Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNIKF) CEO Mark Selby on Timmins Nickel District Expansion - Earnings Call Transcript

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (OTCQB:CNIKF) Company Conference Call Presentation November 22, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Selby - CEO

Steve Balch - VP of Exploration

Conference Call Participants

Yakun Liu - Cormark Securities

Adam Schatzker - Research Capital Corporation

Matthew O'Keefe - Cantor Fitzgerald

Ryan Walker - Echelon Wealth Partners

James Bradford - Vivid Capital Markets

Terrence Ortslan - TSO & Associates

Operator

Mark Selby

Thanks operator, and thanks for everyone for joining in the call today. In addition to me, I've got Steve Balch, our VP Exploration, who with his team, was responsible for all the good work that we get to talk about today. Before I get to the first slide here, I just really want to emphasize just how important today's announcement is, again, on par with the initial discovery that we made at Crawford. Very simply, why do I - why are we doing this now? Crawford is already the largest nickel sulfide discovery since the 1970s. Why are you choosing to do this now? Very simply, nickel deposits generally fall into one of two categories, one-off deposits, or occur where you have multiple deposits occurring in clusters. Based on the work that Steve and our exploration team had done, it was very clear that we had a district scale opportunity, with nearly 20 targets appearing from the geophysics, and then confirmed with the historical work that we did.

Very, very simply, if you had the chance in the mid-1890s to buy up all of Sudbury before they figured out how to separate the nickel from the copper, which made those - most of those ores virtually worthless at the time, and then led to the development and the birth of Inco, which became a very valuable company for the next 100 years, would you pass up on the opportunity to buy up all of Eastern Sulawesi, which today provides nearly half of global supply, back in the late 1990s, where you could have picked up almost the entire area with nickel at $1.60 a pound. Just less than 10 years later than that, Tsingshan came along, recognized the potential that they were both in the nickel and the stainless steel business, and this quote, low grade laterite ore that the big mining companies didn't think they could make money with, in just 15 years have transformed themselves from a small regional stainless producer in central China, to being the world's largest nickel producer, and the world's largest stainless steel producer globally.

We think today's announcement is the very first step in Canada Nickel's journey into becoming the leader of a third generation of nickel supply. Large, scalable, and most importantly in today's economy, a very low carbon source and zero carbon source of nickel for the next 100 years. The way we did this, we completed 18 transactions over the past six months to consolidate 13 additional targets. Those targets have ultramafic, mag high anomalies of 37 square kilometers. Our Crawford resource today has nearly 2.2 million tons of nickel on a similar anomaly of less than a square kilometer. So, we've just added 40 times the scale that we have at Crawford. And if you think, oh, that's not replicable and may not be directly - and again, we're not going to get 40 out of 40 there, but if you look in Western Australia, the three largest deposits that represent more than 75% of the resource base in Australia, were all discovered within a two-year period and within 50 kilometers of the other. Again, this is what we think we have here.

I'll highlight a few of what we're calling uncoveries based on the historical work. It's not - we didn't have to do any drilling. We just, with a new lens, looked at the work that had been done over the past 50 years. We acquired the Sothman property from Glencore. It has small, high-grade historic resource, where all of the drilling was focused on a tiny fraction of the overall strike length, ignoring the fact that there was a two-kilometer look led very much like our East Zone dunite attached to it. The Deloro target, the drill hole from there, nearly 300 meters at 0.28 nickel, with a higher grade core in there. Again, that could come from our Main Zone or East Zone today.

Midlothian, not a lot of assays, but again, very clearly delineating a very large serpentinized dunite. And then the three Mann properties that we’re going to be earning into with Noble Minerals. So, the Southeast area, again, they assayed just a few intervals from some holes back in the 1990s, but again, north of 0.3% nickel, which is obviously something we're very excited. And again, delineating very, very sizeable strike length of dunite mineralization. The same goes to the Northwest and Central. In addition to those uncoveries, we've got a number of very high potential giants to test. So Reaume is literally six times larger than Crawford in terms of the footprint of the anomaly that we've picked up there. And again, a number of holes drilled over multiple decades, have already delineated a very sizeable portion of serpentinized dunite. The same with our Adam McCool target, which again - and Reid, which only have a few drill holes in there, but again, based on the scale of the anomaly again, which is multiple of Crawford, and the few holes that were drilled, look very much like there's a lot of potential to add another deposit.

