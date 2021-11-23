Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

We have traded Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) stock several times, with the stock most recently blowing through a downside target that we last set in August. The thing is, when trading, you have to play on your belly. You set your stops, your targets, and stick to them. Then there is investing, and frankly, this is what your trading should help with. Your gains should feed your long-term investments. We digress.

We see Zoom as a wonderful trading stock, both long and short just due to the swings. But as the stock has pulled back terribly, we think that both long-term investors and traders, who may have been stopped prior, can take another stab here. The growth remains intact, and valuation, while still a bit high, is much improved. As shares fall again on earnings, we see shares as a buy here, with the following approach:

The play

Target entry 1: $220 (25% of position)

Target entry 2: $207 (35% of position)

Target entry 3: $192 (45% of position)

Stop loss: $175

Target exit: $265-$270

Discussion

Everyone knows what the company does. Telecommuting was made possible by Zoom and a few other companies. Yes, there is competition. Yes, it is still expensive. Analysts will do what they do and be reactionary, but you need to think about sentiment, and there may be some downgrades but, in terms of price target, we are being conservative. With what we are seeing in public schools and more companies pushing back full returns to the office, Zoom is still winning, though guidance may be spooking the Street:

Source: Zoom Q3 slides

The most important reason the stock is falling we think, is that guidance, while about what is expected, is, well, about what was expected. At this valuation, despite the stock being down tremendously, it is still priced for some really good beat and raises. Revenue growth has come down tremendously as the pandemic has normalized, though, the company still managed a 35% growth in revenue. Folks, the world is open again. This is solid growth. The guidance is "fine" considering shares are down 150 points in a few months.

But there is still solid growth. Zoom Communications is continuing major adds and upsells and have secured big deals from major corporations which will translate to recurring revenue.

Source: Zoom Q3 slides

The company has a good mix of little and large customers. But the large customer growth is clear. Now, the fear is that the company is going through a post-COVID "transition period," a fact that tempered its guidance for H2 2022 (fiscal year), and has led to ongoing declines in its stock price. The contrarian in us says let it fall, then do some buying.

So, total revenue for the third quarter was $1.051 billion, up 35% year over year, as mentioned, but it was also up from the sequential quarter's $1.021 billion:

Source: Zoom Q3 slides

GAAP income from operations was a strong $290.9 million, up from $192.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. However, it was down from $294 million in the sequential quarter. After making some adjustments for stock compensation and acquisition expenses, adjusted income from operations was $411.3 million, up from $290.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. However, it did fall 3% from the sequential quarter.

Now the GAAP operating margin was also down from the sequential quarter and that is likely triggering some selling. It came in at 27.7% vs. 28.8% in Q2. The adjusted operating margin was 39.1%, which also fell sequentially. This is still very positive overall in terms of margins, though the declines are negative. But the market has priced some of this in with the stock falling so much. What is more is that cash flow remains strong.

Source: Zoom Q3 slides

So as you can see, this is not just a revenue growth company. They are generating real and meaningful cash flows. Everyone knows the big COVID bump was temporary. This is not a surprise. The fact is growth is normalizing and the market took the stock down nearly 70% to account for this from highs. Yes. Down 70% from 202 highs. Of course, the stock is still pricey, but we are getting a bit ridiculous here. It is earnings positive. Net income was $340.3 million, or $1.11 per share. This was up from Q2 which is very positive. A year ago net income was $198.4 million, or $0.66 per share. Adjusted net income was $338.4 million, or $1.11 per share, beating estimates by $0.01.

At $220 a share for the first buy that puts the stock at a whopping 50X FWD EPS, and a price to sales of like 16ish. Pricey.

But what we are looking at here is not just top and bottom line, which yes that is what investors want, obviously, a share in the company's fiscal growth, but we are bullish because of the customer trends.

Source: Zoom Q3 slides

This tells us revenue will be more resilient. We are talking 2,507 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, which is up approximately 94% from the same quarter last fiscal year.

You have got over half a million customers with more than 10 employees, up approximately 18% from the same quarter last fiscal year, and a 12-month net dollar expansion rate in customers with more than 10 employees above 130% for the 14th consecutive quarter.

Take home

The extreme growth may be done but the company is emerging as one that is here to stay in our lives, and in the lives of businesses. As shares pull back however, the existing growth in our opinion justifies a buy.