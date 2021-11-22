Jetlinerimages/E+ via Getty Images

In the modern era, advanced composite materials are used to create many of the physical technologies that we utilize today. These range from aircraft to spacecraft to other vehicles and so much more. And one of the companies dedicated to creating these composites is Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Despite experiencing some pain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with that pain continuing into the current fiscal year, the company has generally performed quite well in the past. Ultimately, it should make a recovery down the road. But that doesn't mean that it makes for a great prospect to buy into at this time. For those who have a much longer time horizon for the firm, it may make sense to buy in now and wait. But for impatient investors, there are probably better prospects on the market to be had.

A unique enterprise

According to the management team at Hexcel, the company is responsible for the production of advanced composites. They develop, manufacture, and market lightweight, high performance structural materials. These include carbon fibers, prepregs, and other fiber reinforced matrix materials. They also produce adhesives, radio frequency and electromagnetic interference and microwave absorbing materials, and so much more. Their products are used in the production of various commercial and military aircraft and space launch vehicles and satellites. It is also used in wind turbines, automotive, and recreational products, as well as other industrial devices.

At present, the largest segment the company operates is called its Composite Materials segment. Through this, the company produces many of the aforementioned technologies. A more detailed list can be seen in the image above. In addition to this, the company has another segment called Engineered Products. Through this, it produces composite structures, engineered honeycomb components, and RF interference control technologies used for military and aerospace applications. While the Composite Materials segment accounts for about 80% of the company's overall sales, Engineered Products is responsible for the other 20%. In terms of market focus, an estimated 55% of the company's revenue comes from the commercial aerospace market. In this market, its composites find their way into the wings, fuselage, and other structures that comprise various aircraft. 30% of the company's sales fall under the space and defense segment. And the remaining 15% is attributable to the industrial space, such as wind energy and automotive uses.

In the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hexcel achieved attractive revenue growth. Between 2016 and 2019, for instance, revenue grew from $2 billion to $2.36 billion. But then, in 2020, sales declined to just $1.50 billion. Revenue would have been higher, but the company ultimately backed out of its plan to merge with Woodward (WWD) only a few months after they announced their initial plan to merge. This decision was driven by uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did sales fall during this period, they continued to fall since then. Revenue in the first nine months of the company's 2021 fiscal year totaled $964.4 million. That represents a decline of 20.1% compared to the $964.4 million generated the same time one year earlier. Fortunately for investors, this pain looks like it could be stopping. Revenue in the third quarter alone came in at $333.8 million. This was 16.3% higher than the $286.9 million achieved in the same quarter last year.

On the bottom line, we have seen a similar trend. After seeing that income rise from $249.8 million in 2016 to $306.6 million in 2019, it eventually plummeted to $31.7 million in 2020. Operating cash flow was a bit more volatile, but it generally rose, climbing from $401.4 million to $491.1 million. But then, in 2020, it declined to $264.3 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA grew from $471.2 million to $583.6 million before dropping to $252.5 million in 2020. As could be expected, with sales falling so far this year, profits have followed suit. In the first nine months of 2020, the company generated profits of $51.1 million. In the same time this year, the company incurred a loss of $2.8 million. Its operating cash flow dropped from $157 million to $64.2 million, but if you adjust for changes in working capital, it declined more modestly from $137.8 million to $111.8 million. And EBITDA dipped from $154.2 million to $150.1 million.

Based on some of my own estimates, I believe that the full 2021 fiscal year could end up being slightly worse for the company than its 2020 fiscal year was. Although the fourth quarter of this year could result in some good revenue and profits, at least on a year-over-year basis, I suspect that overall operating cash flow for the year will be $214.4 million while EBITDA will come in at around $245.8 million. This gives us something for when we go to value the enterprise.

Shares are cheap... if this is a true turnaround

To make sure I covered all of my bases, I decided to value the company using data from three different fiscal years. One is the more optimistic scenario, where we assume the business will eventually revert back to performance levels achieved in 2019. The other is mirrored after the 2020 fiscal year, relying on the assumption that the decline experienced there represents a new normal for the enterprise. And the third approach is to project out based on my own estimates for the current fiscal year and ignoring the prospect of a recovery for the business.

Following this approach, I ended up with a price to operating cash flow multiple for the company of 10.7 if we rely on the 2019 figures. This increases to 19.9 if we use the 2020 figures and to 24.5 if we use my 2021 estimates. Meanwhile, if we use the EV to EBITDA approach, these multiples are 10.3, 23.9, and 24.5, respectively. To put these figures all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, we ended up with positive results for only four of the five companies. These ranged from a low of 7.1 to a high of 24.4. For the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years, only one prospect was more expensive than Hexcel while the 2019 figure resulted in two of them being cheaper and two of them being more expensive. I then did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, ending up with a range of 7.9 to 15.2. Ours was the most expensive of the group if we used the 2020 or 2021 figures. But there were two companies that were higher and three that were lower if we used the 2019 figures.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Raytheon Technologies (RTX) 24.4 15.2 AerSale Corporation (ASLE) N/A 15.2 Textron (TXT) 9.9 13.2 Vectrus (VEC) 7.1 7.9 Northrop Grumman (NOC) 15.5 8.3

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I believe that Hexcel is definitely experiencing a bump in the road at this time. But on the whole, I cannot help but imagine the business returning to a state of normalcy in the next 12 to 24 months. If that does take place, then shares today will have looked rather cheap. But for those who are not patient enough to wait that out, it is reasonable to look elsewhere for opportunities. Because, basing pricing on more recent figures, we can see that the company then looks rather expensive.