And then four targets that have had very - little to no drilling, but again, given the geophysical anomaly and the success that we've had drilling, other ones that look like it, we think those ones are also very high potential. Again, really want to emphasize, we're not going to get 100% on these, but a lot of these targets had far more work done than Crawford did at the same time when we began drilling, and we're excited about the potential of Crawford. Again, each of these deposits is not only going to be a source of nickel, but going to be also a very large source of material, that again, from our work that we released recently, should have the potential to sequester substantial amounts of CO2, which we think are going to be very valuable going forward.

The other key thing with all these projects, they're in very close proximity to infrastructure. Again, today, if you want to develop a mine, if you can develop it with all the infrastructure in place, you're $1 billion ahead versus those large projects that have to put all that infrastructure in first. Again, some people might be saying, oh, this is just hype. We're just promoting a bunch of stuff that had been sitting around before, but again, I want to make a few points, very, very clear. Nickel resources are very concentrated. There's just a half a dozen regions globally. The east half of Sulawesi, Sudbury, the Taymyr peninsula in Siberia, the Eastern Goldfields in Australia, the Bushveld Complex in Southern Africa, a few islands in the Philippines, and then the Jinchuan Complex in China. Those set of regions, each of which is not particularly large geographically, is the vast bulk of today's nickel resources, and are the vast bulk of today's production. We think the scale of what we have assembled today, will allow and clearly demonstrates that Timmins has the potential to join that list as we unlock that value over the coming years.

Again, in terms of nickel supply, oh, it has to be some new discovery. That's the only way you really find new large sources of nickel. That's not right. Again, Sudbury was discovered in the mid-1880s, and really did not become a key source of nickel until two things happened. One, they figured out how to separate the nickel from the copper, and then you had a major new source of demand come along in terms of a nickel used in armor in World War I. The second generation of nickel supply was led by Tsingshan. Again, that was resource that was all drilled off in the 1960s and 1970s. Billions of tons of nickel ore was sitting in the Eastern half of Sulawesi undeveloped because people thought it was “too low grade” to do anything with. Tsingshan used a new lens to look at that existing resource, and again, has gone on to be the world's largest nickel and stainless producer today.

From our team's past experience with Dumont, and then all the things that we've learned with Crawford over the next - over the past few years, we've developed the right set of lenses to be able to take a look at a lot of existing mineral properties, and again, really see through the potential in all these deposits in the Timmins region. Crawford - just Crawford itself is already the largest nickel sulfide discovery since the 1970s. And you can see where the other great nickel sulfide projects sit, based on this chart done by Vale a few years ago. Again, in terms of the scale that Crawford alone will be when fully ramped up, will be the fifth largest nickel sulfide producer. So, now, when you think about layering another 13 targets, plus the additional five targets we had already from what we acquired earlier with Noble, that's the kind of scale of production and resource base that we've demonstrated the potential of today.

Let me just walk through a few of them. So, Sothman, again, what was fascinating here was, you had a huge amount of drilling because they hit some amount of high grade there, but just largely testing the edges of what's a two kilometer structure, and again, has a lot of similarities geo-physically and from the drilling that we've seen to our East Zone. In Deloro, again, that whole O2O2, nearly 300 meters, 0.8 nickel, with a tenth of a gram of PGMs, with a higher grade section of 15 meters. And again, that was drilled on just one part of the ore body. They didn't actually span from width to width. So, again, very, very excited about this target, which is just 10 kilometers Southeast of Timmins.

In terms of Midlothian, again, multiple generations of drilling have clearly delineated a very large serpentinized dunite structure. The few assays that we have in terms of, again, a hole drilled in 2008 where they had 0.24% nickel over 345 meters, with the final 42 meters of that hole grading 0.3% nickel. Again, today, if we had drilled this with Crawford in the Main Zone, East Zone, this is a hole we would be very excited about. Then the Mann properties, again, some very, very large structures that have had some amount of drilling. And the nice thing, again, we know within that structure, there are - is potential for having 0.3% nickel grades or higher. If we go to the Northwest again, a bunch of drilling trace ore drilled at a large number of holes targeting PGM resources, and we believe they were targeting the PGM zone structure that we have at the Main Zone and the East Zone. And again, leaving the other substantial ultramafic targets that are there.

