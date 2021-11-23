Sharp Moves Lower On Today's Charts (Technically Speaking For 11/22)

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

I'll post today and tomorrow. I may or may not take Wednesday off. I'll be napping from turkey on Thursday and, well, probably Friday as well.

Let's start the week by looking at three relative rotation graphs:

RRG of the 11 major ETF-tracking sectors against the S&P 500. From Stockcharts.com

The above chart uses weekly data, which means the changes are slower moving. Although the sectors normally flow in a clockwise direction, there are several exceptions in the above graph. Tech is flowing up from the weakening to the leading quadrant. Utilities have flowed down from the improving to the lagging sector; staples have fluctuated between those two regions as well. For prospective purposes, industrials and basic materials have moved from the lagging to improving sector. Three sectors -- energy, consumer discretionary, and financials -- are leading.

RRG of the major index-tracking ETFs versus the S&P 500 using weekly price data. From StockCharts.com

Notice that the IWM and IWC have both turned lower, which as noted above, is unusual. The two large-cap indexes (OEF and QQQ) are both weakening as well.

RRG of the major international market tracking ETFs relative to the SPY using weekly price data. From StockCharts.com

Like the second chart, this one also has constituent members starting to move down, counter to the direction in which they traditionally move. In fact, all chart members are now moving down.

Here are the major economic releases in this holiday shortened week.

The BEA releases the second estimate of 3Q GDP on Wednesday. The first estimate was disappointing:

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.0 percent in the third quarter of 2021 (table 1), according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the second quarter, real GDP increased 6.7 percent.

While disappointing, this wasn't surprising. There was a large uptick in COVID cases at the end of the summer, which resulted in restrictions and consumers pulling back on activity.

The BEA also releases personal income on Wednesday. All eyes will be focused on the PCE price deflator:

The total level (left) is right below 4.5% Y/Y while the core rate (right) is a bit over 3.5% (chart from the FRED system).

Existing home sales rose in October:

Total existing-home sales,1 Existing-Home Sales, completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, rose 0.8% from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million in October. Sales fell 5.8% from a year ago (6.73 million in October 2020). "Home sales remain resilient, despite low inventory and increasing affordability challenges," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist. "Inflationary pressures, such as fast-rising rents and increasing consumer prices, may have some prospective buyers seeking the protection of a fixed, consistent mortgage payment."

Here's the chart from Calculated Risk:

Let's take a look at today's performance tables from StockCharts.com:

Let's start at the bottom. The long-end of the treasury market sold-off in anticipation of higher inflation. After that, all the indexes were off with the only different being the degree of the drop.

Despite the index-tracking ETFs dropping, the defensive sector ETFs are interspersed throughout the table. And two aggressive sectors (energy and financials) are at the top. Interesting and a bit odd.

Here are today's charts from the author's QuoteTracker:

There are two large sell-offs: one in the mid-morning and one at the close on very high volume. The key takeaway from the above charts is that the indexes couldn't hold gains after rally from the late AM to late afternoon.

SPY 30-day from StockCharts

The SPY broke a multi-week rally today. The end-of-session volume was high.

QQQ 30-day from StockCharts.com

The QQQ also broke a trend and may have printed a head and shoulders topping pattern during the last two sessions.

DIA 30-Minutes from StockCharts.com

The DIA continues to move modestly lower in a downward channel.

IWM 30-day from StockCharts.com

The IWM is still trending lower.

While I'd normally be a little worried about starting the week with such a negative daily chart, it is a holiday shortened week.