever. For Pfizer's long-term success, its vast portfolio of non-COVID drugs is thus highly important. Management is pretty confident about its ability to deliver compelling results in the coming years:

Source: Pfizer presentation (linked above)

With revenue growth projected at a 6%+ pace, Pfizer will likely deliver above-average growth relative to its big pharma peers, and earnings per share growth of more than 10% is quite attractive. Note that this is a forecast for the 2020-2025 period, which means that Pfizer will be able to do this even without COVID tailwinds, as sales of its COVID products will likely wane to zero by 2025.

Pfizer Isn't Expensive, But Not An Absolute Bargain Any Longer

Looking at Pfizer's valuation, we see that the stock is currently trading at 12.1x this year's forecasted net profits. This isn't expensive in absolute terms, and also looks rather cheap compared to how the broad market is valued today.

Looking at Pfizer's valuation relative to that of other major pharma players, we get the following chart:

At a little more than 12x forward earnings, Pfizer is neither especially cheap nor especially expensive. AbbVie (ABBV) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) are trading at very low valuations of 9x and 8x net profits, respectively, while Novartis (NVS) and Merck (MRK) trade at premiums relative to Pfizer. In the above chart, we see that Pfizer's valuation has expanded over the last six months, from less than 10x this year's earnings to 12x 2021's net profits. The valuations for its peers, in the meantime, have declined (BMY, NVS) or remained flat (ABBV, MRK). From a timing perspective, right now does thus not seem like the best time to buy into Pfizer, as shares have gotten more expensive over the last couple of months, while its peers mostly did not get more expensive -- in fact, some of them became even less expensive.

Buying Pfizer at 12x net profits will likely still allow for solid returns, especially if management is able to hit its goals of 10%+ earnings per share growth. Investors also get an attractive dividend yield of 3.1% at current prices -- more than twice as much as one can get from the S&P 500 today. Still, Pfizer is not as great a deal as it was earlier in 2021 -- shares have returned more than 40% since we called PFE a buy in April. At current prices, Pfizer looks like a stock that will deliver solid returns for long-term holders, but it is not a great bargain purchase any longer.