Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA) CEO Dr. Jay Luly on Q4 Fiscal 2021 Result - Earnings Call Transcript

Good afternoon. And welcome to Enanta Pharmaceuticals Fiscal Fourth Quarter and year-end 2021 financial results conference call.

Jennifer Viera

Thank you, Operator, and thanks to everyone for joining us this afternoon. The news release with our fiscal fourth quarter and year-end financial results was issued this afternoon and is available on our website. On the call today is Dr. Jay Luly, President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Mellett, our Chief Financial Officer, and the other members of Enanta 's senior management team. Before we begin with our formal remarks, we want to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements, which may include our plans and expectations with respect to our research and development pipeline and financial projections, all of which involve certain assumptions and risks beyond our control that could cause our actual developments and results to differ materially from those statements.

A description of these risks is in our most recent Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Enanta does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during this call. I'd now like to turn the call over to Dr. Jay Luly, President and CEO. Jay?

Dr. Jay Luly

Thank you, Jennifer. And good afternoon, everyone. Reflecting on our fiscal 2021 year, I am proud of the exceptional advancements we've made across our entire portfolio. By leveraging our years of drug discovery experience and knowledge, we've developed a robust pipeline of small molecule cuticle candidates that have the potential to bring new treatment options to patients. Our accomplishments this past year, advancing this pipeline, puts us in a strong position to help patients and create long-term sustainable value for our shareholders.

I continue to be extremely proud and grateful to my colleagues for their collective efforts and dedication to progress our pipeline. We ended our fiscal year strong, with continued advancements across our clinical virology portfolio this quarter. Starting with hepatitis B, we're furthering our clinical program with the vision of developing in a combination regimen to deliver a functional cure for chronic HBV patients. EDP-514 or HBV core inhibitor, has been evaluated in 2 Phase 1 studies in different chronic HBV patient populations.

Those who have a viral -- high viral load, whom we refer to as viremic patients and those who are on the treatment with a nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor, whom we refer to as NUC-suppressed patients. Recently, we announced final clinical data from both of these trials in conjunction with the Liver Meeting, hosted by AASLD, where we received a Presidential Poster of Distinction for our viremic study.

Overall, final data from both studies show that the 200 milligram, 400 milligram, and 800 milligram doses were safe and well-tolerated through 28 days, and displayed pharmacokinetics supportive of once-daily dosing. In viremic patients, treatment with EDP-514 resulted in mean HBV DNA reductions of 2.9, 3.3, and 3.5 logs at 28 days for the 200 milligrams, 400 milligrams and 800 milligrams cohorts respectively, compared to 0.2 log reduction than the placebo group.

Mean HBV, RNA reduction in each of these -- each of the 3 viremic treatment cohorts was at least 2 logs, compared to a 0.02 log reduction in the placebo group. Taken together, these results demonstrate that EDP-514 has clear clinical evidence of a strong safety profile alone and in combination with a NUC, and displays significant antiviral activity over 28 days with a pharmacokinetic profile, consistently supportive of once daily oral dosing. As recently announced, we discontinued development of EDP-721, an oral HBV RNA destabilizer, based on a recent emerging safety observation than the single ascending dose part of the Phase 1 study.

Patient safety is our top priority, and so we decided to discontinue further development of this compound. We are grateful to our principal investigator and his study team and the participants in the Phase 1 study, for their commitment to HBV research, as well as our team at Enanta, for all their efforts in supporting the discovery, development, and clinical evaluation of EDP-721. We remain committed to developing a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B patients, and we also believe that EDP-514 will be an important component of a successful combination regimen. We look forward to advance our HBV program, with additional mechanisms from internal discovery efforts, external opportunities, or both.

I would now like to turn to our respiratory virology programs, where we continue to build a leading oral antiviral treatment portfolio. Our lead RSV program includes our N-protein inhibitor, EDP-938, currently in multiple Phase 2 studies in our pre -clinical work, developing a compound targeting the RSV L protein. As a reminder, RSV is a severe respiratory infection associated with significant morbidity and mortality, that has no treatments or vaccines available. The virus can cause serious disease in children, the elderly, and the immune compromised.

Our lead molecule, EDP-938 targets the replication of both RSV-A and RSV-B. It has shown robust clinical data in a Phase 2a challenge study, where it was safe and well-tolerated and had significant effects on viral load and reduced symptoms of an infection. Currently, EDP-938 is being evaluated in 3 clinical studies, including RSVP, a Phase 2b study in adults with community acquired RSV infection, RSVTx, the Phase 2b study in adult hematopoietic cell transplant recipients, and RSVPEDS, a Phase 2 study in pediatric RSV patients. While RSV, like influenza was significantly suppressed while there were strong mitigation measures in place to control COVID-19. There's been recent increased RSV activity in various regions of the world, including parts of the United States and Europe. Given this activity, we expect with enrollment and the RSVP study will be complete during the northern hemisphere winter season, if there is no further significant increase in COVID-19 or mitigation measures on these regions.

Assuming this enrollment occurs, we'll have data in the first half of 2022. As for RSVTx and RSVP, which were initiated during the pandemic, enrollment is expected to require more than 1 global RSV season, subject to the uncertainties of the continuing pandemic. Additionally, in RSV, our discovery initiatives are advancing as we work to develop an RSV L inhibitor. L Inhibitors are another drug class that block viral replication. It could potentially be used alone or in combination with other agents, such as EDP-938, to broaden the treatment window or addressable patient population.

Our L inhibitor program has continued to progress extremely well this year. We are confident that we will select an optimal development candidate in this RSV mechanisms by year-end. A new L-inhibitor candidate along with EDP-235 would achieve our stated goal of identifying 2 new clinical candidates among our respiratory discovery programs in 2021. We also continue to pursue our third respiratory discovery program in human metapneumovirus or HMPV, which was first identified 20 years ago, and has worldwide circulation with nearly universal infection by age 5.

Like with RSV, there are other vulnerable populations, including the elderly, adults with underlying pulmonary disease, and those who are immune-compromised. We're nearing completion of lead optimization of potent nanomolar HMPV inhibitors, and hope to select another clinical candidate in the coming months. Our SARS-CoV-2 program continues to progress as we develop EDP-235, our oral 3CL protease inhibitor, specifically designed for the treatment of COVID-19. This quarter, we were excited to present the first pre -clinical data for EDP-235 at the International Society for Influenza and other Respiratory Virus Diseases and World Health Organization virtual Conference. These data showed that EDP-235 demonstrated highly potent antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2, with pharmacokinetic properties supporting a once-daily oral dosing regimen.

In a biochemical assay, EDP-235 inhibited the SARS-CoV-2 protease with an IC50 of 5.8 nanomolar and maintain this activity against proteases from SARS-CoV-2 variant. Additionally, EDP-235 potently block the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in multiple cellular models, including primary human airway epithelial cells, where an EC90 of 33 nanomolar was observed, positioning EDP-235 among the most potent direct-acting antivirals currently in development for SARS-CoV-2. EDP-235 was also shown to have potent activity across a range of areas, as well as other human coronaviruses.

Importantly, data demonstrated that EDP-235 has created oral bio-availability without return of your boosting and favorable distribution into lung cells, as well as other key target tissues. EDP-235 is projected to have a long half-life of 16 hours, with an efficacious dose of 100 milligrams to 500 milligrams, once daily, in humans. In summary, the pre -clinical profile of EDP-235 indicates its potential to be a best-in-class once-daily oral therapy for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

While the pandemic may be far from over, we see COVID-19 eventually progressing from the current situation toward a more endemic disease, where effective therapeutics will continue to play a significant role. We have completed the INV enabling preclinical studies of EDP-235, and are eager to advance the candidates into the clinic in early 2022. Lastly, this quarter we announced the decision to prioritize combination approaches for both of our NASH FXR agonists, EDP-305 and EDP-297, through an out-licensing strategy. NASH is a complex disease that we believe will likely require a combination of multiple mechanisms to provide an optimal treatment regimen.

Therefore, we do not plan to continue development in either program, internally, but instead we'll seek external opportunities to pursue these programs in a combination approach. Before moving to our financials, I'd like to wrap up by reiterating our upcoming milestones. We expect to select the clinical development candidate for our RSV L inhibitor program by year-end. Looking ahead to 2022, we expect multiple milestones, including the initiation of a Phase 1 study of our oral 3CL protease inhibitor, EDP-235 in the early part of the year. We also expect, given the reemergence of RSV in the U.S. and Europe, that enrollment in the RSVP study will be complete during the Northern Hemisphere winter season, if there is no further significant increase in COVID-19, in those regions. Accordingly, we plan to report data from our RSVP study, also in the first half of 2022. With that, I'll stop here and turn the call over to Paul, to discuss our financials. Paul?

Paul Mellett

Thank you, Jay. I would like to remind everyone that Enanta reports on a September 30th fiscal year schedule. Today, we are reporting results for our fourth quarter in fiscal year ended September 30th, 2021. For the quarter, total revenue was $23.6 million and consisted of royalty revenue earned on AbbVie's Global Net HCV product sales. This compares to total revenue of $23.6 million, for the same period in 2020. As reported by AbbVie, treated patient volumes remained suppressed versus pre - Covid levels. AbbVie now expects total HCV sales of approximately $1.7 billion for the calendar year of 2021. As a reminder, our royalties are calculated on a calendar-year basis, therefore, royalties in our fiscal first quarter, ending December 31st, will be calculated at the highest royalty rate for the year, and royalties for our fiscal quarter ending March 31st, will be calculated at 10%, our lowest royalty rate tier in our fiscal year.

