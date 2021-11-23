Sharecare CEO Jeff Arnold - Healthcare Ripe For Disruption (Video)
Summary
- Sharecare is a digital health company.
- CEO Jeff Arnold, Founder of WebMD and HowStuffWorks, joined us to discuss why healthcare is ripe for disruption.
- Huge TAM, integrating AI, M&A strategies, revenue and the importance of health security.
- 1:20 - Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) CEO Jeff Arnold on his background, including founding WebMD and HowStuffWorks, and what he's learned along the way.
- 4:30 - Detailing Sharecare's business pillars. Importance of diversification.
- 8:00 - Digital therapeutics.
- 10:00 - Sharecare's larger clients, partnerships.
- 13:20 - What is health security?
- 17:00 - Breaking down revenue. Emphasis on enterprise. Commercial strategies.
- 23:00 - Total addressable market ('The TAM is so big it's almost embarrassing.')
- 25:30 - Innovating and integrating AI.
- 30:00 - M&A strategy, recent acquisitions.
