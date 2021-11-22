Yakobchuk/iStock via Getty Images

There are a few things causing the oil price pullback we are seeing right now:

China is set to release SPR. Some are estimating to be ~7 million bbls. This coupled with new tax probes into teapot refineries has sent ESPO premiums lower. Europe is seeing higher COVID case counts, and Austria is going back into lockdown. This has implications on oil demand, although the summer period should've made it obvious that the impact is small. Weaker European economic data is sending the Euro lower as traders push back bets on European Central Bank (ECB) raising interest rates. The strengthening dollar is a headwind at the moment.

The main driving force for oil's weakness today is the probe that's going on in China. Not only has this reduced prompt demand for physical barrels, but the reduction in buying from teapot refineries takeaway an important tailwind that was there going into year-end. There are two implications arising from this:

With Chinese teapot refineries back under pressure, refining margins in Singapore will get a boost again as refinery throughput moves lower. Chinese crude inventory will continue to decline.

It appears that China is willing to let its crude inventory decline further going forward.

Source: Kpler

As you can see, China is currently showing a surplus relative to 2019 by ~70 million bbls. Adjusted for demand, however, we are at the very low end of the requirement needed for SPR (60 days). Nonetheless, Chinese officials can do whatever they want, and given this being the case, China can keep playing this game longer.

OPEC+ is likely paying close attention to the game China and the US is conjuring up. By repeatedly threatening the release of SPR without meaningfully doing it, OPEC+ will likely take an even more cautious tone going forward. While the current deal sets forward a straight path of +400k b/d, OPEC+ always has the ability to delay the increase by a month due to "demand weakening signs".

Either way, the maneuvers by the US and China in the near term will serve to keep oil prices in check, but it will come at the cost of inventories. And for the US, we are already looking at crude inventories including SPR to be below that of the 2010-2014 average.

As for the other factors like COVID, we've seen from the summer period that the demand hit was minimal at best given the higher global vaccine penetration rate. According to ECDC, ~74% of people aged over 18 are fully vaccinated.

And while Germany is seeing surging COVID cases, death and hospitalization should remain low as ~70% of the German population is vaccinated.

So while sentiment may take a hit near-term on the prospects of potentially more lockdowns, this too shall pass.

Conclusion

China's recent tax probe along with a minor release in SPR have dented oil market sentiment. Physical timespreads have fallen as traders were previously positioned for China to return to the oil market. But now that the signal is clear and that the Chinese government is willing to let SPR drawdown further, long positions are being liquidated.

On the sentiment side, rising COVID cases and lockdown in Austria are dampening sentiment on the reopening trade. While this too shall pass, it will linger a while longer.

Overall, fundamentals are still trending in the right direction. Factors that are pushing oil prices down near term will prove to be transitory.