In Mann Central, again, multiple generations of drilling have, again, delineated almost the entire serpentine structure across a very large strike length and width. Reaume was the beginning of the giant. So, again, a whole line from one edge to the other, in terms of serpentinized dunite and ultramafic. Unfortunately, no assays on this property, but again, mentioning disseminated mag - sorry, just mentioning lots of magnetite and disseminated sulfites, which is what gets generated during their serpentinization process. Reid and Adam McCool are the big giants where we've got a few holes in there that indicate that they're serpentinized prototype. It'll be fun, again, to drill off these very, very large structures in close proximity to our other targets. Powell has just had a few holes than the other ones, Moody's, Mortimer, and Simpson. Again, no drilling, but given the geo-physical footprint, a very sizeable opportunity that's there. So, we've got our uncoveries. We’ve got the big giants that have had a ton of work, and then we've got the other properties that show some pretty substantial potential.

Again, the reason we're so confident in taking the step now is, not only did we demonstrate a robust set of economics with Crawford in the PEA, but we're taking a number of steps to add amount - substantial amount of value in the feasibility study. And over the past six weeks, we've had a number of very substantial announcements, and I just want to take the opportunity to talk about a few of these. So, one was our East Zone drilling. We didn't believe that there was - initially that there was a higher grade core. So, we were pleasantly surprised as we did our infill drilling, that a very substantial high-grade core emerged running down the center of the ore body. And we continue to look to drill that off over time, and again, lead to the East Zone resource being 2 to 3x larger than what we had in the PEA, and again, supporting an overall resource increase for the feasibility study by 50 to 100%.

The next phase of recovery work that we've been doing, we've made some tweaks to the flowsheet which delivered anywhere from 6% to 16% improvements in recovery. Again, four to - we were targeting four to five percentage points, with each of those points being $90 million US. So, very, very happy with where that landed. And then finally, the release from a few weeks ago, we were able to demonstrate the potential of our tailings at least at a lab scale that far exceed the amount of carbon capture that we need to get to zero carbon and have the potential for us to generate carbon credits going forward. What makes Crawford, and again, what really supports all of the potential of these properties, is the significant amount of infrastructure that's in this region, the significant amount of community and first nations support for mining activities that are done sustainably in this area. And again, we're going to leverage the - all the relationships we already have in place to be in a position that is not going to be just Crawford, but a whole series of projects going forward.

I've had this slide in our presentation from the very first days of the company. This is why I have most of my non-real estate net worth in this company. That's why I've continued to buy the stock from $0.25 in the first financing of $2 and $3 and $4, all the way along, because I ultimately believe new nickel sulfide discoveries are a very rare commodity. They trade out at very, very premium valuations, and we think we're leading the next generation of new supply. Nickel is only found, or nickel dominated by a half a dozen regions in terms of supply and resource base. Again, just want to emphasize, we think today's announcement is the first step in Timmins becoming one of those regions over the coming decade. Again, new supply, big new supply doesn't come from new discoveries. It comes from a new approach to an existing resource and a new source of demand to create significant value. Our new lens on ultramafic, combined with significant demand for low carbon nickel from the electric vehicle sector, makes these series of acquisitions perfectly timed. And again, we think Timmins and Crawford are ideally positioned to deliver nickel to the - all of the auto plants in North America that are going to be big new nickel consumers over the coming decades.

And with that, Operator, I'll be glad to answer any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator instructions]. And your first question will be from James Bradford at Vivid Capital Markets. Please go ahead. I'm sorry. It appears his line is on hold. We will move on to Yakun Liu at Cormark. Please go ahead.

Yakun Liu

Hey, guys. Can you guys hear me?

Mark Selby

Yup. Hey, Yakun. How are you?

Yakun Liu

Perfect. Pretty Good. How are you? Good morning, guys. And first of all, congrats on the new acquisitions. These will definitely keep you guys busy over the foreseeable future, I guess. My first question is, can you guys give a bit of a color on how the team plans to prioritize this masses portfolio?