You can review our royalty tier schedule in our 2020 Form 10-K. Moving on to expenses, for the three months ended September 30th, 2021, research and development expenses totaled $48.9 million compared to $36.7 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was due to timing and expansion of our clinical trials in our virology programs. General and administrative expense for the quarter was $8.4 million compared to $6.7 million for the same period in 2020.

The increase was due to increased headcount and related compensation expense in support of additional research and development activities. Enanta recorded an income tax benefit of $8.8 million, for the 3 months ended September 30th, 2021, compared to an income tax expense of $10.7 million, for the same period in 2020. For the 12 months ended September 30th, 2021, Enanta recorded an income tax benefit of $28.6 million, compared to an income tax expense of $1.1 million, for the 12 months ended September 30th, 2020.

The income tax expense in 2020 was due to a tax valuation allowance charge of $18.3 million, recorded against the Company's deferred tax assets in the 3 months ended September 30th, 2020. The income tax benefit in 2021 consists of net loss carry backs against taxes paid in prior years, which have given rise to a $38 million tax receivable on our balance sheet at September 30th, 2021, the final period in which such carry backs can be made under the 2020 cares act. Net loss for the 3 months ended September 30th, 2021 was $24.6 million or a loss of a $1.22 per diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $29.3 million, or a loss of a $1.46 per diluted common share, for the corresponding period in 2020.

Enanta ended the quarter with approximately $352.4 million in cash and marketable securities. We expect that our current cash, cash equivalents, and short-term and long-term marketable securities, as well as our ongoing royalty revenue, will continue to be sufficient to meet the anticipated cash requirements over our existing business and development programs for at least the next two years. Regarding guidance of fiscal 2022, we expect our research and development expense to be between $150 million to a $170 million, and our general and administrative expense to be between $35 million to $41 million. Further financial details are available in our press release, and will be available in our annual report on Form 10-K when filed. I'd now like to turn the call back to the operator and open up the lines for questions. Operator?

Thank you. [Operators instructions ] Please stand by as we compile the Q&A roster. Our first question comes from Brian Abrahams with RBC Capital Markets you may proceed with your question.

Brian Abrahams

Hi. Good afternoon, guys. And thanks so much for taking my question. I guess, my first question is on 235. Sounds like a lot of great progress there. I was wondering if you could talk a little bit more about the IND-enabling tox work that you've done in preparation for this, moving into the clinic. And I guess, how you're thinking about the potential therapeutic window, where you'd -- the doses that look like they could potentially be effective, I guess, where you'd be at either end of that 100mg to 500mg range with the respect to the cushion in the therapeutic window? And then I had a follow-up. Thanks.

Dr. Jay Luly

Hi, this is Jay, Brian. Thanks for the question. So with 235, we've completed multi-week GLP talks and drove the drug levels to very substantial exposures, ones in which we think, based on our predicted clinical dose and and all the allometric scaling that we did, that we should have a very comfortable safety margin.

Brian Abrahams

Great. And do you have plans to explore the potential to test 235 in combination with any other classes? How important do you think that will be? Is there any preclinical work around that that you've done, or are planning, and any expectations for any drug-drug interactions based on what's known so far about the metabolism?

Dr. Jay Luly

So that's a really good question. I mean, I guess, it sort of all depends on how the pandemic twists and turns and where the ultimate variants of interest and concern might evolve over time. Right now, we feel that we've got a very strong virologic profile, going after all the major variants of concern today. And that at least in the model systems that we've looked at in terms of resistance to 235, it looks to have a pretty good profile overall. So given the acute nature of the clinical study being just a few days of treatment, we're not anticipating resistance, which is one of the reasons why you might envision combinations, but certainly, combinations couldn't be ruled out, and there's nothing that we've seen in the profile, yet today, that would preclude them from any DDI or things along those lines.

People have wondered if Molnupiravir is approved and Pfizer's protease inhibitor might and say be combined. The answer is, in those instances with those drugs, I'd have to look at all the data to see if DDI 's would -- I think it's really going to be driven based on how the virus moves. If one drug is enough, that's what will be used. If we feel on the -- as the virology changes over time, we'll tinker on our desirable and combinations can certainly be built.

Brian Abrahams

That's really helpful. One more quick one if I could squeeze it in. Just curious how you're thinking now about the potential to achieve functional cure in hepatitis B with 514 -based regimens. If you think that will require additional novel classes, if you're still pursuing other destabilizers or is that class something you're not going to continue to pursue? And just curious, as you think about internal versus external, where you see 514 being paired up optimally, to potentially achieve that? Thanks.

Dr. Jay Luly

Another good question. I think, probably, a core inhibitor plus a NUC would benefit from an additional agent or agents. I mean, that's -- that was our thesis. Along the way, I think assembly and looked at a core inhibitor plus a NUC and ran it out for a year or more. It might not have been the best core inhibitor that they used in that study, but it was still, I think, an interesting study. And so even if you could do something with a NUC and a core over a longer period of time, and that -- it certainly remains to be a possibility, I guess.

