It's been a difficult year thus far for the restaurant industry, with inflationary pressures weighing on costs and staffing shortages impacting sales performance. However, despite the headwinds, Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) has continued to deliver on track for its 18th consecutive year of positive comp sales. Meanwhile, from a unit growth standpoint, Wingstop is head and shoulders above its peers. Having said that, at nearly 95x FY2022 earnings estimates, there is not much meat left on the bone here for investors new to the story. Therefore, I believe there are much more attractive ways to play the sector currently.

Wingstop released its Q3 results earlier this month, reporting system-wide sales of ~$594 million, translating to 15% growth on a year-over-year basis. Wingstop's revenue came in much lighter from a growth standpoint, up just 3% year-over-year, but this was related to a $6.9 million rebate of advertising surplus returned to franchisees in the period. After adjusting for the rebate, revenue was up over 13% ($72.7 million vs. $64 million) while quarterly earnings per share fell slightly, from $0.31 in Q3 2020 to $0.29 in the most recent quarter. Despite significant increases in bone-in wing prices, Wingstop is on track for another record year, and development continues to maintain its torrid pace. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

Wingstop reported strong system-wide sales in Q3, helped by mid-single-digit domestic same-store sales growth of 3.9% and meaningful unit growth in the period. This comp sales figure might seem abnormally low relative to numbers Wingstop has been putting up over the past two years, but it's important to note that this was lapping 25.4% growth in the year-ago period. From this perspective, any growth in the period is absolutely incredible, and a two-year stacked comp sales growth places Wingstop well ahead of its peers. The strong performance can be attributed to continued strong demand for its product, including its new thigh offering that's now found a permanent place on the menu.

From a development standpoint, Wingstop had another incredible quarter, opening 49 net new restaurants, which places the company at 1,673 restaurants system-wide as of quarter-end. To put this in perspective, this is more new restaurants than Wendy's has opened globally in 2021 (48), with Wendy's having a significantly larger footprint than Wingstop. It's worth pointing out that this impressive 13% unit growth was despite significant inflation for bone-in wing prices. However, even amidst commodity cost inflation, Wingstop's incredible unit economics make it a stand-out for prospective franchisees, with average unit volumes of ~$1.6 million and a ~$400,000 upfront investment.

Fortunately, bone-in wing prices have begun to moderate in Q4, with spot prices hitting $3.22/pound in Q3, up 84% year-over-year. The company noted that spot prices have since slid to $2.87/pound, and while wing prices were up 84% year-over-year in Q3, which did dent margins, bone-in wing prices were only up 49% for Wingstop due to its price mitigation strategy with suppliers. However, given the commodity volatility, Wingstop has expressed that it is looking at ways to combat this volatility in the future, especially given that the cost to actually produce a chicken is ~$1.30/pound, and it is unreasonable to be paying nearly $2.00 extra to get the wings cut off the bird.

Moving over to international, growth remains steady, with nine international restaurants opened year-over-year, finishing the quarter at 180. Notably, Wingstop restaurants in the UK continued to perform exceptionally well, with average unit volumes of ~$2.0 million, 25% above the domestic average. Given these incredible unit economics, it certainly looks like Wingstop should be able to maintain its double-digit unit growth rates. This is because, for prospective franchisees, it's hard to find a more attractive investment in the space from a unit economics standpoint, especially with a glowing track record of 18 years of positive same-store sales. Looking ahead to FY2022, international should get a boost with the first restaurant in the Canada expansion plan set to open in Toronto in Q1.

Finally, from a digital standpoint, Wingstop continues to maintain some of the strongest digital mixes among its peers, with digital sales coming in at 61.6% in Q3. The company noted that the average digital order has a ~$5.00 higher average check, suggesting that there is further upside to average unit volumes if Wingstop can increase to ~80% plus digital sales, closer to its goal to be 100% digital. The other important takeaway from this continued digital growth is that the company can likely explore a much smaller footprint going forward, as it already has with Ghost Kitchens, given that Wingstop is putting up this incredible sales performance despite 80% of its dining rooms still being closed. Let's take a look at the financial results below:

As noted earlier, revenue slipped in the quarter, but this was entirely related to a $6.9 million rebate to franchisees to offset record high wing inflation in the period. The company noted that this was a one-time item, and it did not affect any of Wingstop's planned advertising. From a margin standpoint, margins were pressured in the period, with bone-in wing prices soaring on a year-over-year basis (+49%) and the company choosing to invest in its team members by increasing hourly wages. This is the right move to help ensure growth is seamless and that retention remains high during the company's aggressive growth phase. The other headwind was high turnover, which impacted training/hiring costs in the period.

The margin headwinds translated to Wingstop's cost of sales increasing from ~76% to ~87% year-over-year at company-owned restaurants. Fortunately, the company has a very lean roster, and wing prices seem to be trending in the right direction in Q4. Meanwhile, though hiring/training costs could remain elevated short term, I would expect Wingstop's retention rates to improve based on its recent wage increases, helping to reduce hiring costs going forward. Most importantly, though, Wingstop has seen no real resistance to taking prices, so it has the pricing power to deal with these industry-wide headwinds. This pricing power combined with strategies to use more of the bird should allow Wingstop to maintain its strong margins, with a planned 10% price increase.

As shown above, there are few companies out there that boast growth figures like Wingstop in the retail space, with the company's annual EPS growth rate sitting at ~21% based on FY2021 annual EPS estimates. If we look ahead to FY2022, this figure is expected to improve even further to ~22.3%, easily justifying Wingstop's premium multiple relative to peers. However, while Wingstop can easily justify a premium multiple for its strong double-digit compound annual EPS growth rate, the multiple it's currently commanding is on par with the valuations that we often see among tech names.

As the chart above shows, Wingstop's historical price-to-earnings ratio comes in at ~75, and Wingstop is currently trading at 123x FY2021 earnings estimates and ~94x FY2022 earnings estimates at a share price of $174.00. This is a very steep valuation, and even if Wingstop manages to beat FY2022 annual EPS estimates with $1.90 per share or better in annual EPS, it would still be trading just shy of a triple-digit earnings multiple. Even for an industry leader, this is a very steep valuation. Besides, even if we assume that Wingstop can continue to command an earnings multiple of 75, fair value comes in at ~$139.00 per share (75x $1.85). This does not offer any margin of safety for investors new to the story.

The technical picture corroborates this view that the stock is best to leave on the shelf. This is because Wingstop is trading just shy of a major resistance level, with no support levels until $142.00 and $121.50. Even using the short-term support level of $142.00 and the current resistance area of $173.80, Wingstop's reward/risk ratio remains extremely unattractive, with no real upside to its next resistance level and more than $30.00 in downside to its next support area. This doesn't mean that the stock can't head higher, but from a technical standpoint, this does not make for a great swing-trading candidate either.

Wingstop is set for another incredible year, has managed to navigate the headwinds of the global pandemic, staffing challenges, and extreme inflation in bone-in wing prices, continuing to put up industry-leading growth numbers. However, at ~94x FY2022 earnings estimates, it's hard to argue there's much meat left on the bone here for new investors. So, while I see Wingstop as a top-5 name sector-wide, I believe there are much better ways to play the market currently. Among the restaurant sector, I see Restaurant Brands (QSR) as much more attractive. Among all available sectors, I see Agnico Eagle (AEM) as heavily undervalued, trading at less than 18x FY2022 earnings estimates with 50% plus margins.