Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) makes essential products such as electrical motors and power transmission products for various end markets. Its end markets are attractive, but it does face stiff competition worldwide across all its business lines. The company's valuation is rich at this time.

I acquired a few shares at $137.28 on October 6, 2021. I was hoping to buy more on a pullback. Instead, the market and, along with it, Regal Rexnord just took off. I ended up selling my stake at $168.51 on November 15, 2021, for a 22% gain. I like the company, and I would own it again. I am willing to wait for a pullback before building another position in this company.

Most of my investment mistakes had come from buying too soon before the stock had a chance to bottom or selling more quickly when the stock had more room to run. It is challenging to call the top or the bottom precisely, so I tend to divide the total amount I wish to invest in a company and use dollar-cost averaging to buy positions at various times. But I wait for at least a 5% to 10% pullback in stock before making a buy decision on a richly valued stock. Regal Rexnord gained too much in a matter of weeks, and it currently trades at its 52-week high. The RSI and MFI technical indicators are at overbought levels (See Exhibit 1: Regal Rexnord 1-Year Price Chart With RSI and MFI at Overbought Levels). It may be appropriate to book profits in this case.

Exhibit 1: Regal Rexnord 1-Year Price Chart With RSI and MFI at Overbought Levels

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Company Overview

Regal Rexnord was formed from the merger of Regal Beloit with Rexnord Process and Motion control. The company announced that it completed the merger on October 5, 2021. Regal Beloit had operated under four operating segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

The Commercial Systems segment design, manufacture, and sell AC and DC motors from fractional to approximately five horsepower, electronic variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications. These products are used in commercial building ventilation and HVAC systems, and in water pumps for pools, spas, and irrigation applications. It also manufactures products for air-conditioning, heat pump, and refrigeration compressor applications (See Exhibit 2: Regal Rexnord Sales By End Markets).

Its Industrial Systems segment manufactures large AC motors from 1 horsepower to 12,000 horsepower and manufactures aftermarket parts to support these products. These motors are used in pumps and compressors, HVAC, and air moving, among others. The end markets for these motors are vast, including agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, petrochemicals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other process-oriented industrial applications.

The Climate Solutions segment manufactures fractional horsepower motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential and commercial air moving applications, including HVAC systems and commercial refrigeration. These products are used as part of a new HVAC system that replaces an existing HVAC system or is used in an HVAC system for new home construction.

The Power Transmission Solutions segment manufactures bearing, conveyor products such as chains, belts, guide rails, etc., for turbines, compressors, generators, and pumps.

Exhibit 2: Regal Rexnord Sales By End Markets

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Regal Beloit's merger with Rexnord PMC creates a portfolio for the combined company where mechanical power transmission products would account for nearly 50% of sales.

Regal Rexnord as an ESG Play

Regal Rexnord is an attractive investment at the appropriate valuation, since its products are essential components in industrial, commercial, and home applications and it could be a play as an ESG company. Today, there's a lot of power wasted across various industries. As ABB (ABB) (a competitor) noted in an advertisement:

"Electric motors are everywhere. They run the compressors that keep our food cold, power the pumps that supply us fresh water and drive the HVAC systems that keep us warm (or cool). Yet the issue is that too many of these motor-driven systems are inefficient and waste too much energy. There are around 8 billion electric motors in all applications across the EU which, according to its own estimates, account for almost half of the EU's energy consumption."

ABB's words speaks to the essential nature of the products and to the ESG opportunity.

As Brooke Masters noted in the Financial Times:

"More than two-thirds of the energy used by the US in 2020 was wasted rather than employed productively, and the picture is similar in Europe and Japan. Capturing or redirecting this dissipation represents a huge opportunity when it comes to fighting climate change, buying time for more far-reaching innovation."

Companies will willingly invest money on energy conservation and environmental causes when there is a return on their investment. They are not going make investments just because some environmental activist is demanding that they do so. Investing in energy efficiency reduces power consumption and saves money for the company and thus improves profitability. With a proliferation of motors in and around in various applications, there's a case to be made for reducing power consumption without sacrificing performance by using energy efficient motors.