I think we'd rather add another agent or agents to bring those cure numbers higher and the treatment time to the shortest possible treatment that you could imagine. So to that end, we're looking at things internally. We'll widen our view in terms of looking at external opportunities for combinations as well. And then out of that I think we'll hopefully be able to recast the combination in a good way.

Brian Abrahams

Thanks again.

Dr. Jay Luly

You're welcome.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Akash Tewari, with Jefferies. You may proceed with your question.

Akash Tewari

Hey, guys. Thanks so much. So to an RSP in one COVID, so in the Gilliat Prevacid of your phase 2 study among transplant patients, it was interesting you saw a signal of efficacy, at least in one of their trials, with patients with low lymphocyte counts. When you think about your transplant study, do you plan on stratifying patients based on lymphocyte counts given that signal we've seen? Number 2, how do you -- how are you going to control for your RSVP study for patients who simply lie about when they actually have symptoms?

Would you be able to stratify patients based on viral load at time of dose? And if so, what do you expect viral load to be on average, if you are dosing patients within two days of symptoms? And then lastly, on COVID, for EDP-235, what is the percent of drug that binds to plasma protein, and how do you think it compares versus the other protease inhibitor s in development, both for Pfizer and parties? Thank you.

Dr. Jay Luly

So I may dish a couple of these over to Nathalie, with regards to the transplant. I'm not sure that sort of stratification was performed in the RSVTx study, but I'll defer to Nathalie on that. We can't stratify the RSVP based on liars and non-liars. What was your question with regards to that, again?

Akash Tewari

It would be interesting if you could. But can you stratify patients based on viral load at time of dose? Correct me if I'm wrong, but you should have, if it's within 2 days of symptoms, viral log should be somewhere between 2 to 3, and so you could identify patients who are likely in, within 2 days of symptoms if you're just looking at viral load. So if a situation happens where you get a bunch of patients who actually had got treatment within 4 days of symptoms, would the FDA allow you to stratify patients based on viral load at time of dose instead?

Dr. Jay Luly

I'll defer that one to Nathalie, right now, and then I'll pick up on the last one about 235.

Nathalie Adda

Hello, Akash. It is Nathalie. So let me maybe just touch quickly on the transplant question and then I try to address your question about the RSVP. So obviously, that's a good question, referring to the [Indiscernible] transplant study. We did pay attention to the results, and as you mentioned, we did notice specific response when we were looking at lower lymphocyte number, and that's how we design our study. If you look at our inclusion criteria, we decided to look at subjects with less than 500 cells, for the HCT recipient. and there will be obviously possibility as to look at sample analyses to try to understand our drug in that context too.

Now, as far as our RSVP, that's an interesting question about lying, I think you could argue that you can be in that same situation in any clinical studies and I -- we don't know exactly why a patient coming in would lie about the symptoms. But as you remember, RSVP study is enrolling subjects who present signs and symptoms within 48 hours. And obviously, there is viral load that has been taken at multiple time point, including screening and baseline, and we will be certainly able, and that's already the plan, to look at different types of analyses, including viral load threshold. Have I addressed the question you had on the RSVP?

Akash Tewari

Yeah. That's super helpful. Thank you. And just on COVID for 235, what is the percent of drug which is free versus that's bound to plasma protein? Thanks.

Dr. Jay Luly

I think I lost you, Akash. I do remember the question.

Akash Tewari

Yeah. Can you hear me?

Dr. Jay Luly

Yeah. Okay. There you are.

Akash Tewari

Okay. Yeah.

Dr. Jay Luly

With regards to -- I don't recall the plasma protein numbers, but 1 of the way s that we look at this, which we think is a good way, because with any plasma protein binding numbers it's always an equal equilibrium. And then when you look at inter-cellular activity, many of the parameters in that equilibrium become really important on rate and off-rate and so on. So what we do is we look in a cellular assay, we look at the antiviral activity shift when plasma protein is added. And basically you get a serum adjustment factor, that then you build into your calculations when you do the allometric scaling.

So we do the scaling across multiple species, we look at the serum adjustment to the potency, factor all of that in when we come up with our human predicted doses, and so that's all embedded in that 100 milligrams to 500 milligrams, taking all of that into effect. One thing that we talked about at the ISIRV Conference too, there's a number of other wildcards that you have to consider when coming up with human dose predictions. And one of them that we're not taking into account, that could be very favorable for us, is the fact that we see tremendously good partitioning of EDP-235 into long alveolar macrophages.

