Gary Kavanagh/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Back in May 2021, I published article, "American States Water: Potential Buy, Definitely A Hold". Since that article, the share price has increased by 21.22%, while the S&P 500 has increased by 12.08%. At the current much higher share price, I am less positive about American States Water (NYSE:AWR). AWR's current P/E ratio is now well above historical average levels, so multiple contraction is a very real risk. However, for an investor prepared to hold from now out to 2025 or beyond, indicative returns are ~1% to 7%, based on a range of P/E multiples and provided analysts' consensus EPS estimates are met. This should be of comfort to existing long term holders. The current high share price does not offer a good entry point for new investment in the company's shares. Please read on for the detail of my structured financial analysis.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2022 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024, and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2025 (see line 12), based on buying at the Nov. 19, 2021, closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. However, I have decided to input a target return based on 2025 year, which has EPS estimates from only one analyst, because projections are stable ~6-7% throughout and it allows for the impact of the projected EPS growth rates to be taken account of in the assessment of value of AWR shares. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Nov. 19, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2025, is 5.95% (line 49). Dividends, and dividend growth, account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through end of 2025.

Targeting A 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for AWR, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on Nov. 19, 2021, and holding through end of 2025. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2025. The share price would need to increase by $25.78 from the present $96.03 to $121.81 at end of 2025, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2025, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2025 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For AWR, the P/E ratio at buy date would need to increase by 2.9% through end of 2025 for the 7.5% return to be achieved. Being required to have an increase in the P/E ratio to achieve a targeted return would normally be regarded as a negative. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a negative or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2025 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2025, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For AWR, the share price needs to increase by $35.17 from $86.64 at Dec. 31, 2019, to $121.81 at end of 2025, and as detailed in Part 1, at $121.81, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For AWR, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2025, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $86.64*(1+6.6%)^6 = $127.32

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $127.32*(1-4.3%) = $121.81

The increase of $40.68 ($127.32 minus $86.64) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $(5.51) due to a change in the P/E ratio ($127.32 minus $121.81) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price growth rate, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Dividend Growth Income+ Club logo Copyright: Robert Honeywill 2020

Total return, dividends, share price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

AWR's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2025

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2025.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections AWR

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Nov. 19, 2021, and holding through the end of years 2022 through 2025. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. AWR's P/E ratio is presently 37.81. For many companies their current P/E ratios are distorted by the impact of COVID-19. For AWR, the present P/E ratio is high in relation to historical P/E ratios. Table 3 shows potential returns from an investment in shares of the company at a range of historical and assumed P/E ratios This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying AWR shares today would be prepared to hold through 2025, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2025 column follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as AWR. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for FY-2020. A modified average P/E ratio based on 21 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q3 2021 plus current P/E ratio in Q4 2021. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. In the case of AWR I have chosen to use the current P/E ratio of 37.81 in place of the historical median of 34.12. I have done this to provide an idea of the impact on returns of the P/E ratio remaining at current level. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around February 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In AWR's case the Feb. 21, 2020, P/E ratio of 42.33 appears to be anomalous. I have adopted a P/E ratio of 29.0 in place of the Feb. 21, 2020, ratio to illustrate the impact of a fall in the P/E ratio on rate of return.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are 5 analysts covering AWR through end of 2025. In my experience, a range of 0.1 to 1.0 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts for 2022 to 2024 is low, suggesting a degree of certainty, and thus reliability.

Projected returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, AWR is indicated to return ~1% to 7% average per year if shares are bought at current price and held through the end of 2025. At the high end of the projected returns for AWR, the indicative return of ~7% is based on a continuation of the P/E ratio at the current high level of 37.81. Using historical average P/E ratio of 34.22, indicative return is ~4.4%. The low return of ~1% is based on the P/E ratio falling to 29.0, around historical lows. It can be seen from Table 3 above, it would be prudent to plan to hold AWR shares out to 2025 or beyond, if buying at current elevated price.

Review Of Historical Performance For AWR

AWR: Historical shareholder returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for AWR shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for AWR were double digit returns, ranging from 11.9% to 18.1%, for seven of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. The remaining investor achieved a return of 6.8%. These high returns appear to have been contributed to by the share price getting ahead of itself. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Nov. 19, 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking AWR's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 AWR Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Over the 4.75 years end of 2016 to end of Q3-2021, AWR has increased Net Assets Used In Operations by $369 million. The increase was funded by $185 million in shareholders' equity, and $185 million in debt net of cash. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity increased from 45.4% at end of 2016 to 46.7% at end of Q3-2021, due to the mix of equity and debt used to fund increases in net operating assets. Outstanding shares increased by 0.3 million from 36.6 million to 36.9 million, over the period, due to shares issued for employee compensation. The $185 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 4.75 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 AWR Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket". This is happening to some extent with AWR in relation to share compensation, but not to a material extent.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period end FY-2016 to end Q3-2021:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 4.75-year period totals to $367 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $9.92.

Net income growth has been solid through end of 2019, with continuing strength to the present. EPS growth averaged 9.55% per year from 2016 to end of 2019 (see Table 1, line 24).

Over the 4.75-year period, the non-GAAP net income excludes $10 million of GAAP income (EPS effect $0.27) of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of AWR. Such exclusions by companies are usually expense items, but in the case of AWR the net effect is to decrease non-GAAP net income below GAAP net income.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For AWR, these items amounted to positive $2 million (EPS effect $0.04) over the 4.75-year period.

Amount taken up in equity to account for shares issued to staff over the 4.75 years is $10 million. This compares to an estimated market value of $24 million at the time of issue of these shares. The effect is a reduction of $14 million (EPS effect $0.39) compared to reported income.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 4.75-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $9.92 ($367 million) is little altered at $9.85 ($364 million), added to funds from operations available for distribution to shareholders.

Dividends of $203 million were adequately covered by $364 million generated from operations, resulting in an increase of $161 million in equity.

This net $161 million increase in equity from operations, together with the $24 million capital raised through share issues to staff, resulted in the $185 million net increase in shareholders' funds per Table 5.1 above.

AWR: Summary & Conclusions

The results for AWR, past present and projected are positive. The current elevated share price results in indicative returns in the 1% to 7% range for buying now and holding through end of 2025. Buying now and holding for a shorter term could likely result in negative returns. Even if the P/E ratio were to fall significantly below historical average levels, provided EPS falls within the range of analysts' estimates, returns from continuing to hold through end of 2025 should remain positive. Buying is not recommended at current elevated share price.