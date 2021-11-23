Resonate Blends CEO Geoffrey Selzer - Cannabis, Health And Wellness (Video)
Nov. 23, 2021 8:30 AM ETResonate Blends Inc. (KOAN)
Summary
- Resonate Blends is a cannabis holding company that recently launched a series of lifestyle and wellness-enhancing products.
- CEO Geoffrey Selzer on value added brands, the importance of understanding cannabinoids and why the largest opportunity in cannabis is in the wellness market.
- Commoditization of cannabis; moving on from outdated, vague labels.
1:30 - The limitations of using Sativa/Hybrid/Indica when describing cannabis; understanding cannabinoids. Moving on from outdated, vague labels.
5:00 - Do brands matter in the cannabis industry?
8:00 - Explaining the entourage effect of cannabis
10:30 - Resonate Blends' (OTCQB:KOAN) multi-channel distribution strategy; commoditization of cannabis
- 18:40 - Accurate dosing / reliable and repeatable customer experience
25:00 - FDA cracking down on brands making claims
29:00 - Direct to consumer sales, Bypassing adult-use (recreation) shops, and the future of those licenses
35:00 - Pandemic impact on an industry deemed 'essential business'
39:30 - The strategy behind zero debt while trying to scale more rapidly
47:20 - Staying relevant in North America; the importance of value-added brands.