Mark Selby

Yes. So, the key thing here is, again, we're going to end up with a 50 to 100% increase in resource for Crawford. We’ll be looking at an overall resource base of 2 to 2.5 billion tons. So, we're not in any hurry to add resource to a project that will become year 41. The way we're going to step through these properties is very much just do enough drilling to really highlight the geological potential of each one of these, and we'll work through in terms of scale and capability to do some wide space drilling to really highlight what's there. I mean, that's one of the big advantages that I don't think people really understand with these large disseminated ore bodies is, in terms of your tons of resource that you can generate per meter of drilling, it's far, far, far higher than you can for a high-grade resource. So, we can do some more, very widely spaced holes that can very quickly delineate, okay, this is 1.5 to 2 kilometers of mineralization by 200 to 400 meters wide by 300 meters deep, and you can very quickly get to 0.5 million or 1 million tons contain nickel without a lot of dollars and a lot of work. And so, we're just going to slowly step through that. Until we get full value in our share price for what we have with Crawford, I'm not going to spend a lot - raise a huge amount of money to drill these off at this point.

Yakun Liu

Got you. Okay. That makes sense. I guess, if I may ask a second question. Looking at some of the high grade historical results like that 2.3% nickel interval from Sothman, are these massive sulfide receptions? And if so, how do they relate to the style of like disseminated minable type nickel mineralization hosted at Crawford?

Mark Selby

Yes. So, one of the key things we were very keen about Sothman was, again, theoretically all of these large nickel intrusions have the potential of having some higher grade nickel sulfide resource in and around those ore bodies. And so, Sothman, it's actually out-crops in a number of various and is very close to surface. So, what we're excited about, not only the fact that there is already some high grade and there's some additional targets at depth that were never really tested, but we're able to see the relationship of where that higher grade and how that higher grade is sitting relative to the large, lower grade structures that are there. So, we're hoping what we can learn by studying that deposit, we can look at other - the other in total 18 to 20 targets that we've got in the region, and look for similar patterns where we have a higher chance of finding some of these higher grade sulfites around the edges.

Yakun Liu

Got you. Okay. That makes sense. Perfect. That’s all for me. Thanks.

Mark Selby

All right. Thanks, Yakun.

Operator

Thank you. And your next question will be from Adam Schatzker at Research Capital. Please go ahead.

Adam Schatzker

Hi. Thank you very much, Mark. Just a couple of questions. Following on your exploration plans, is there anything you can give us sort of as for a budget as to what you might be looking at for the next couple of years of what you’ll spend on these targets?

Mark Selby

Yes. I think in terms of, again, we've made it clear from a strategic investor, we're looking for somewhere in the range of $20 million to $30 million. And again, in discussions with strategic investors, we've been able to share some of this information under CAs as we've been having those discussions. I think it'll look to see somewhere in the range of $5 million to $10 million, which would largely be funded from that strategic investor investment, which we're continuing to expect to happen before the end of the year.

Adam Schatzker

Okay. Thank you for that. And so, at a high level geological question, I think I know the answer to this, but perhaps you can provide some insights. So, many of these targets, you don't have assays for, and you describe them as peridotite dunite deposits that are serpentinized with lots of magnetite. Are there examples of these where you find them with that description and there is no nickel? Or are these going to always have some nickel in them and it’s a matter of, are you at a 0.1 or up to 0.4 and then of course comes the metallurgical question?

Mark Selby

Yes. No. In terms of generally as they start with dunite with a large amount of olivine, olivine always has a certain amount of nickel in there, and generally would say it's anchored around 0.2 to 0.25. there's times where it's lower than that, and there's times where you've had other nickel sulfites get injected into the system that allows you to get to that 0.3, 0.4, 0.45% kind of grades that we've seen. So, there will always be nickel there. It’ll be just a question of what that grade is in those deposits. And then again, based on the description and the mag intensities, we believe a lot of these have been very highly serpentinized, but it'll be just a question of how serpentinized they are, which drives what the recovery of that nickel will be. But again, we'll be able to figure that out relatively quickly.

Adam Schatzker

Okay. And one last, very quick question. I'm sure that in looking at Crawford, you've probably already answered this internally is, how far from a centralized mill can a deposit be in order to be processed through that mill? And the reason I ask is, someone may look at Crawford, think that's lovely, but I'd love to double it, and if you had a deposit nearby that could be another source of ore for a mill, how far do you think is the maximum distance that that would be feasible before you'd have to look at constructing a whole other mill?

