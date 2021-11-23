weisschr/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: G1 Is a Very Promising Opportunity

As usual, let's just cut to the chase: I am in agreement with the recent analysis of Avisol Capital Partners that the share price of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) is unnecessarily depressed at this time. I am going to initiate a small position with the expectation that the company will experience a turnaround within the next year.

However, I also hope to add some unique perspective to the proceedings and further support the thesis. Given how recently it was published, please also check out Avisol's article on GTHX, as well, as it is very well worth viewing their seasoned take. This article will serve as a primer and an alternative take.

GTHX Has a Unique Drug Already Approved

The GTHX flagship is a supportive care drug called trilaciclib (branded Cosela), a CDK4/6 inhibitor approved in 2021 to decrease the incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression when given prior to platinum/etoposide or topotecan-based chemotherapy in patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer.

This approval was based on 3 randomized studies showing significant and meaningful reductions in the rates of neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, and use of supportive care (mainly growth factors and red blood cell transfusions) when giving trilaciclib prior to chemotherapy.

This marks the first such approval for a small molecule that can effectively prevent myelosuppression, and trilaciclib has been incorporated into the NCCN Guidelines for the management of small cell lung cancer.

I also want to point out that, although the company hasn't formally sought approval, there has been a study of trilaciclib in patients with small cell lung cancer undergoing treatment with the new standard of care of immunotherapy plus chemotherapy. And this study supported the use of trilaciclib in this setting, as well, which may have been a big question for oncologists considering adding this to treatment.

An Aside: Don't Other CDK4/6 Inhibitors Cause Myelosuppression?

When I saw the name of Cosera ("ciclib" as an ending has been used to refer to the inhibitors of cyclin-dependent kinases like palbociclib, ribociclib, and abemaciclib).

These have been established as useful agents in the management of breast cancer. Interestingly, one of the most challenging aspects associated with these other CDK4/6 inhibitors is actually white blood cell depletion.

In particular, these drugs are known to cause neutropenia, which is a reduction of white blood cells called neutrophils that scan the body for foreign invaders and help in the front-line defense.

The solution with the other drugs? You have to give most of them on an on/off schedule, where the patient takes the drug for 3 weeks and then takes a break for 1 week to let the bone marrow recover. It's not full-blown myelosuppression (discussed further below).

So why doesn't trilaciclib caused neutropenia? This most likely comes down to the dosing schedule. Trilaciclib is given once before chemotherapy, whereas palbociclib, ribociclib, and abemaciclib are given more or less continuously.

As it turns out, if you hit CDK4/6 "transiently," you can actually protect the bone marrow stem cells. It really speaks to the old saying that the dose makes the poison!

Why Focus on Myelosuppression

This is going to be a short science lesson in the world of oncology. Most of us know that the standard of care for most forms of cancer (assuming the disease has progressed to an advanced stage) is chemotherapy. And the "classical" side effects of chemotherapy that most people can identify are nausea/vomiting and hair loss.

Of course, patients can usually survive these side effects when they come up, although in particular the nausea/vomiting can be quite burdensome. However, that's a topic for a different company.

By far, one of the most dangerous and concerning side effects of chemotherapy is a phenomenon called myelosuppression, "myelo" meaning "bone marrow." In essence, the bone marrow is harmed by chemotherapy, and it is very often one of the main limiting factors that stops the patient from being able to receive more chemotherapy.

What are the effects of this bone marrow suppression?

Reduced red blood cell production: anemia (along with fatigue, dizziness, etc.)

Reduced platelet production: thrombocytopenia (along with reduced wound healing, clotting, etc.)

Reduced white blood cells: leukopenia (along with increased risk of infection)

In many cases, myelosuppression is transient and manageable. However, you can plainly see why you don't want it to go too far, especially since you can push the bone marrow all the way to complete failure if you give too much chemotherapy.

This is the main reason that myelosuppression is a major complication worth attacking: almost any form of cancer that uses traditional chemotherapy presents a risk of myelosuppression.

