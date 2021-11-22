LNG Exports Hit 12 Bcf/D But Weather Outlook Worsens Over The Weekend

Bill Chizek/iStock via Getty Images

Storage Outlook

Natural gas storage draws were revised lower by 35 Bcf today due to bearish weather projections in the next 10-15 days. EOS has moved up to 1.585 Tcf.

On a supply and demand basis, we are looking at a pretty hefty surplus for the natural gas market coming in at +1.49 Bcf/d. This is the highest surplus over the last 5-years.

Weather Outlook

Weather models have trended materially warmer than normal over the weekend with most of the bearishness taking place in the 10-15-day range.

Over the next 15-days, we are expected to see a brief period of colder than normal weather before the warmer than normal setup takes over.

As you can see from the 10-15-day picture above, the Northeast is expected to be warmer than normal. This is going to dramatically push lower heating degree days and thus, heating demand. The only way for this outlook to dramatically change is for the Alaska trough (blue in Alaska) to go away.

The more the forecast reinforces an Alaska trough, the more likely prices are going to move lower.

LNG exports hit ~12 Bcf/d as Lower 48 production continues to flatline

On the fundamental side of things (with the exception of heating demand), things are improving. LNG gas exports reached ~12 Bcf/d this weekend and Lower 48 production has failed to maintain the mid ~95 Bcf/d that would've been bearish for balances in 2022.

With LNG exports expected to average ~12.5 to ~13 Bcf/d in 2022, the market can absorb Lower 48 production up to ~97 Bcf/d. But anything above that would require natural gas prices to drop to allow for power burn demand to come back.

Looking at all of the demand variables, power burn demand has actually picked up recently, and combined with higher industrial demand and record-high LNG gas exports, total gas demand is at the highest level for this time of the year in the last 5-years.

So fundamentally, we are trending in a good direction despite lackluster heating demand on the horizon. But so long as Lower 48 production remains in check, balances for 2022 should be supportive.

But as winter unfolds, the weather is the biggest variable, so while we can say that fundamental balances look decent, mother nature will have something else to say about it (bullish or bearish).