And not only alveolar macrophage sort of be a Trojan horse with regards to trafficking virus, but in this instance, we would also be trafficking active drugs to the lungs. That's one of the things that we used to study back in our days of looking at community-acquired pneumonia antibiotics, looking at how drugs were taken up by and potentially trafficked by immune cells. And so we like that profile too. We didn't really even bake that into our dosing projection assumptions, but it does represent upside and the calculations that we've done today. Is that helpful?

Akash Tewari

Yes. That's really helpful. Thanks so much.

Dr. Jay Luly

You're welcome.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Yasmeen Rahimi with Piper Sandler. You may proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst 1

Hi, guys. This is Jessie (ph ) on for Yas. Congrats on the quarter, and I had 1 question on the COVID-19 asset. We're wanting to know that is there's potential to partner this asset, what data would Enanta be looking to generate before seeking partnerships?

Dr. Jay Luly

Hi. This is Jay. Thanks for the question. I mean, partnership on a drug like this, probably is inevitable at some time when you think about it. It's a global -- well, it's a global pandemic right now, and it's -- presumably will become more epidemic than -- and then endemic than pandemic, but no matter, it's very much a global disease infection that we're talking about here. So I think it's not a question of if, but it's a question of when. We haven't set any particular win for when that might be, we're just focused on doing what urgently needs to be done with the drug, which is to get it into healthy volunteers, as soon as possible, early next year. And then to move it into Phase 2 and 3 studies, also next year. And then any discussions that would come on the continuum between today and some point down the line, would happen, then we would assess them as they were appropriate.

Unidentified Analyst 1

Okay. Thank you.

Dr. Jay Luly

You're welcome.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brian Skorney, with Baird. You may proceed with your question.

Brian Skorney

Hey. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. I was hoping to hear thoughts on the clinical development of EDP-235. It seems reasonable to think that Pfizer's protease inhibitor and Merck 's NUC are going to get EUA in the near future. How should we be thinking about development of UPI and strategies to be able to recruit studies here? Do you think placebo-controlled studies will be feasible in some subgroups or would you expect to do head-to-head studies? Is there a population you think or subgroup that would be feasible to placebo-controlled? And how many days will you be looking at in multiple ascending dose study, and any early thoughts on where you might target in terms of number of treatment days for?

Dr. Jay Luly

Okay. Is anyone else having difficulty with the audio?

Nathalie Adda

Yeah.

Dr. Jay Luly

Yeah. It seems like the speaker line or the investor line is [Indiscernible]

Nathalie Adda

We couldn't hear anything, no.

Dr. Jay Luly

Yeah, sorry, Brian, I think I [Indiscernible]

Nathalie Adda

Brian, can you repeat the question?

Brian Skorney

Sure. Can you here me now?

Nathalie Adda

We can. Yes, now we can. It keeps [Indiscernible] in and out. Sorry about that.

Brian Skorney

No problem. So I just wanted to get your thoughts on recruitment of clinical studies for 235 and whether or not you think availability of Pfizer and Merck 's drugs would prohibit the running of a placebo controlled study. Do you think you need to do head-to-head studies, which is the fastest way? And the other question was just on how many days you're looking at in multiple ascending dose study. Should the SAD be okay and any thoughts early on on how many days you would target in terms of treatment.

Dr. Jay Luly

Yeah, so the treatment days would presumably be be five days, is what we would be aiming for. With regards to the clinical trial design, it's not clear yet, the drugs with E UA. Emergency use Authorization would need to be baked into a trial, given that they're not fully improved, but maybe I'll let Nathalie comment on that.

Nathalie Adda

Yes. Can you hear me?

Brian Skorney

Yeah.

Nathalie Adda

Hi, Brian. I think your question was about potential study design, and emerging of new treatment, and how we will position ourselves as far as designing our study and recruitment. Is that the question?

Brian Skorney

It was just on the feasibility of placebo-controlled studies versus non-inferiority studies.

Nathalie Adda

Yeah. Well, I think, as probably many other people, were developing in nowadays --

Jennifer Viera

We're having audio technical difficulties.

Nathalie Adda

Clearly, monitoring possibilities of study design alteration as we are getting into a phase where we will have more treatment available. I think it's going to depend which kind of patient population you target for you registration study. And obviously, as you go with higher risk, it might be just unethical not to suggest to have us some standard of care, rather than a placebo. And in that case, I think there's a higher chance, obviously, that we will have to do a non-inferiority study design.

Dr. Jay Luly

Nathalie, you cut out. I anchor. I'm not sure. Now it's fine. I'm not sure what's going on with the sound

Nathalie Adda

Oh, I'm sorry.