Mark Selby

Yes. I think with the right scale and the right infrastructure, you could probably get to somewhere in the 30 to 40 the kilometer range. Again, I think the first phase would be to expand Crawford beyond the 120,000 tons a day. Again, based on what we're drilling, there should be enough material that's there. And then again, the choice of building one or two lines somewhere versus taking advantage of the 240,000 tons or 180,000 tons of scale or whatever it works out to be is, I think would allow you to ship stuff 30 to 40 kilometers before you'd have to create a whole new mining complex. Given the map that we showed today where all the targets are, if everything was successful, you would likely have a milling complex down for those south deposits, and potentially a second set of mills for the Eastern deposits. And then it would be just a question in those central ones whether the transport math all worked.

Adam Schatzker

And just for clarification, when you say 30 to 40 kilometers, would that be transporting ore or is there some upgrading that would have to occur beforehand?

Mark Selby

No. transporting ore.

Adam Schatzker

Okay, great. Thank you. Just for clarification. And that's all for me. And congratulations. It's quite the set of targets you’ve got there.

Mark Selby

All right. Thanks Adam.

Operator

Thank you. Next question will be from Matthew O'Keefe at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Matthew O'Keefe

Thanks, Operator. Hey Mark. How are you doing? Just to follow up on some of these questions that are really around the budgeting. Again, I think I might have missed it. You said for these targets, it's like $5 million to $10 million over the next couple of years. Was that right, or0 is that all your global exploration budget?

Mark Selby

No, that would be for these targets over the next two years. And again, we'll be - yes, we'll be largely finished with Crawford by the first quarter this year. That - we'll have locked that in, and then we'll go further. Again, if we get to a price where our share price does really reflect the value of Crawford, then we'll - and we can raise money at a much higher price than where we are now, then we would look at spending - obviously, you could easily spend five times that or 10 times that over a couple of years, but I'm not doing that to dilute our current until we’ve recognized the value of Crawford.

Matthew O'Keefe

Right. Okay. And then what - are we still on track for a resource update at Crawford sort of at Q1?

Mark Selby

Yes. We're targeting in Q1. It'll really depend on the assay timeline. So, we'll have an update on that probably early in January. We're actually looking to ship assays to a different continent where there's some smaller backlogs in order to try and get as much information through as possible, so.

Matthew O'Keefe

But still really tight here. Well, that’s …

Mark Selby

Yes. Oh yes. No, it's horrible.

Matthew O'Keefe

What’s the - maybe like six, eight weeks or more than that?

Mark Selby

Oh, no, no. I wish it was six or eight weeks. No, we’re - one lab was sort of down to eight to nine weeks and they’re drifting up to 10, and then the other lab that's at 16 weeks, is still largely at 16 plus weeks, with some assays even longer than that.

Matthew O'Keefe

Right. And then, so for your feasibility study, that will - will that be like shortly after the resource, or will there be a significant work to do after the resources?

Mark Selby

Oh, you'd be looking at sort of six months post that. So, we're overlapping things, but that sort of timing wise, would be - whenever the resource comes out, would probably be six months post that.

Matthew O'Keefe

Okay. And more questions on dollars. So, with the - outside of the exploration budget and G&A, then there would still be a budget for completing the resource and the feasibility study. What's that rough estimate for, I guess 2022?

Mark Selby

Yes. So, what we're looking at is, when we raised - we said a year ago, January, that we'd be looking for $20 million to $30 million to get through to the end of feasibility study and into 2022. We raised 12 last summer with the flow-through. So, we would need another - to get us to the end of feasibility, somewhere in the neighborhood of $15 million. And then what we've just disclosed in terms of our discussions with strategic investors, we're looking somewhere in the range of $20 million to $30 million, which would take us to the end of ‘22 and then well into 2023.

Matthew O'Keefe

Okay, good. Okay. And then just - no, I think that does it for me. Okay, thanks.

Mark Selby

All right. Thanks, Matt.

Operator

Thank you. Next question will be from Ryan Walker at Echelon Partners. Please go ahead.

Ryan Walker

Yes. Actually all the questions I've had were answered, but just a congratulation, fantastic land package and yes, the Sudbury analogy is fantastic, and best of luck with it. Thanks for the call.

Mark Selby

Oh, thanks. Ryan. Thanks. Much appreciated.

Operator

Thank you. Next question will be from James Bradford at Vivid Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

James Bradford

Hi. Can you hear me?

Mark Selby

Hi, James. How are you?

James Bradford

I’m well. Thanks. Thanks for putting the call together. I just wanted to understand why the previous operator at Sothman elected to stop drilling or slow down drilling or whatever they ended up doing and not sort of delineate the anomaly further.

