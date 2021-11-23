SHansche/iStock via Getty Images

Instead of an investment thesis

If you have read my previous articles on ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM), you probably remember how optimistic I am about this company. I have repeatedly tried to increase my LONG position on drawdowns, and have written articles along the way about why I have done so. The "buy the dip" strategy has worked pretty well all along:

Now that I think about where to invest the free cash on the brokerage account, I understand that waiting for a drawdown in ZIM is pointless because I risk buying nothing at all - the price is unlikely to fall to the desired level because the company looks like it's on sale despite the ongoing rally.

But the point here is not even the TTM multiples, which by themselves make little sense for shipping companies - it's all about the continuation of the cycle.

My reasoning

If you open ZIM's home page on Seeking Alpha, you will see a picture you would hardly have expected if you were unfamiliar with the industry - in any case, a combination of individual factors will appear to you as a "system failure", especially compared to what you may have seen in the tech sector.

The main reason for such a high dividend yield against the background of TTM P/E of just 1.5x lies, in my opinion, in the market's fears that the current cycle of high charter rates is coming to an end. And these fears seem to be founded - HARPEX began to slowly stagnate after reaching peak levels in late October.

These concerns led to a reassessment of the future growth potential of ZIM and its peers - as coverage increased, some Wall Street analysts began to rate the company "Bearish":

I do not know what exactly in their opinion should lead to the end of the current cycle. The fact that HARPEX's growth is unsustainable, or that Biden is fighting port congestion on the west shore, does hurt market expectations. However, incorporating only these factors into the stock price does not seem to be a solid decision, since what made ZIM and the rest of the industry grow so rapidly this year has not gone anywhere - I'm talking about high demand and the problems of meeting it.

One of the most important indicators of the demand side is the US Trade Deficit, defined as the amount by which the cost of a country's imports exceeds the value of its exports. Since the beginning of the year, the trade deficit has increased 23%, YoY. Most of the growth took place precisely in the last month - October 2021.

I may be wrong, but inflation and inflation expectations play an important role here as well. As we know, the higher the inflation, the higher the desire of people to spend the cash they have on hand now, rather than postponing purchases on the back burner. In the United States, by the way, inflation is quite high even in comparison with several developing countries:

I believe that consumer activity will remain at least at current levels even after a logical decline after the Christmas holidays, i.e. after Q4 2021. We are seeing a macro picture where average wages in the US are rising against a backdrop of shortages of workers; but at the same time, the unemployment rate continues to slide down reluctantly.

Staff shortages will continue to raise average hourly pays in the US, and unemployment, which will continue to fall as industrial production recovers, will increase demand. Higher demand will a) unfortunately lead to even higher inflation and b) lead to a further increase in the trade deficit of the most consumerist country in the world (the United States). Accordingly, the country that delivers the most (China) will be flooded with new orders that will be difficult to service regardless of how quickly the port congestion problems are resolved.

I doubt, as do many others, that the supply chain issues will be broken up any time soon. In particular, it's nice to see the "support" of businesspeople from the real sector McKinsey recently surveyed - you can see the results of that survey below.

So from the perspective of macroeconomic factors, which I usually look at before buying shipping stocks, they look quite favorable. But why am I writing about ZIM and not about DAC, GOGL, or DSX?

Although all of the above companies also have a good chance of showing abnormal returns on the horizon of the next few quarters, ZIM seems to be the best, from my point of view.

Here you need to look at the whole picture. First of all, I am taken with the company's rather low multiples, although as I said earlier, that may be the last thing you should pay attention to because TTM values do not tell you anything about the future. But FWD values do say something about the future, and here we see that they are, by and large, at nearly the same levels as at the beginning of this summer:

The sideways trend in multiples (so to speak) occurs against the backdrop of a constant increase in revenue, EBITDA, and EPS estimates for the next year (FY2022):

I believe that these forecasts will continue to increase because at the moment the EBITDA forecast for FY2022 is almost half of the mid-range that ZIM is going to show us for the full year of 2021.

Based on our exceptional financial performance today and our favorable market outlook, we are once again raising our full-year guidance. Specifically, we now expect to generate in 2021 an adjusted EBITDA between $6.2 billion to $6.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA between $5.4 to $5.6 billion. Based on the midpoint of today guidance versus the guidance provided in August, our new focus was representing a 26% increase in our EBITDA guidance and a 31% increase in our EBIT guidance. Source: From ZIM's latest Earnings Call Transcript

Taking into account the macroeconomic factors mentioned at the outset of this article, demand is unlikely to diminish even if port constraints ease - flows of goods will continue to flow in large quantities by sea amid the difficulties of logistical supply.

In addition to the record EBITDA, I expect higher EPS and preservation of a fairly high dividend yield, as the amount of debt has decreased significantly since the beginning of the year.

Effective immediately, we'll distribute the dividend on a quarterly rather than annual basis. The interim dividend will be a direct of approximately 20% of the quarter's net income with the total annual amount to be distributed to shareholders remaining 30 -- between 30% to 50% of our annual net income. According to the new policy, we declare a dividend for Q3 2021 of $2.5 per share. Source: From ZIM's latest Earnings Call Transcript

Based on which macro/idiosyncratic variables analysts conclude that ZIM's EPS will fall by almost 60% in 2022 (YoY) remains a mystery to me.

Source: Author's notes based Seeking Alpha, ZIM, Earnings Estimates

Even if rates fall deeper than I think they may do, there will be enough volumes to beat such modest forecasts - which is what ZIM has been doing in recent quarters:

Risks and Takeaway for investors

The biggest risk to my thesis is that rates will fall faster than I expect. We all understand that HARPEX cannot stay so high for too long - at some point, it must descend from heaven to earth. The only question is how soon it will happen. To date, I see no reason for a sharp decline. Rather, it will be gradual until the underlying macroeconomic problems that keep rates so high ease. I do not think that the problems in global logistics will be solved by themselves and demand will weaken even by the end of next year. By that time, analysts will be forced to revise their forecasts, to which ZIM should react immediately.

Moreover, even if the fall in rates is sharp, ZIM's business fundamentals are strong enough to withstand. The volume of supplies in the event of a fall will become a "soft cushion" for the company's financials.

ZIM remains one of the most undervalued companies in its sector, as indicated by forwarding valuation multiples. Anyone who holds the stock, I recommend keeping it on; if you are a new investor, you can buy now, or wait for a slight correction - quite often a phenomenon in this sector.