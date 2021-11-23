Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) is one of those "set and forget" types of closed-end fund positions. This is thanks to the generally stable utility and preferred exposure this fund carries. With some strong share price returns beating out the NAV returns, that means the fund isn't as attractively valued as it once was. Just a year ago, the fund was at a 12%+ discount.

On the other hand, we are down from the premium levels that the fund was reached earlier this year. In 2019, the fund also traded at a premium briefly. Then based on my own opinion of this being one of the most solid CEF choices, I still believe that an investor could pick up some shares, even at today's level. Most appropriate might be to dollar-cost average into this position at this time.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: 0.65

Discount: 1.60%

Distribution Yield: 6.71%

Expense Ratio: 1.21%

Leverage: 32.87%

HTD's objective is to "provide a high level of after-tax total return from dividend income and capital appreciation." They highlight that the fund can be used for "tax-sensitive equity income." After all, even folks in retirement looking for fixed income should have some exposure to equities as well to maintain some diversification.

Their approach to investing is "typically investing at least 80% of assets in dividend-paying securities." With that, they will "typically emphasize preferred and common securities in the high dividend-paying utility sector."

The portfolio is dominated by utility exposure in the equity market while at the same time having a healthy allocation to financials via preferred security exposure. The financial sector issues a lot of the preferred to help them maintain their required capital ratios.

This just plays into HTD's other focus of being a "tax-advantaged" utility, and preferred dividends are often going to be considered qualified dividends. Additionally, the fund will distribute out a lot of long-term capital gains. As the current tax law stands, they provide a reduced tax obligation relative to ordinary income.

The fund's expense ratio comes to 1.21%; this comes to 1.61% when including leverage. That's quite the reduction over the last 6-month reported period than where the expense ratio was previously. As interest rates have come down, the interest expense on their borrowings has come down meaningfully. For example, the full fiscal year 2020 saw the total expense ratio at 1.97% - in 2019, it stood even higher at 2.62%.

Their interest expense with their current agreement is one month LIBOR plus 0.625%. So when interest rates rise later in 2022 or 2023, these costs will rise again for HTD.

The fund is fairly sizeable at around $1.27 billion in total managed assets. A large part of this is thanks to the higher leverage that this fund utilizes. At a nearly 33% effective leverage, this is near the higher end that is standard. Being that their underlying portfolio is generally more stable, this often isn't a problem.

However, when it is a problem, it can be a big problem. The fund's abysmal performance is evidence of that through 2020. They had reduced leverage through the year as well, which certainly didn't help as assets were rebounding.

Performance - Strong 2021

As just touched on, 2020 was a year to forget for HTD. They performed quite terribly but, over the long term, have still delivered solid results. As a side note, this is one of those CEFs with a higher price and NAV now than when they launched. That isn't critical to strong returns but certainly can be a bonus.

2021 is certainly turning out to be a much more fruitful year for the fund. The total share price return, in particular, has been strong.

The strength in HTD has been quite remarkable. The reason being is that the broader utility sector has been performing quite poorly. In fact, the preferred space hasn't provided any blowout performance either on a YTD basis. We can take a look at the performances with Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) and iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) as proxies for these areas of the market.

What we can see is it is quite clear, HTD is benefiting from the leverage it employs and by its position selection.

Of course, in the CEF space, that means the fund's discount is going to be reduced. Often times signifies that it isn't a great time to be buying a fund. That being said, the fund is down from the premium that it was trading at previously.

Over the shorter term, the 1-year average discount comes to 3.84%. That's why the 1.60% discount the fund is now coming up with a rather shallow 1-year z-score of 0.65. That's on the low end of where a lot of funds are trading at this time. Across the board, CEFs have become quite expensive throughout 2021.

However, the fund also isn't any stranger to deep and persistent discounts. These have plagued the fund for years at a time. That has pushed the 10-year average discount to a significantly wide 6.88%.

Therefore, I believe at this time, a dollar-cost average method might be prudent to enter a position. This will allow one to build up a position over months or potentially years as better opportunities might present themselves as we go forward.

Distribution - Solid Reliability

Due to the underlying positions of utilities and preferred, we also see another benefit from the fund. That is a reliable and solid distribution that the fund pays out. They currently pay out $0.138 per month and have done so since 2016. This currently works out to a distribution yield of 6.71% and a NAV yield of 6.61%.

I believe another factor that has this fund as a more "set and forget" style CEF is the regularity of its distribution. They had cut in 2008/09, but that was the only cut since then. They have never missed a monthly distribution since their launch going back to 2004.

Now, past results don't guarantee future results; however, given the fund's current position, it would seem we could expect this to continue for years.

For the period ending April 30th, 2021, we see that net investment income [NII] had climbed over the previous fiscal year. That's certainly something that we want to see.

