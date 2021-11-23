Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Our analysis suggests that the ominous S curve theory will not hold true for Apple’s iPhones in 2022 and 2023

iPhone currently constitutes the largest component of Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) revenue ~@52% of total 2021 revenue. Many bear analysts have written in detail about the S curve cycle of iPhones and how that should lead to # of iPhones shipped to decline in 2022 after a strong year in 2021 given historical trajectory. They see 2019 when iPhone sales fell 13% and 2016 when it declined 8% following strong growth years as evidence of a challenging 2022 where they expect revenue to decline for iPhone. However, we strongly disagree with the S curve which postulates that # of iPhones shipped will decline in 2022 as…

5G product cycle remains in its infancy – We see iPhone 13 sales to be stronger than that of iPhone 12. Financing offers make the latest iPhones more affordable. Apple continues to make strong progress in India. Huawei’s market share loss is Apple's gain.

5G penetration remains in its early stages

Despite Apple registering a strong growth of 20% in total iPhone units shipped in 2021, our estimates suggest that total penetration of 5G phones iPhones shipped is only 18-20% of total install base. According to Canalys, total penetration of 5G phones in 2021 in the global smartphone markets stands at 43%, which is expected to increase to 69% by 2023 (Figure 1). We expect 5G phones as a % of all iPhone units increasing to 36% in 2022 and 54% in 2023. This equates to a growth in total iPhones shipped of 4.5% in 2022 and 5.3% in 2023.

It is important to note our assumption remains conservative as total iPhones penetration of 54% in 2023 remains significantly below the global penetration of 69% (Figure 1). Also important to note is that Apple's lowest priced iPhone SE 2022 model is expected to be 5G enabled which was the only iPhone to not have that feature, supporting our increase in 5G penetration of total iPhones base to 54% in 2023.

Figure 1: Despite being ahead of street our 5G penetration remains conservative Figure 2: We see a 4% growth in # of iPhones shipped Source: Canalys and AlphaTech Equities Source: Company Financials and AlphaTech Equities

Financing and instalment offers increasing affordability

Apple continues to expand its trade-in and instalment offers for customers, making it more affordable for users to buy a new 5G enabled phone. When asked during the FYQ4 2021 earnings call, Tim Cook said that Apple does not know exactly how many users opted for instalment form of payment but did acknowledge that the rate had gone up significantly over the past few quarters.

Apple stores remain open for business in 2022

Unlike in H1 2021, we expect most Apple stores to remain open globally, providing for a modest tailwind and helping increase unit sales in 2022.

India market continues to exhibit impressive growth trajectory

Even though India is a small component of overall Apple sales, management reported that they have doubled their sales in 2021, a trend which we expect to continue into 2022 given iPhone's market share in India remains in the low single-digits.

Figure 3: Apple has only a 2% market share in India Source: Statista

Apple continues to take market share from Huawei

Huawei’s shipments continue to fall given political headwinds as its market share of global smartphone market slumped from 17% in Q1 2019 to ~2% in Q3 2021. Over the same period, Apple saw its market share of global smartphones shipped increase from 12% in Q1 2019 to 14% in Q3 2021.

Figure 4: Huawei's market share of shipments have declined significantly Source: Counterpoint Research

We expect Average price per unit (APU) to increase by c. 1% over the next cycle

iPhone's APU has increased 5% CAGR over the past five years and we see it increasing ~1% over the next three-to-five-year cycle as higher cost and supply chain disruption over the medium term will see all smartphone manufacturers increase prices. When APU increases double-digits, (like it did by 17.4% in 2018), it typically falls the year after; but given supply chain constraints, we see APU remaining flat in 2022 and 2023.

Figure 5: APU has increased @5% CAGR over the past five years Source: Company Financials and AlphaTech Equities

Valuations –The re-rating has taken place, albeit a little too early for our comfort

Apple’s NTM PE ratio has increased from an average of 14x pre-pandemic to 28x, meaning that it now trades on the same multiple as its internet peers such as Alphabet (27.7x) (GOOG, GOOGL) and Facebook (25.2) (FB) (Figure 7).

Figure 6: Apple trades at a premium to its historical average Source: Koyfin

We find this a bit disconcerting given that Apple still draws close to 80% of its revenues from hardware and only 20% from Services. Given supply chain issues, our forecast sees EPS growth of 4.7% in 2022 and 5.3% in 2023, which is significantly below internet peers which are expected to grow well into the double digits.

Figure 7: Apple now trades in line with internet companies; Facebook and Google Source: Koyfin

We see an average multiple of 22x as fair for Apple, imputing a downside of c.8% (Figure 8) for the tech giant and initiate coverage on the stocks on “Neutral”.

Figure 8: Our valuations imputes an 8.5% downside for Apple Source: AlphaTech Equities

Conclusion

We see Apple as one of the best in class tech companies which finds itself in the early stages of the 5G smartphone refresh cycle. However, recent announcement from management on supply chain constraints has dampened both revenue and EPS growth forecasts heading into 2022.

Regarding valuations, the company is now trading at an NTM PE multiple of 28x, which is in line with internet/social media comparables such Alphabet and Facebook. This we find discomforting given 1. Apple still derives 80% of its revenues from hardware, and 2. EPS growth for Apple is expected to grow in the single-digits versus those of its internet peers expected to grow well into the double-digits. We see an NTM PE of 22x as fair for Apple and on our 2023 EPS forecast of $6.17 imputes a downside of 8.5% for the stock. We initiate coverage on Apple on "Neutral" and see better opportunity for investors' capital elsewhere.