Mark Selby

Yes. So, Glencore - Xstrata acquired Falconbridge, and then Glencore acquired Xstrata, and they've - Falconbridge has had the blend package, I think, since the early ‘70s. And the challenge is, is that Glencore really does not do Greenfield exploration. It needs to be in the shadow of the headframe, and not very far away from it. So, this was kind of a no man's land. It wasn't near Sudbury. It wasn't near Timmins. And in terms of scale, that would make a difference for Glencore based on what they saw just with the high grade. The high grade would move the needle for them. So, they were just looking for the right person to hand it off to

James Bradford

Wonderful. Are there any drills - like I noticed in the table, there were quite a few drill holes, which was much appreciated, but are there any that would give you pause that this may not extend over the entire sort of image that you provided in the press release?

Mark Selby

No. for the most - like for the most part, they've, I would say, 95% plus confirmed the right kind of mineralization from where they were drilled. So, the tricky part is, a lot of the holes were drilled around the edges because that's where some of - there was a question around some of the small coal mines that operated in the 1970s in Timmins. Some of those were on the edges of the large structure. So, because people had found some nickel there, that's kind of where they attested in the late ‘60s, early ‘70s, around these things. So, again, historic data doesn't always quite line up. But for the most part, no. we were extremely happy. I mean, and that's why we're talking so confidently about this in terms of the way a lot of the historical data lined up with the geophysics from recent times.

James Bradford

Okay. Thank you very much. Tremendous release, tremendous results. Thank you very much.

Mark Selby

Thanks, James.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator instructions]. And your next question will be from Terrence Ortslan at TSO. Please go ahead.

Terrence Ortslan

Thanks. Good morning, Mark. Thanks for the update. The situation is getting a bit crowded in terms of, one hand, obviously in tremendous announcements with respect to dollar amounts and efforts, and as well as the planning process for the car companies and battery companies, legislative issues on the other side. Then the numbers really do not make sense in terms of how much they're going to consume some of the key metals in the batteries. So, at your end, you have a major resource base, and I understand the strategy investor in the opportunity, but how would you really play it in terms of a strategic investor may not be the same person or the same company organization is using the batteries? Or you're fracking and selling the batteries. You know the industry quite well on both sides. How would you actually orchestrate that? In other words, could you do many deals in the meantime with MOUs and letter of intents on whatever and tie them up to assure them that it’s nickel coming out right away? Or a strategic investor on the resource side, most of the questions seem to be centering on the supply side. To meet the demand side also going to be quite crowded in terms of looking for it, arrange the security and the price, and then who will guarantee it with some strategic investor that you may have?

Mark Selby

Yes. So, the key steps, step one was the strategic endorsement investor, which we're getting very close on, and again, keeping them just at the equity level and out of the project. So, in all cases, we would retain 100% of the project. And again, the key thing there is to make it clear to the market that someone who's got mining knowledge, understands the value that these large scale, low grade ultramafics can deliver, because in reality there are some investors who still don't understand this math. The second piece is then looking at twofold. As we get down towards the feasibility study, is then really looking at okay, in terms of off-take partners from the battery chain, all the way down through to the automakers and/or looking for joint venture partner, either with the strategic investor who just has 10 or 15%, but again, at that level, that wouldn't preclude us from doing a deal with somebody else on just one of the targets or on a couple of the targets and so forth.

So, that would be sort of the next phase. And again, I hope that next phase, as we get closer to feasibility study, would end up funding a large portion of whatever equities would be required for us to actually build the project to really minimize the amount of dilution that we'd be incurring. Just to comment, I know you're talking about the demand and the fact that things are outstripping - seem to be outstripping the amount of available material. I would say about three or four months ago, the lights went on with some of the big auto companies. I think they were very focused on first, a couple of years ago, getting all their car platforms say, we're going to make 50 car models by 2030. They did that. And then over the last six months, you've seen a number of very large deals between the US auto makers and Korean and Japanese battery makers to build multiple battery plants within the United States. And then I think once they got that in place, they realized, oh, neither of us actually has the nickel that's required to fill these plants. So, the sense of urgency within the downstream for us, has gone up 10x. And I think it's going to be a pretty exciting year on that front. So, stay tuned.