NII coverage comes to a strong ~82%. An increase over last year's ~78% NII coverage. Additionally, this fund has no problem providing capital appreciation to fund the distribution. After all, that is part of the CEF structure that funds will regularly pay out appreciation in the portfolio. As HTD carries significant exposure to equity positions, this would be considered a fairly reliable source of providing capital appreciation potential.

Increasing NII and appreciation for this year makes me believe that the fund's current distribution is entirely sustainable. Put another way, the fund has a gap of roughly $5.5 million in the last six-month period that it would have to fill that NII isn't covering. When we annualize that, it would work out to a roughly $11 million gap. $11 million against $1.27 billion means the fund would have to produce approximately 0.87% appreciation in their portfolio to cover that shortfall.

If the managers can't earn less than 1% in appreciation in most years, we shouldn't invest in this fund.

In terms of tax classifications, the fund pays out mostly ordinary income for the last two years. Fortunately, the bulk of these were classified as qualified as well. In 2019, you'll see it looks as though distributions totaled much more. This was due to a meaningful year-end special distribution.

HTD's Portfolio

We cover this fund regularly, so we don't have to dive into the positions too deep. The portfolio turnover rate was reported at just 8%, meaning they don't often make frequent changes. Over the last five years, the turnover of the portfolio averaged 17.2%. This is also on the lower end for a lot of CEFs.

As we mentioned several times now, the portfolio contains a larger exposure to utilities and financials primarily. However, they aren't the only sector exposures. The energy sector also makes a meaningful allocation of 9.32% of the fund as of September 30th, 2021.

That's a portion of the portfolio that can lead to some greater volatility, at least compared to the rest of the portfolio's composition. It has also been a contributor to performance for the fund for the year. Energy was the leading sector YTD measured by Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), up 51.74% as of November 5th, 2021. Of course, that's helped significantly by the rebounding from last year where it was the worst-performing sector by a significant amount.

Compared to May 28th, 2021, the fund reported energy exposure had declined some too. It went from an allocation of 9.93% to 9.32%. As we know, energy has been outperforming the fund's utility and financial (mostly preferred) exposure. Therefore, it would appear that they are taking profits in this sleeve of their portfolio. We can see those previous allocations in our July 18th, 2021 article on Seeking Alpha.

Moving on to the fund's largest holdings, we have a heavy representation of utility names, with some energy names also represented. We even have preferred security in the top slot. However, interestingly enough, it isn't one of the financial sectors that the preferred security is in. Instead, it is the utility sector. This just helps to highlight that; even though the financial industry is represented mainly by the preferred allocation, some of the underlying preferred exposure is also utility or energy names.

Several of these names are those we've seen in prior updates, though the top position now belongs to CenterPoint Energy (CNP). This is a multi-utility company. This position wasn't present in the top ten when we last covered the fund. However, it was the largest position back on April 30th, 2021. Then surprisingly, it was also not included in the top ten holdings going back to March 2021.

The share price from the equity position has delivered relatively solid results for the year. At least, it is well above the sector peers if we are using XLU as any guide. It is the type of position that shows us just why HTD could be outperforming.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the price action in March a bit closer, it might give us a clue why it wasn't the top position in March but then did appear back at the end of April.

What is a bit more of a mystery is why it didn't show up as the largest position at the end of May but then is now once again showing up as the largest position.

On the other hand, for HTD's exposure on CNP, we can't just look at the equity shares.

As we dig deeper into the CNP position, the CNP exposure is three different positions. It comes from carrying a position in the equity, a 7% preferred security and a fixed to floating rate bond. The fixed to floating pays 6.125%, then after 9/1/23 pays three months LIBOR + 3.270%.

HTD carries around 13.4% of its portfolio in bonds. As of their last Semi-Annual Report, every one of these positions was fixed to floating. That means when rates rise, they won't be a drag on the performance.

On the other hand, their preferred exposure is carrying a mixture of fixed and fixed to floating. They had 41 preferred issues they were holding; 29 of these were fixed. The others were fixed to floating that being floating between 2022 and 2024.

That means they have some interest-rate sensitivity, but overall it is a relatively small headwind. More broadly, utility stocks could become less attractive as rates rise. The reason being is that if the risk-free yields of something like the 10-year US Treasury yield rise, that makes equity positions with a focus on income less attractive. If you can buy a utility stock or a 10-year US Treasury with a 3% yield - an income investor might just take the Treasury and forgo the chance for some upside appreciation. This is way oversimplifying it, but it is the general concept.

Conclusion

HTD has been delivering solid results. It is a bit of a relief after last year's more troubling performance. 2020 was being hindered by a recession and HTD being highly leveraged. 2021 has put HTD back on track to what we generally expect from this fund, attractive returns and a regular income. I believe that HTD overall is a perfect "set and forget" type of CEF. However, the caveat here is that it has become more expensive relative to its historical trading range. That means that a dollar-cost average approach might be the best way to play it going forward.