Regal Rexnord recognizes this opportunity in front of it. They wish to drive significantly more of its sales from "ESG-enabling" products and solutions. For example, in its Q2 FY 2021 earnings call, Regal Rexnord highlighted its "waste-to-energy" and IoT-enabled, resource recovery solution that could save the end customer as much as a $1 million annually (See Exhibit 3: Waste-to-Energy Solution by Regal Rexnord).

Exhibit 3: Waste-to-Energy Solution by Regal Rexnord

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Regal Rexnord can grow its revenue from energy efficient products for a long time. This is a long-term trend.

Regal Rexnord Profitability, Earnings, And Valuation

The company's average operating income margin (See Exhibit 4: Average Operating Income Margin (%)) and net income margin (See Exhibit 5: Average Net Income Margin (%)) are lower than some of the other industrial peers. On a separate note, AMETEK's margins on both operating income and net income do not have much deviation. This might be a sign of consistent performance over the years.

Exhibit 4: Average Operating Income Margin (%)

(Source: SEC.GOV, Author Calculations)

Note: Average and standard deviation for each company is based on the data from the following fiscal years: RRX FY 2009-2020, AME FY 2008-2020, TKR FY 2007-2020, ITT FY 2006-2020, GTES FY 2017-2020.

Exhibit 5: Average Net Income Margin (%)

(Source: SEC.GOV, Author Calculations)

The company has provided 2021 EPS guidance (See Exhibit 6: Regal Rexnord FY 2021 Annual Guidance) of $7.29 (minimum). The company was fully valued at $137 with a PE of 18x. At $171, the company's valuation is a very rich 23x. Wall Street has a price target of around 195, and at that price, it would trade at 26x its FY 2021 EPS.

Note: I like to use the diluted EPS (actual or guidance) number rather than the adjusted EPS. It seems like every quarter many companies are adjusting their earnings for some reason or another. There seems to be no end to these, so called, one-off adjustments to important financial metrics such as EBITDA or EPS.

Exhibit 6: Regal Rexnord FY 2021 Annual Guidance

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The five-year average earnings multiple for this company has been 16x. The entire market has seen a sizable multiple expansion, and there seem to be no bargains to be had. If current stock prices predict future earnings growth at companies, these industrial companies will have to grow fast to justify these valuations. At its current price, Regal Rexnord will need to have earnings of about $10.60 to be valued at its 5-year average multiple of 16x. In other words, the company will have to grow its FY 2021 guidance EPS by 46% based on its current stock price of $171. Optimistically, the company might take a few years to get to this EPS.

When Regal Rexnord's return on equity [ROE] is compared to some of other industrial companies, including direct competitors, shows that it's ROE lags behind the competition (See Exhibit 7: Average Return on Equity).

Exhibit 7: Average Return on Equity

(Source: SEC.GOV, Author Calculations)

Its return on invested capital [ROIC] lags behind AMETEK (AME), Timken (TKR), and ITT (ITT). ROIC seems to be consistently around the 7.4% level over the past five years. (See Exhibit 8: Return on Invested Capital over the past Five Years).

Exhibit 8: Return on Invested Capital Over the Past Five Years

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

But Regal Rexnord is trading at 22x EBITDA which is well above its five-year range where EV to EBITDA multiple was between 10 and 16. Regal Rexnord is trading close to AMETEK's multiple of 23x while delivering lower returns on both equity and invested capital (See Exhibit 9: EV to EBITDA Multiple Over the Past Five Years).

Exhibit 9: EV to EBITDA Multiple Over the Past Five Years

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Currently, Regal Rexnord is overvalued. But don't expect the bubble to pop anytime soon. The consumer is strong and this strength may last into the first quarter of 2022. The U.S. Congress has passed the infrastructure bill and that should spur more industrial investments next year. This increased spending could benefit Regal Rexnord. In fact, the company estimates that 30% of its end markets will accelerate in 2022. Industrial companies like Regal Rexnord, Timken, and others will benefit from the sustainability efforts across the world. But those efforts will play out over a long period of time. I like the industrial sector as a long-term holding and I hope to pick-up some bargains into a sell-off. I will invest in Regal Rexnord when it retreats from its high valuation.