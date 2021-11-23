CaraMaria/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Source: Golden Ocean homepage

In my previous article on Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) titled “Expect 60% Higher Dividend In Q2“ I made an attempt to estimate what they would be paying out in dividend for the second quarter of 2021.

My projection was for the dividend to go up from Q1 of $0.25 per share to $0.40 per share in Q2. They distributed as much as $0.50 per share on an EPS of $0.52. Operational cash flow was $134.2 million in Q2

It would perhaps have been more prudent, in my opinion, if they had paid out, as I projected $0.40, and kept some of the excess cash generated for future debt reductions or abrupt changes in market condition.

We will soon see how GOGL performed in Q3 as they will publish this on the 24th of November.

Again, I will attempt to read tea leaves and see what I can come up with.

What to expect from Q3 results

This time we do have some guidance, as SFL Corporation (SFL) have already presented their Q3 results and we can use some information from it to gain an insight into how well GOGL has done.

In Q3, SFL received $4.1 million in profit sharing from GOGL. We know how the profit-sharing is calculated.

In April of 2015, SFL bought from GOGL 8 Capesize ships for $272 million, or $34 million on average per vessel. They were delivered around the middle of that year on a 10-year time charter back to GOGL. The base charter is $17,600/day up to Q3 of 2022 when the rate is reduced to $14,900 for the remaining 3 years.

In addition to the base rate, SFL receives a 33% profit share for revenues above the base rate, calculated and paid on a quarterly basis. The other 67% is retained by GOGL.

It is that 33% profit share which works out to $4.10 million for SFL and $8.32 million goes to GOGL.

$8,320,000 / 8 vessels / 92 days = $$11,304 day per vessel profit-sharing goes to GOGL. On top of this, they must have earned the base rate of $17,600. This equals average earnings of $28.904/day per vessel.

By doing this reverse calculation, we can estimate that their Capesize ships which are trading in the spot market or index-linked charters should have made approximately $ 28,900/day per vessel. This is actually in line with Q2.

There is one important caveat that does make it difficult to estimate earnings on a quarter to quarter basis. As GOGL has highlighted the accounting difficulties which comes from days when ship are in ballast. Those days have no income and only costs which comes from the cost of bunker fuel and charter hire on ships chartered in. Once a vessel is loaded, cargo owners or charters have to pay 95% of the freight within a few days. As some of these voyages, like ballasting from China all the way to Brazil to load and then return to China can take two months, this makes it hard on a short-term basis like a quarterly basis.

GOGL is predominantly an owner and operator of Capesize vessels with 56 of those in the fleet. The balance is 35 Panamax vessels on the water and just 3 Ultramax vessels. I believe earnings from these vessels will also be quite close to what we saw in Q2.

In terms of the balance sheet, their equity ratio to total assets is not bad as it stands at 56%

Q4 will be another story

I have often pounced the table and said things like “the shipping market usually has seven years of famine, followed by one year of feast, then back to another seven years of famine”.

That is probably an exaggeration, but what is important is to realize the speed at which the market falls. It is certainly going up the stairs and down the elevator, as the saying goes.

Source: TradingView

The market went from very high to becoming “still pretty good".

But I do want to warn readers when they hear optimistic comments from management at conference calls, they should take this with a grain of salt.

Looking ahead, we remain bullish about the future. Q2 was a good quarter, undoubtedly, but we have strong reasons to believe Q3 and Q4 will be better” - CEO Ulrik Andersen (Q2 conference call held 26 Aug 2021

How could they, or anyone else, foresee a 50% drop in the market in a matter of a few weeks?

It is just wise to bear in mind that it is not the first time this has happened.

Supply and Demand

It is easy to get caught up in the big moves we see in the spot market.

Such wild swings are not for me, and I have as my readers should know by now, decided it is better for me to have exposure to this sector through companies that have long-term charters, hence my long position in SFL.

But for those that want to punt and trade spot market, the supply and demand balance does look favorable for the ship owners.

Source: GOGL Presentation at Pareto Energy Conference Sep 2021

It is fairly easy to predict the supply of new ships going 12 to 24 months into the future. There are not that many new building bulkers coming. That is good news.

It is the demand side that is more tricky to predict. As usual, it is mostly determined to a large extent by how the Chinese economy will do. News coming out from China lately has not been particularly positive. You can check out my latest update from 20th October on Blackrock’s ETF for China-A Shares.

There are lots of doom and gloom predictions, especially about real estate in China. The doomsayers have since 2008 been saying that real estate there was in a bubble and that it would crash. With this crash, the demand for steel would also collapse.

Here we are, thirteen years later and the crash has not yet happened. I am not saying that it cannot happen. All other real estate markets in the world go through cycles, so why should China be any different?

I just do not believe they will stop being the world’s largest manufacturer of steel and have put my money on this. I am long Rio Tinto (RIO). Capesize ships are obviously very dependent on China's steel production.

Conclusion

Earlier this year, the management of GOGL said that “it looks like the stars are aligning, and we shall have a good market for a while”.

Source: SA

Looking at the graph above, it seems like those stars are falling down from heaven.

But to keep things in context, present spot rates for Capesize is approximately $31,500/day and for Panamax vessels, it is about $17,400/day. These are for Pacific round voyages with data from Fearnley Research on 22nd November

These time charter earnings are well above GOGL's break-even level.

Source: GOGL Presentation at Pareto Energy Conference Sep 2021

I believe the dividend will not be increased for Q3 but rather kept at $0.50 per share.

EPS in Q3 should be only slightly higher if my tealeaves are any good. However, in view of what we see happening now in Q4, it would not be prudent to increase shareholders payout.

Is GOGL a good buy here?

If you are a great trader and you know how to execute on weekly moves as big as what we have seen in the Baltic Dry Index lately, stocks like GOGL can be very profitable for you.

I do believe demand will improve into next year which should result in a reversal of the trend in the Baltic Dry Index. It is just not my kind of game.

I maintain a Hold.