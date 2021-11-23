CreativaStudio/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

The Aaron's Company Inc (NYSE:AAN) is a furniture retailer that provides lease-to-own solutions to customers. Last October they restructured the business by spinning off their leasing division into PROG Holdings Inc (PRG). Through this restructure, Aaron's had a major selloff going from over $60 a share to roughly $16 a share, leaving the stock undervalued.

GenNext

Over the past few years, Aaron's has been in the process of innovating their store footprint to be more efficient. They have been doing this through their GenNext strategy. These stores have a larger showroom, are better organized for the customer experience and strategically located to better serve the communities in which they operate.

The GenNext stores are optimized in various ways. For several stores in a single area they are closing existing stores and consolidating locations. They are also relocating single stores to better centralized locations. Additionally they are upgrading existing stores to their GenNext operating model, which includes larger showrooms that are easier to navigate making the customer experience more seamless.

Source: Earnings Presentation

In 2018 there were a total of 1312 stores nationwide. Currently there are 1092 total stores. By 2025 the expectation is to reduce the total store count to only 825. In the most recent quarter they announced that there are 86 total GenNext locations and are on pace to have 100 total stores by the end of the year.

The reduction in the total store count does mean that revenue will fall. With the updated store layout of the GenNext model and more strategic store location, Aaron's should be more efficient. The fall in revenue will be more than offset by the improved operating margins and net income. As you can see in the example below in the case study by reducing the store count from 8 to 4 revenue fell by $1 million but the margin went from 17% to 25% and EBITDA went up from $1.5 million to $2 million.

Source: Earnings Presentation

The real question then becomes how well Aaron's has executed on their store improvements. With revenues staying fairly consistent, same store revenues EBITDA and margins have all gone up over the past few years. As you can see in the chart below from 2017 through 2020 revenue has been roughly $1.7 billion annually. Looking at the trailing twelve months revenue actually jumped 5% to $1.8 billion on the back of strong demand.

Looking towards these long term objectives you can see that same store revenues have trended up over the past few years. Beginning with a 7% loss in 2017 revenue has grown to nearly a 2% growth rate and went up to 10% in these past twelve months. Looking at EBITDA and EBITDA margins we can see the impact of this. EBITDA grew to $209 million with a 12% margin up from $179 million in 2017 with a 10% margin. Again looking at the trailing twelve months $256 million EBITDA and 13% margins are a really strong indicator for the direction of the business.

Source: Earnings Presentation

E-Commerce

Aaron’s also has a robust e-commerce segment that has been growing over the past several years. As more consumers go online, e-commerce has performed well in 2020 and 2021. From 2017 through 2020, website traffic has grown 46% from roughly 24 million to 35 million users. This is having an impact on the business as well. As you can see below, lease revenue from online has grown to 14% of sales with strong YoY growth.

Source: Earnings Presentation

As e-commerce grows so do margins. In the most recent earnings call the CEO Douglas Lindsay mentioned

Today, we have more than 3,000 products in Aarons.com, which has doubled from a year ago. And our express delivery program accounts for approximately 30% of e-commerce volume. Because of this, we are generating a higher customer conversion rate, lowering our effective acquisition cost and delivering higher customer satisfaction.

Higher conversion rate and lower acquisition costs lower overall margin. As e-commerce sales grow gaining a larger share of revenues this will have a positive impact increasing overall margins and increasing net income.

Valuation

Using metrics provided by Aaron's in recent earnings we can estimate future performance. Below this is an estimate for future revenues. Starting with 1340 stores, management expects to reduce total store count to 825 by 2026. Using metrics provided in the last earning call 14% of sales came from e-commerce and same store revenues for the year grew 10%. Using 2021 as a starting point we can estimate that same store revenues and e-commerce growth will continue to grow. As the total store count falls, total revenues from stores will also fall and e-commerce will take a larger role in overall revenue. The overall effect is that revenue will stay roughly within that $1.7 billion range.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

This is in line with analyst expectations. As you can see below revenue has stayed consistent the past 4 years at around $1.7 billion. The expectations for 2021 and 2022 are $1.83 and $1.81 respectively. This is right in line with my estimate above.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As more GenNext stores open, margins will also grow. The average EBIT margin for the past 4 years is roughly 10% with a 13% margin in the trailing twelve months. As you can see below this is better than Rent-A-Center, a similar lease-to-own business.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Projecting these metrics into a DCF this is what I have. Using the same revenue estimates from above you can see that revenue slowly declines as stores decline. This is offset by improved EBIT margins as e-commerce grows and stores operate more efficiently. EBIT margin eventually grows to 15% which can be a conservative number. Aaron's currently have $14 million in cash with $0 in debt. Adding all this together with a 10% discount rate I came up with a value of $64.82 per share which presents a 158% upside to the current $25.08 that Aaron's is trading at.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

Multiples

Comparing Aaron's to peers, Aaron's is trading at a discount. Aaron's currently trades at a P/E of 7.1 and an EV/EBITDA of 1.33. Looking at Haverty Furniture Companies, Rent-A-Center, and the Aaron's spinoff PROG Holdings, Aaron's is trading at the lowest P/E and lowest EV/EBITDA. Aaron's is also barely trading above its book value at a P/B of only 1.11. With revenue expected to stay consistent and earnings to grow over time, Aaron's is really cheap at the current price.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risks

The primary risk for Aaron’s is supply chain risk and rising prices. In the most recent earnings call, the management team mentioned:

we are experiencing the same economic impact as everyone else. We are seeing price increases in our products, components, fuel, transportation, wages, our merchandizing group has done a phenomenal job of getting ahead of it, keeping pace with cost increases through price increases in our lease rates.

For the most recent quarter, net income fell from roughly $33 million in Q2 to $24 million and the income margin fell from roughly 7% to 5% largely as a result of rising costs associated with supply chains. These issues are likely to persist and will have a negative effect on margins.

Conclusion

After the spinoff last October, Aaron's is cheap. Revenue over the past few years has been stable at around $1.7 billion and adjusting for spinoff costs, EBITDA has also stayed fairly consistent and has even grown over the past few years. With no outstanding debt liquidity is not an issue for the stock. Trading at a forward P/E of 7.87, a forward EV/EBITDA of 4.85 and a P/B of 1.11, this is trading well below its fair value. Since the spinoff, Aaron's has been trending up and I see no reason to think this will not continue.