Terrence Ortslan

Yes. I think that was - I was trying to focus on that. It's not like stainless steel, whereby most of them are going to be small costumers of nickel. In a business of 20 million tons in the old days, that’s 50, 60 million tons of stainless steel a year. But the battery manufacturers, they can have many masters in terms of who they’re going to sell the batteries to. And the car companies may diversify their nickel input as well. So, I'm missing this. You want to deal - a battery company would be more important to deal with that a car company or both at the same time?

Mark Selby

We could do both at the same time. And again, we're going to have a bunch of our nickel end up in stainless steel that'll go down into the stainless steel world and to take advantage the very large premiums that are available in the US and European market. And then we'll have another chunk of metal that'll go down into the EV chain. And so, yes, whichever I’m following with the - whether it's the next step up in terms of precursor or battery makers or whether it's the car companies themselves, we'll pull it through their supply chain after purchasing from us. Either of those scenarios is good by me,

Terrence Ortslan

It seems to me that most companies are assuming that that sticks and what they want to do. How do you get the first comer advantage out of this?

Mark Selby

I think - just fundamentally, I think the other part where the panic is setting in is, they probably called Vale and they probably called Glencore, who are the two producers in North America who can actually deliver nickel into the United States. And they probably said, oh, we'd like 30,000 tons of nickel, please. And Glencore and Vale told them, look at all of our nickel in the refineries that are in North America, generally don't go to any commodity applications. They are delivered to specialty users who pay premiums for the specific product form and purity that those refineries already produce. And those companies are not making any more nickel. In fact, they're going to struggle to maintain production levels at the current amount. So, there really is no incremental supply. We are the closest big nickel project to most of the North American and European stainless and European - sorry, automobile - auto plants. So, we are ideally positioned to be a partner to one or more of the car companies.

Terrence Ortslan

Yes. Just one more question for me. Just coming back to the billion dollar advantage that you have infrastructure and so on and so forth, what is there actually in terms of government content for their sake and promises of federal in terms of more assistance or promises or pledges that you’ve seen and you’ve heard that you expect?

Mark Selby

Well, I think again, it's highly encouraging. You’ve seen the governments, both at the provincial and federal level, talk about a mine to EV strategy, and they've handed out multi $100 million financing packages to each of the major EV producers. You saw both the federal and provincial support first cobalt refinery, excuse me, in cobalt, with effectively equity capital, which again was excellent to see. So, I can tell you that we are on both the provincial and federal radar, and when the time comes, I'm expecting to see some significant support from both levels of government, given the scale of economic benefits, the scale of jobs that we're going to be providing in the region for many, many, many decades.

Terrence Ortslan

Got it. Thanks, Mark.

Mark Selby

No, thanks, Terry.

Operator

Thank you. And at this time, Mr. Selby, we have no further phone questions. Please proceed.

Mark Selby

Okay. Let me see if there's a few written questions here. So, somebody was asking about how the addition of these properties would support takeover pricing in terms of, I've mentioned 1.2 to 1.5 times NAV, and whether that would increase the multiple. It’s the exploration potential. When you see projects that get acquired for more than their individual project NAV, it's the fact that the company has demonstrated that resource potential beyond what is a really good project. So, we're going to be working on two fronts. One significantly improves the NAV of the project from PEA to feasibility study. And then with this regional package, hopefully demonstrate that the value of this company is far beyond just the NAV of the single project.

The - I think we talked about that one. And in terms of the question around paying for all the properties, yes, we've got a table in there in terms of the amount of cash and shares that are going to be issued over the next period. Again, we tried to stage the payments as much as possible, use some shares that are there. But I think if you look at the total amount of cash and shares, given the scale of the land package we've acquired, that they were a very, very cost-effective acquisition. There was another thing in terms of the timing of the feasibility study. Again, we're pushing this forward as hard as we can. We’re still just 27 months from the first to the fifth hole, which is the first hole that we drilled on this property. So, moving this ahead at record pace, and if we get done by - well before end of next year, we'll be looking at just over three years from the first drilling, which I think you would be hard pressed to see any project in the developed country move that quickly. I think the other ones that we probably answered in one way, shape, or form. So, unless there's - is there any other phone questions that have come up?

Operator

No, sir.

Mark Selby

All right. Well, I'd like to thank everybody for taking the time to hear the story today. Again, this is one of the most exciting days of my entire mining career, and I hope will be a very valuable one for all of Canada Nickel shareholders, our community, and First Nations partners. And we'll look back on this in a few decades and remember this day fondly. So, thank you.

Operator