Dr. Jay Luly

Yeah, no, it's -- you cut out when you commented on --

Nathalie Adda

What did I [Indiscernible]

Dr. Jay Luly

-- it may not be ethical. It may not be ethical. I --

Nathalie Adda

I was -- maybe I should repeat that. Just saying that it might not be ethical, depending on patient population you are targeting for your first study being registered. If you go after high risk patients, there's probably a need to add standard of care, and obviously, that will probably lead us to have a non-inferiority study design. And I think clinical development plans are going to be a very dynamic effort right now as we will have to adjust to new data are emerging, to the pandemic, the way it's going to evolve, the patient population availability, obviously, speaking of vaccination versus the non-vaccinated, so I think there's a lot of question up in the air, and we will have to address the best with our program.

Brian Skorney

Great. Thank you.

Nathalie Adda

You're welcome.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Roy Buchanan, with JMP Securities. You may proceed with your question.

Roy Buchanan

Hey, great. Thanks for taking the questions. The 1st one I have is on R&D guidance. It looks like you guys are guiding likely down for spending next year, but you're still ramping up RSV. You're going into the SARS-CoV-2 clinical trial, human metapneumovirus. It seems like R&D should possibly be going up. It's just drop-off in NASH or the delay in the hepatitis B. Unless resilient in the lower spending expenses.

And then, dig in a little bit on the 235 partnering question, have you guys considered monetizing Maverick or getting a partner to bring the agent to market faster? You think stocking orders, Pfizer's 2.3 billion, Merck 's got over 1 billion, or is this something where more money is not going to help you get to market faster? Thanks.

Nathalie Adda

Well, do you want to --

Dr. Jay Luly

I heard the question. I'm not sure. I just had somewhat text me who is listening to them and said that they are hearing both sides of the conversations very well better than some of the participants or clients. On the guidance, I think I'll let Paul chime in. I think it's about the -- I mean, R&D guidance for spend is just -- I think it's actually -- the midpoint is maybe $5 million ahead of last year. It's also -- but it does -- you're correct. It factors in to the fact that we made decisions around NASH, in terms of externalizing that costs that we would have other been -- otherwise been doing. There's a bit of a factor from the 721 decision.

But apart from that, it's allowing us to fire all the shots that we need to on our various programs as we've outlined. So I think it's fairly well studied. That's a good number for now. With regards to MAVYRET, as you know, MAVYRET is COVID impacted over the last years of the pandemic, last couple of years. AbbVie has seen that, Gilead has seen that in their pipeline, and so royalties -- royalty revenue is down over years, where it was pre -pandemic.

But that said, I think we see the opportunity for that to come back once things normalize a bit more. Hep C patients are not spontaneously curing and not that many of them are dying over this time period, so I think it might be prudent to watch and see how MAVYRET progresses as the pandemic winds its way out. But certainly at this time, I wouldn't find it necessarily the best time to try to monetize those royalties. And what was your last question?

Roy Buchanan

Yeah, I was -- I guess, the question is really about spending more money on 235, to get it to market faster. You see these large stocking deals for Pfizer and Merck, and those drugs have issues. As you pointed out, Merck's combination, it has this black box warning for DDI s. Molnupiravir is probably not the greatest drug. You said it yourself, you're sitting on this extremely potent specific drug, possibly best-in-class. Seems like getting it to market as fast as possible would be the best -- the ideal situation. But if you partner with the Big Pharma, is that going to get the drugs to market faster or not, I guess?

Dr. Jay Luly

It possibly could at the right stage. So right now, it's not a resource constrained pathway that we're in right now. Again, as I mentioned, at some point down the line, opening up wider supply channels and negotiations of the types of things that you're talking about, which usually by the way come once you've gotten certain amounts of data, it will make sense at some point, but right now, we're not cash constrained

Roy Buchanan

Okay. Thanks for taking the questions.

Dr. Jay Luly

You're welcome.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Eric Joseph, with JP Morgan. You may proceed with your question.

Eric Joseph

Great. Thanks for taking the question. Just a couple on HBV from us. First, I'm wondering if you could just put a little more -- a little bit more context around the nature of the adverse statement you made with 721, and why it might have been with Fox board. I'm also curious to know whether there's perhaps a path forward against the target, or even with 721 as a -- with an alternative route of administration.

Could it be administered, roughly, basically, faithfully? And then maybe finally, just curious to kind of get some of your additional thoughts on what other HBV target are of interest as part of the Company's strategy with [Indiscernible] that might also be amenable to [Indiscernible]. administration. Thanks.

Dr. Jay Luly

Yeah. Thanks for the question, Eric -- questions, I guess. So the study is -- dosing has been completed, but the study is still ongoing,. So it's still -- since we're still actively monitoring the study, we're not commenting on safety results observed. What does it mean for 721? I don't think 721 is going to go forward. I don't think it's a route of administration question. Is it the mechanism? I guess, right now, as far as defining next steps, at this point, we're reviewing all the data in order to fully understand these results before deciding on next steps, whether it's with another destabilizers some day, or if it's with other mechanisms that we would pursue. I think independently we are going to focus on other mechanisms that could possibly be added to this because you may never understand what the destabilizer situation was so I'm not going to bank on that fact.

Of course, we'll try to understand it as fully as we can, but I think for -- we were already -- when we had a core inhibitor plus a NUC out there, effectively a double, we were already looking for a third mechanism, not knowing whether or not we would ever need it. That was the destabilizer. And even once we got that one, we were still thinking about other mechanisms beyond a triple. Again, not knowing whether we would ever need them, but to be constantly looking on inventing new drugs in-house and also looking for external mechanisms that we might either be able to bring in or license.

Because again, it's going to be a combination therapy with more than a couple of agents in it. I think that's certainly going to be the case. I mean, there are other mechanisms out there that are oral. You can look at some of the immunomodulatory mechanisms that are out there, and that certainly an approach that we had been looking at and thinking about and considered. And there are still other ones. So anyway, we'll be reviewing that over the course of time and revamping that HBV strategy with new combinations. And once we've got that sorted internally, we'll start to talk about it publicly.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Zegbeh Jallah, with Roth Capital Partners. You may proceed with your question.

Zegbeh Jallah

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. I just wanted to quickly follow up on Eric's question about the HBV program, just notably his question about why some of the safety signals may have been missed pre -clinically. Is this something that couldn't have been determined pre -clinical? I know you don't want to say what the exact is, where, but we were just curious about that.

Dr. Jay Luly

No, it's again, it's really kind of hard to explain. There are other members of the mechanism that had been studied in the past. Roche had a molecule, they took it into Phase 1 and then disappeared from Phase 1, but hasn't really been any public comment with regards to what happened there. Arbutus had some molecules or a molecule that they had worked on. And they were -- did the shorter term safety studies and apparently, I think it looked okay. And then when they got their longer-term safety studies in, they ended up finding a safety signal and then repeating this study and then seeing another signal, and then terminating the molecule.

So for us to even move to that next step, the bar in our minds was making it at least past the 13-week safety signal that others had seen, at least pre -clinically. And so we spent a lot of time engineering 721. We took it through each week safety studies in multiple species, had a very clean profile with regards to safety, any specie observations. And so, it was just an unusual, unexpected finding in our phase one study. I mean, sometimes it's happened, it's rare. It's even more rare for Enanta on average. But in this case it did, so that's about the sum of it.

Zegbeh Jallah

Thanks Jay, that was really helpful. And then a follow-up to that, one thing you noted, really be interested in the S antigen. So I was just wondering if you were to go and add another candidate, would it be something again against the S antigen?

Dr. Jay Luly

Well, certainly, if we found a desirable target to take that on, that would be -- that's not a bad idea. S-antigen is one of the things that obviously we could deal with in some form, either by shutting down the source of its being produced, or dealing with it directly, or otherwise, compensating with an immune approach that can help overcome that. So it's S antigen modifiers would be something to the extent that we could find an appropriate mechanism to target, would be on our list.

Zegbeh Jallah

Thanks. And I just have two more. The first is just thinking about the timeline for the HBV program. I know you have a couple of things in the works in terms of candidates, so I was just wondering how far are those from entering the clinic and then is there anything that you can do to optimize the timeline, meaning move forward with the combo as much as you can before adding in the 3rd agent that may be a little bit behind?

Dr. Jay Luly

I think our priority is going to be focusing on 3rd agents right now. And like I said, we'll be focusing on the internal pipeline as well as the external opportunities to do them.

Zegbeh Jallah

Thank you. So you're not going to be limited by your internal candidates, because you could pull something from another Company or something like that. That's good to know. And then the last one here. It's just a high-level question. For folks that are a little bit apprehensive now, having two programs kind of changed a little bit. Meaning that the NASH and now the HBV program, I like how you said that this is very rare at least for the HBV is really rare to have something like this happen to Enanta, and so I think it would just be nice to hear your thoughts on the robustness of your preclinical work that you typically do across your pipeline. And I guess for folks that may be losing a little bit of confidence, how do you keep folks confident in what it is that you guys are doing at Enanta?

Dr. Jay Luly

This is nothing unusual in the industry, or in biotech, or pharmas. This happens every day. What's surprising is it rarely happens with Enanta, but it is part of the business. I mean, you'll find preclinical findings sometimes that never manifest themselves in human test results ever, and occasionally you'll find the converse. We pushed 6 programs together with no safety findings that alter our way of doing business, including several that are in the clinic now and have been in lots and lots of patients.

So again, this is a -- it's very unusual sort of one-off finding and people should think about it in that way. That's the nature of the business. We've got a very strong preclinical compound characterization group at Enanta, looking at DMPK safety formulation, on, and on, and on. And I think overall, our track record speaks for itself.

Zegbeh Jallah

Thanks, Jay, and congrats on the progress.

Dr. Jay Luly

You're welcome.

