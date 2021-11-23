Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The past two years have seen boom times for tech stocks, particularly small and mid-cap tech stocks that have emphasized growth at all costs. Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a payments and receivables software platform that automates backend finance processes for small businesses without sophisticated finance departments, has been a major beneficiary of this trend. Even defying the fact that many of its small-business customers were hit hard during the pandemic last year, Bill.com kept powering higher, and even in 2021 the stock is up by more than ~2x.

Yet what investors need to be cognizant of is the fact that higher valuations and Bill.com's nearly vertical-line rally have been supported by mainly one factor: low interest rates. And that is a scenario that is unlikely to continue working in Bill.com's favor. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's re-nomination as head of the Fed has sent rates inching upward, as a signal that the Fed will continue its planned course of gradually nudging rates upward through 2022. Against this backdrop: how much longer can Bill.com keep rallying higher?

Bill.com's market cap now comfortably sits above $30 billion, a number that is now larger than some components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, despite the fact that Bill.com is currently only pulling in half a billion dollars in annual revenue and has yet to turn a profit in its entire lifespan. Owing largely to valuation and the fact that multiples historically compress when rates rise, I retain a bearish outlook on Bill.com.

Here are the key reasons underpinning that pessimistic outlook:

Bill.com is dressing up its growth with acquisitions, and its balance sheet is rather stretched as a result. At face value, the fact that Bill.com is growing revenue at a >150% y/y pace is incredible, and supports the idea that near-term valuations shouldn't be looked at. But a substantial portion of this growth comes from acquisitions that haven't been comped yet in Bill.com's prior-year results. In fact, Bill.com has shouldered more and more convertible debt in order to be able to afford these acquisitions. Divvy and Invoice2Go are great additions to Bill.com's portfolio, but there's a limit to how many times Bill.com can apply this growth-via-M&A strategy. The company's ~$1.7 billion of debt on its books looks pretty heavy for a company that is yet to turn a profit, even on a pro forma basis.

PayPal (PYPL) and a bunch of other fintech/payments stocks are down over the past month. PayPal, in fact, is down ~35% from highs. Admittedly, Bill.com is not exactly in the same line of business - the majority of the company's AR/AP automation solutions don't compete directly with PayPal. But at the same time, weakness in the fintech space overall could spill over to Bill.com, especially given its steep valuation. Lack of profits. Bill.com's operating loss margins and free cash flow burn widened in fiscal Q1 (calendar Q3), which we'll discuss in the next section. During a bull market, this "growth at all costs" mentality might be excused, but in a sideways or down market, investors may be less lucky.

And the valuation, of course, deserves a special call-out. At current share prices near $304, Bill.com trades at a market cap of $31.31 billion. After netting off the $2.84 billion of cash and $1.69 billion of debt on Bill.com's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $30.16 billion.

Meanwhile, for the current FY22 that Bill.com just kicked off, Wall Street analysts are expecting the company to generate $539.2 million in revenue (+126% y/y); data from Yahoo Finance), again, with most of that revenue growth being attributed to acquisitions that closed in either Q4 or Q1. This puts Bill.com's valuation multiple at a nearly unheard-of 56.0x EV/FY22 revenue.

The bottom line here: from a risk-reward perspective, I see a lot more downside than upside for Bill.com. This is a stock that has risen on pure momentum and speculation, but I view little underlying value holding the stock price afloat. Even insiders are de-risking and selling off a portion of their holdings. If we do enter a recessionary phase next year, I'd err on the side of caution.

Q1 download

Let's now discuss Bill.com's latest fiscal Q1 quarterly results in greater detail. The driving takeaway here is that Bill.com more or less continues its same story: rapid growth, flashy acquisitions, and little mention or thought to profitability. All in all Bill.com continues to execute marvelously, but that's already more than well compensated in its current share price.

The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Bill.com Q1 results

Source: Bill.com Q1 earnings release

Bill.com's revenue grew at a 152% y/y pace to $116.4 million, beating Wall Street's $104.6 million expectations (+126% y/y) by a fairly wide margin. That being said, revenue comps this quarter are not entirely meaningful, given the completion of the Divvy acquisition in Q4 plus the closing of the Invoice2Go acquisition in Q1 leading to very unpredictable revenue contributions from both.

Divvy and Invoice2Go contributed to $37.9 million, or 33% of the quarter's revenue. On an organic basis, Bill.com grew revenue at 78% y/y to $77.7 million. Note that the company has not committed to continuing to provide breakouts of organic versus acquired revenue, which may make compares murkier going forward.

Here's some qualitative commentary on the Q1 earnings call from Bill.com CEO Rene Lacerte on the company's priorities for growth going forward:

On our last earnings call, we outlined our top strategic priorities in fiscal 2022, which move us closer to achieving our one-stop shop vision. Our first priority is to integrate the go-to-market and product offerings of Divvy and Invoice2go. Our sales teams are driving strong organic growth of our solutions, while also cross-selling Divvy to Bill.com customers through in-product discovery and personalized credit offers [...] Our second priority is to expand our payment offerings. We continue to see strong adoption of our virtual card and cross-border payment solutions, which we attribute to 3 factors: first, building awareness through direct sales, outreach and targeted marketing campaigns; second, promoting solutions prominently inside core product workflows; and third, leveraging our homegrown network business directory to match card-accepting suppliers with outgoing bill payments [...] Our third priority is to scale our relationships with our financial institutions and accounting firms. We have developed a simplified version of our white label platform, which will be the default payment and invoicing solution for SMB customers in the top 3 U.S. bank. This bank is in the beginning stages of piloting this service, and we will share more insight with you as we progress to general availability in calendar 2022."

There's a lot of positives on the growth side of the house, but profitability has taken a back seat here. Bill.com's acquisitive push has also led the company to absorb its targets' losses. As shown in the chart below, Bill.com's pro forma operating losses ballooned to -$11.1 million in Q1, representing a -10% pro forma operating margin, compared to a nearly-breakeven -5% margin in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 2. Bill.com operating losses

Source: Bill.com Q1 earnings release

Similarly for free cash flow, Bill.com burned through -$25.5 million in FCF this quarter, a burn rate that is nearly 3x what it was in the prior-year Q1:

Figure 3. Bill.com FCF trends

Source: Bill.com Q1 earnings release

Again, it may be easy to ignore growing losses in a bull market, but if market trends reverse next year, Bill.com may have a lot of explaining to do.

Key takeaways

To me, there's not much incentive in staying invested in this incredibly expensive SaaS stock. Bill.com has managed to avoid a recent sell-off in two categories it's a part of: fintech stocks, and small/mid-cap tech stocks, largely owing to the "hype" and momentum factor behind this stock. Those forces pushed Bill.com higher in 2020 and 2021, but whether that can be sustained in 2022 amid a record-shattering valuation and rising interest rates is highly uncertain. Steer clear here.