Note: not all forms of chemotherapy carry the same risk of myelosuppression, but I don't want to overcomplicate this explanation any further. I just wanted to give you an introduction to the concept and why it's so important to prevent. This is especially true during the pandemic, where concerns of infection have been front and center now for almost 2 years.

GTHX Pushing Trilaciclib Further Into Solid Tumors

A first approval in small cell lung cancer is critical, without a doubt. However, as a market, small cell lung cancer is rather small. It makes up around 15% of all cases of lung cancer in the United States, and the decline in smoking rates has made this a shrinking population, thankfully.

This means the patient population size is somewhere in the region of 30,000 to 40,000 new cases per year, of which not everyone will be extensive stage and therefore won't need trilaciclib. Furthermore, not every patient will be considered high enough risk to need preventative treatment.

Long story short: the road for trilaciclib is limited, and GTHX's future prospects depend heavily on moving it to other tumor areas.

In particular, the company is expanding into two solid tumors: colorectal cancer and triple-negative breast cancer:

Source: GTHX Pipeline Overview

These are very important avenues of therapy. Chemotherapy is a critical treatment option in both of these tumor types, and I expect that, if approved, trilaciclib would make a quick and cozy home here.

In particular, unlike other drugs, which need to displace some treatment in the standard of care, trilaciclib simply slots into the first-line therapy of metastatic breast cancer and colorectal cancer right alongside the standard of care.

From that perspective, GTHX could well be holding gold in their hands, if the trials bear out.

At this time, the company is running 2 critical phase 3 studies:

PRESERVE 1: Trilaciclib + standard chemotherapy in metastatic colorectal cancer

PRESERVE 2: Trilaciclib + gemcitabine/carboplatin for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer

And we've already seen a trickle of data coming out for trilaciclib, particularly in breast cancer. In a poster presented at SABCS 2020, the authors showed that adding trilaciclib to gemcitabine/carboplatin in metastatic triple negative breast cancer could improve overall survival, according to results of a randomized phase 2 trial. This was a small study, but it was highly promising:

In patients given chemo alone, median overall survival was 12.6 months

In groups 2 and 3 (two different regimens of trilaciclib), median overall survival was not reached and 17.8 months, respectively

These findings are very compelling, and they definitely bode well for the PRESERVE 2 trial, which has been ongoing since April 2021.

The Rest of the Pipeline

I don't want to dwell too much on other product candidates that GTHX is working on, since it's clear that their near-term prospects hinge almost entirely on the success of trilaciclib.

However, GTHX has presented findings of a novel selective estrogen receptor degrader called rintodestrant, being assessed in patients with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer.

In a phase 1 study presented at ASCO this year, GTHX was able to show that rintodestrant was well tolerated and yielded favorable response rates in patients with previously treated, hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, when combined with palbociclib. Rintodestrant is now the subject of an ongoing phase 2 trial in combination with palbociclib.

So there's early promise, but we're definitely far off from seeing a possible approval of rintodestrant.

GTHX Financial Assessment

As of the Q3 filing, GTHX sits on a rather large cache of cash, with $212 million on hand. Moreover, they saw product sales of $3.6 million, in addition to licensing revenue of $1.3 million.

Of course, it's no surprise that the revenues for such a new drug aren't enough to offset the expenses that GTHX is incurring. In Q3 2021, the company had total operating expenses of $46 million, divided almost evenly between R&D and selling, general, and administrative costs.

The total net loss over the quarter was $41 million, up from $9.7 million in Q3 2021. It is worth noting, though, that GTHX had an unusually high licensing revenue offsetting their expenses in Q3 2020, and costs have increased overall only modestly (total expenses of $36 million vs $41 million in 2020 vs 2021).

While their cash burn remains pretty high, it's very interesting to me the restraint that GTHX has managed to keep on their expenses despite running various phase 3 trials and continuing to develop other agents.

