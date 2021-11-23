Sharecare CEO Jeff Arnold - Healthcare Ripe For Disruption (Video)

Summary

  • Sharecare is a digital health company.
  • CEO Jeff Arnold, Founder of WebMD and HowStuffWorks, joined us to discuss why healthcare is ripe for disruption.
  • Huge TAM, integrating AI, M&A strategies, revenue and the importance of health security.
  • 1:20 - Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) CEO Jeff Arnold on his background, including founding WebMD and HowStuffWorks, and what he's learned along the way.
  • 4:30 - Detailing Sharecare's business pillars. Importance of diversification.
  • 8:00 - Digital therapeutics.
  • 10:00 - Sharecare's larger clients, partnerships.
  • 13:20 - What is health security?
  • 17:00 - Breaking down revenue. Emphasis on enterprise. Commercial strategies.
  • 23:00 - Total addressable market ('The TAM is so big it's almost embarrassing.')
  • 25:30 - Innovating and integrating AI.
  • 30:00 - M&A strategy, recent acquisitions.

Quality leadership is a significant factor in successful companies. CEO Interviews brings you informed conversations with the best and brightest CEOs in the publicly traded markets. The show provides intimate and in-depth investing discussions with industry leaders across all sectors of the marketplace. Contact us at: ceointerviews@seekingalpha.com
