3 Big Dividend Yields At Nosebleed Prices

The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy's weekly updates in the REIT Forum. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

Some investments stink. Even a great company can be a poor investment if the price is too high. Today we’re going to call out some cases where the price is too high. In some cases, it’s a very good company. We’re going to be using the terms BV (book value) and NAV (net asset value) interchangeably in this article. Typically, we would use BV when discussing a mortgage REIT and NAV when discussing a BDC.

Let’s get right to it. The first one we’re going to highlight is Main Street Capital (MAIN).

MAIN

Investors can argue over whether MAIN is the best BDC or merely one of the best BDCs. That’s the range for MAIN. However, the price on MAIN is painfully high. MAIN deserves a premium to NAV. Without a doubt, a premium is warranted. Yet the magnitude of the premium is at historic proportions today.

You can tell at a glance that the share price is at historically high levels while the NAV is still slightly below prior highs. That trend higher in NAV over a decade is an excellent sign and reflects MAIN being better than most BDCs. Yet we can tell the premium is quite large. If we were to chart a ratio between the two metrics, it would look like this:

Investors who pay less than 140% of NAV have generally been getting a fine deal. At lower ratios such as 125% of NAV, it turns into a very good deal. They earn a solid yield and NAV gradually increases while they shrug off some volatility in the price. However, investors who pay over 180% of NAV have seen significantly weaker returns.

Some investors may be facing an enormous capital gains tax on MAIN and that absolutely deserves to be factored into the equation. For many of those investors, it would be easier to handle a dip in the share price than to pay a large tax bill and reinvest with less capital. That’s fair. I’m not here to consult on your taxes. I’m here to help you find which investments are more or less attractive today.

I’m also not predicting doom and gloom. We are not calling for MAIN to go bankrupt.

We are calling investors to utilize some sanity in deciding what prices they are willing to pay. MAIN’s BV may continue to trend higher, but the share price could still dip materially and offer much better opportunities in the future. The 5.4% dividend yield is not tiny, but it would take years to recover from a significant drop in the share price. If the share price drops by 15%, then this was a great call.

Our targets for MAIN's price-to-NAV ratio are higher than for any other BDC or mortgage REIT. It's a great BDC, but today's price just isn't attractive.

GAIN

Gladstone Investment (GAIN) gets the spotlight next. Going back to the end of Q1 2012, GAIN averaged a price-to-trailing-NAV ratio of about .91 to .92. The current ratio is over 1.26. That creates a gap of more than 35%. Investors in GAIN may be looking at the rally since the pandemic and thinking the BDC is unstoppable, but they are paying a substantial premium to the value of the assets:

Looking back to late 2018 (black arrow pointing up), shares of GAIN were down to $8.85. Now they are trading around $16.85. That’s a 90% increase in the share price. During that same time, the NAV increased from $12.30 to $13.27. That’s less than an 8% increase in NAV.

Maybe using late 2018 is unfair because it cherry picks the date. I’ll accept that argument and measure from the end of April 2019 (black arrow pointing down). GAIN’s share price is up over 34% from $12.52. At that point, NAV was $12.40, so NAV would be up 7%. Investors today aren’t getting substantially more in NAV than they were at that point, but they are paying a substantially higher price to acquire it.

Like MAIN, GAIN is also sporting a 5.4% dividend yield.

CHMI

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) earns another mention. Shares yield 12% and may have attracted too many investors who don’t know what they purchased. We’ve previously mentioned that CHMI’s price-to-book ratio is too high when compared to peers like PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) and New Residential (NRZ). However, we want to highlight that it is also too high relative to CHMI’s own history. Let’s consider the price share prices and book value for CHMI:

We have a clear trend lower in NAV. The worst period was clearly in early 2020, but the trend lower is strong with only a few increases. Part of that is due to CHMI paying out an extremely high dividend yield (slightly over 12%). The large dividend will convince some investors to own it no matter what evidence is presented to them. However, the chart above should give most investors pause.

One potential “bull case” for investors is that CHMI trades below the levels it reached a few times in late 2020. Given the strength in several other mortgage REITs, they would think that surely CHMI is undervalued and they are smart for figuring out that CHMI’s price didn’t increase. However, those investors would be failing to recognize the significant decrease in CHMI’s book value over that period. Several other mortgage REITs delivered increases in book value during that time, so those other mortgage REITs deserved to perform better.

Contrasting the price-to-book ratio over time, we can see CHMI is trading pretty close to the top end of its historical range:

I’ve traded in CHMI before. To demonstrate where we entered and exited positions in CHMI, I modified the chart showing the historical share prices and book values to include our trades:



We followed this technique of purchasing when the discount was abnormally large and selling when it was back to a typical level. We enhance the strategy by utilizing weekly estimates of current book value for each mortgage REIT and BDC (exclusive to subscribers). Those estimates help us recognize when a quarter is going better or worse for an individual stock on a fundamental basis. If the fundamentals and the share price are moving in opposite directions, that’s important to know about.

Some investors with a $15.00 cost basis in CHMI may say they won’t sell until the price returns to $15.00 no matter what. That’s their choice, but a choice is not analysis. Fixating on that price when the fundamentals have changed is a cognitive bias. CHMI made a few bad decisions that significantly reduced the amount of capital available to invest per common share. A buyer who offered $15.00 after those mistakes would be a fool, whereas it was a reasonable price several years earlier.

Conclusion

These are three stocks investors often buy primarily for the dividend yield, but they should be aware of the historically high valuations. There are opportunities within these sectors today, but these aren’t the shares to pick today.

You could reasonably argue that I haven't pulled out any slides from an earnings presentation or demonstrated complex calculations. Those are fine things to do in an article. However, you can get a quick feel for the connection between share prices and book value from the charts. In this case, that's enough to provide strong support for our stance.

The rest of the charts in this article may be self-explanatory to some investors. However, if you’d like to know more about them, you’re encouraged to see our notes for the series.

Stock Table

We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:

Type of REIT or BDC Residential Agency Residential Hybrid Residential Originator and Servicer Commercial BDC AGNC CIM PMT BXMT MAIN NLY EFC NRZ GPMT TSLX DX NYMT WMC NEWT CMO MFA RC ARCC ORC MITT GAIN ARR GBDC CHMI SLRC TWO ORCC IVR TCPC AAIC PFLT EARN OCSL AINV FSK PSEC

Let the images begin!

Residential Mortgage REIT Charts

Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts

BDC Charts

Price to Q3 2021 Book Value

Some of these companies have already reported Q3 2021 values and some have not. Comparing a Q2 2021 value to a Q3 2021 value would be misleading, so we’re presenting the Q3 2021 values separately:

Preferred Share Charts

Preferred Share Data

Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page

Second Batch:

Strategy

Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:

Prices are inefficient. Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value. Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.

We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.

Performance

We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

Source: The REIT Forum

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Ratings: