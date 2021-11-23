BackyardProduction/iStock via Getty Images

For those of you unfamiliar, Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) is a cell tower owner and operator. The company owns and operates approximately 40,000 cell towers, 80,000 small cells and 80,000 route miles of fiber across the United States and Puerto Rico.

The rollout of 5G over the past year or so has been a major growth catalyst for the company as the new technology requires cell towers to be a little closer, which requires a larger number of new cell towers, positively impacting the likes of CCI.

When you think of the largest telecommunication companies in the world: AT&T (T), Verizon Wireless (VZ), and T-Mobile (TMUS), all three of these companies lease from CCI. These three main telecom companies make up ~75% of company revenues.

The company's strategy, as stated in their Investor Relations section, is to create long-term stockholder through the following:

Growing cash flows generated from the company's existing portfolio of communications infrastructure Returning a meaningful portion of cash generated by operating activities to shareholders in the form of dividends Investing capital efficiently to grow cash flows and long-term dividends per share

The company has been performing quite well, and that continued when they recently reported Q3 earnings. Here is a look at the recent results:

Site-Rental revenues increased 8% during the most recent quarter with adjusted EBITDA growing 11% and AFFO increasing 12%.

Shares are up 5% since they released Q3 earnings along with 2022 guidance. Management is expecting revenues to grow 5%, adjusted EBITDA growth of 6%, and AFFO growth of 8%.

Growth Strong For A REIT But Risks Evident

2021 continues the company's momentum from 2020, but based on the company's recent 2022 guidance, the growth is expected to continue moving forward.

However, there are plenty of risks to the company that could stall things. One major concern for shareholders is based on the fact the company is benefiting from a global pandemic and that once things return to normal, the benefits will wither away.

The company actually grew leading up to the pandemic and into 2020 and beyond, which tells me this was not just a company benefiting from a pandemic.

One of the most common risks mentioned when discussing cell tower REITs like CCI or American Tower (AMT) is the threat of Satellites. When one thinks of satellites they may think of Elon Musk's SpaceX company. The satellite concept is still a little ways away, but it is more attractive to rural customers and not as much of a threat to main cell towers in high density cities.

Another risk to the company is the high valuation that comes along with it, leaving little room for error for management when it comes to results. That will transition us into our next section, valuation.

Does The Valuation Make Sense?

As I mentioned from the start, CCI is a very fascinating company that continues to grow in a strong sector, but many investors struggle with the stocks valuation.

Currently, shares of CCI trade at a P/FFO of 26.86 and based on 2022 guidance, the company trades at a forward P/FFO of 25.7x.

FFO growth is expected to keep climbing for the company through 2024 before stalling, according to analyst estimates.

Although the revenue growth still looks to be healthy, the P/FFO appears a little rich at the moment to add a new position here. Over the past five years, shares of Crown Castle have traded closer to 22x P/FFO.

Dividend

The company pays a dividend of $5.88 per share which equates to a yield of 3.2%. Over the past five years, management has raised their dividend an average of 8.5% per year.

Investor Takeaway

Crown Castle International is a premiere cell tower REIT that competes with one of the largest REITs, American Tower (AMT). The company does a superb job and is growing at a very strong clip.

Shareholders have strongly backed the company and CCI has been essentially in lockstep with AMT over the past three years.

I believe shares have gotten a little ahead of themselves, but I am certainly keeping CCI high on my watchlist for when an opportunity presents itself.

The company does have a nice dividend growth record, growing their dividend for 7 straight years now, so definitely look for opportunities to possibly add shares of CCI in the near future.