Thank you. Our next question comes from [Indiscernible]. You may proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst 2

Great. Thanks for fitting me in. One question for HBV. I was curious for 514 or which dose are you most likely to advance forward into the combination trials considering that we've seen some similar HBV DNA reductions between the 400 milligram and the 800 milligram doses, so far?

Dr. Jay Luly

Yeah. They're -- all the doses look good, actually. We'll make the final decision when we're pairing up in the ultimate study. But when you look at 200 milligrams, 400 milligrams, 800 milligrams, they all had very nice log drops in DNA and RNA if you look at the viremic study. I think a lot of that had to do with the fact that at even at the low the lowest of the 3 doses, we were already driving around 10 times the adjusted EC90 and at 400 milligrams, we were at 20 fold above that, and so we drove very high drug exposures very safely over the course of a full month in the HBV patient.

So any of them could probably be fine doses to go forward with, I think in a general sense, you try to look at the highest or a very robust dose just to to make sure in a broad section of patient population that you're exerting a lot of pressure on the virus. But so far, we -- we've done that even with that lowest dose. So as we get closer to a specific combination. We can talk about a specific trial design, but I think they -- all doses look good.

Unidentified Analyst 2

Understood. Makes sense. Thanks.

Dr. Jay Luly

You're welcome.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Lisa Vago with Evercore. You may proceed with your question.

Lisa Vago

Hi, thanks for taking my question. First on hepatitis B, for 514 on the liver meeting data, you seem to have an inverse dose response on RNA. I know DNA was pretty tight actually across all the doses. Is that just some bunch of small numbers or -- what's the right way to think about that trend there?

Dr. Jay Luly

Yeah, it was a very small dose response, even on the DNA, because I think we were nailing it even at the lower dose and there's probably a little bit of wobble thereafter, but I will let Nathalie comment on that further.

Nathalie Adda

Hi Lisa, thank you for your question. It's true that when you look at the numerical value of the 3 doses in the viremic patient in particular, it looks like it may be reverse dose-dependent. I think it's important to note that it's a small sample size, with variability in the HBV RNA not only at baseline, but also throughout the treatment duration. And the distribution of the patient in those small studies, where you have 6 patient, per arm who receive the active drug, depending on when they come into the study with higher baseline HBV RNA compared to lower HBV RNA, that can change a little bit your mean value at the end per cohort.

We looked very closely through each individual patient for each cohort, and there's a little bit of difference in the distribution with the 800 milligrams, where we add more subjects, we add higher viral load -- not viral load, HBV RNA at baseline compared to the 2 other arm. So if you try to normalize and remove those subject to where maybe, I'm going to say outlier compared to the other arm, it comes pretty much even. It's just another fact to think of distribution and variability of the HBV RNA.

Lisa Vago

Okay, great. Thank you. And then just on timing for RSV, I was looking at the trends in the United States. It actually it looks like it's coming down, at least right now, per the CDC. Are you planning to follow up patients globally, Jay, and that's how you complete, like I'm assuming that's coming down here, it's probably rising in other parts of the world. Is that the right way to think about it? And then if you're going to get RSVP, no data in 2022, PEDS and RSVTx, if we have an increase in cases, could we maybe count on some data from those as well next year? Thanks.

Dr. Jay Luly

I would say it's unlikely for RSVPEDS, the pediatric study in transplant, I think we'll need more than one global season and -- or at least, yeah, more than one. We're heading into one now. And this will be the first will be the first real season that either of those studies have experienced, assuming that it is a real season this time. And I look at the numbers that you're looking at, where it spiked a little bit when people started relaxing some of the masks then it seemed to be coming down a little bit.

But recall that we're at least heading just now we're just heading into the beginning of what would normally be a full season that typically peaks in January and February of a given year, at least in the Northern Hemisphere. We have trial sites all over the world, U.S., EU, Southern Hemisphere, Pan-Asia, and so to the extent that we get into what will hope fully be a fairly normal season, then we're pretty confident we should be able to wrap things up and report out in the first half.

Lisa Vago

Okay. Great. Can you tell us how many patients you've enrolled as far as of the total anticipated?

Dr. Jay Luly

Now, we typically don't give interim updates because it is -- it's a splotchy thing. You won't -- you go through dry spells and then you get hot zones and stuff. So it's really -- what you need to do is just look at it as a whole and rely on our guidance based on assumptions and the backdrop of the virus. But I think we're -- we didn't see an uptick very much so, a little while ago, when the cases were starting to rise. So I think that's again very encouraging. We were able to capitalize on that. And so again, to the extent that we have a fairly normal looking season, I think it should be quite doable.

Lisa Vago

All right. Thank you very much.

Dr. Jay Luly

You're welcome.

Thank you. And I'm not showing any further questions at this time.

Jennifer Viera

Thank you to everyone for joining us today. If you have any additional questions, please feel free to contact me by email or call my office. Thank you so much. Have a good night. Bye-bye.