Also, since trilaciclib's approval is still so young, it's worth looking at the trajectory of sales. GTHX has managed to grow revenues for this drug over the course of 2021:

Q1 2021 filing: Approval of trilaciclib; $609,000 in product sales, with $243,000 in cost of sales (net $366,000)

Q2 2021: $2.532 million in product sales, with $0.808 million in cost of sales (net $1.724 million)

Q3 2021: $3.576 million in product sales, with $0.591 in cost of sales (net $2.985 million)

Overall, the revenue trajectory is looking quite strong overall. It's too early to tell if this sales growth will continue at the same pace, so it would not be reasonable to try and project the sales growth at this time. However, I want to emphasize that this is a promising start, given how relatively uncommon small cell lung cancer is.

At the current cash burn rate, disregarding growth of expenses and sales, GTHX has just over 5 quarters of cash on hand needed to continue funding operations and further development. Essentially, they're solvent if nothing else changes until 2023.

Furthermore, it's worth noting that GTHX has various licensing agreements on the table that can further offset costs in the near term. Here is a summary of the status of these partnerships:

August 2020 - Partnership with "Simcere" to market trilaciclib in mainland China, with $156 million in milestone payments being possible. $8 million has been recognized to date.

July 2020 - Partnership with EQRx, Inc to develop lerociclib, with $290 million in milestone payments possible, as well as royalties.

June 2020 - Partnership with Genor Biopharma to develop lerociclib in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan. There is potential to receive up to $40 million in milestones, with one milestone of $3 million already being recognized.

May 2020 - Partnership with ARC Therapeutics to license GTHX's CDK2 compounds, with undisclosed milestone payments.

In total, GTHX stands to gain cash north of $400 million as they develop their compounds further, and while we can't predict when this money will come, or how much, it should definitely factor into decision making and fears of dilution.

Downside Risks of GTHX

While GTHX presents an interesting opportunity, there are always risks to the downside to consider. Here are the most important hurdles, in my opinion:

Risk that trilaciclib phase 3 data are not positive. In oncology, there is no such thing as a slam dunk. No matter how promising a drug looks during phase 2 trials, and even if it's already approved, phase 3 trials can and do fail. This would cause a substantial deflation of the company's valuation.

Cash on hand might be insufficient to carry GTHX to its next approval, even if results of phase 3 trials are good. The company may need to initiate a public offering to maintain their cash on hand and fund operations, thus damaging your investment.

And, of course, there's always the possibility that macroeconomic factors lead to a major move away from the stock market, which could in turn spook investors from considering GTHX, as well. But this is true of practically every stock in this hyper-inflated stock market.

Conclusions

Not to mince words, GTHX presents a very promising opportunity while it sits near a market cap of $500 million, which is closer to the value of a promising developmental biotech, not a maturing commercial-stage company. They have substantial cash on hand. They have 2 highly promising phase 3 trials. They have an approval.

Nothing is a slam dunk in biotech, but GTHX is off to a great start, and I agree with other analysts that what we're seeing appears to be an unnecessarily pessimistic market perception of the company.

I'm starting to think that biotechs have a sort of "anti-meme" visibility (or lack thereof) in the stock market. In a world where being notorious means you get funded by investors who don't understand the fundamentals, non-sexy biotechs like GTHX risk getting left in the dust, relatively speaking.

Essentially, if the meme stocks can rise to stratosphere on non-fundamental factors, then companies that are executing well, like GTHX, can get depressed. Importantly for us, there is a pendulum that swings, and it's highly likely that we'll see the eyes turn back to other promising companies and away from the overvalued FAANGS and meme stocks of the world.

I intend to take a small piece of that pendulum swing, and I will be initiating a small position in GTHX within the week. I think the prospects for the company are too good to ignore, and the risks are already pretty well accounted for. Maybe GTHX will end up selling shares to raise some more cash, but in the mid- to long-term timeframe, they're quite well positioned to make a big move.