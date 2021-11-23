Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment

I mostly invest in ETFs, but I do own a portfolio of carefully selected individual stocks, one of which is that of the TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX). At this time of year, I find it prudent to take a look at how my individual stocks are doing and what I think their futures might hold. So in this article I'm going to share with you the results of my recent review of TJX and what I feel its outlook might be coming out of the current holiday season.

TJX Offers One of the Few Retail Models Able to Compete Successfully with Amazon

TJX has long been a stock I had my eye on, as it has been a steady grower whose results have surpassed or matched those of the S&P 500 for most of the last two decades. As Amazon (AMZN) has taken away business from one major store chain after another, TJX has been revealed as one of the few retailers whose business model can withstand the appeal of web-based instant gratification.

That's because TJX is strong precisely where Amazon is weak. Its stores provide an enjoyable real-world shopping experience where customers can feel confident they are getting great bargains without sacrificing quality. Shoppers at TJX's T.J. Maxx , Marshalls, HomeGoods, Homesense, and Sierra stores don't have to worry about the quality of what they are buying, as they can examine the shoes, try on the clothes, sit on the chairs, and squeeze the pillows before buying. The products in TJX's stores bear recognizable brand names, too, unlike the hundreds of no-name Chinese brands of dubious quality that are increasingly coming to dominate Amazon's retail offerings.

But TJX's primary appeal is its pricing. It acquires name-brand overstock merchandise and sells it at a deep discount--deep enough that many of its offerings sell at prices that are comparable to what shoppers would pay for similar items at Walmart (WMT). But TJX's stores, unlike those of most discounters, don't make shoppers feel like they are slumming. Its well-designed displays have a more upscale feel to them.

The other way that TJX differentiates itself from other retailers is that each week shoppers find new merchandise prominently displayed, so that as the company has advertised in the past, they are visiting a "new store" every week. This brick and mortar experience is very different from the overwhelming "tsunami of content*" that Amazon presents to shoppers that can easily become overwhelming. Overall, TJX appeals to women who enjoy shopping as an experience--a hunter/gatherer indulgence. The company quite accurately describes its model as being a "treasure hunt,"

But I am a value investor. So as much as I might have wanted to own its stock, TJX always traded at too high a multiple to attract me. It only fell into my buy zone last year when COVID-19 lockdowns delivered an unprecedented shock to all retail businesses. TJX was forced to close hundreds of stores worldwide and saw its income decimated.

TJX's 2020 Dividend Halt Provided a Buying Opportunity

As the pandemic shutdowns gathered momentum, TJX eliminated its dividend, starting in May 2020, even though it was less than one year away of becoming a Dividend Aristocrat. This shocked many investors, but I viewed this a sign of that the company's excellent management preferred to use the resources it had at its command to ensure that its business could continue to be strong once the pandemic waned, rather than waste its money on bribing shareholders. I have no respect for companies like AT&T (T) that waste their money giving out high dividends to attract investors who would otherwise turn up their nose it its stagnant earnings. I want to own companies that use their cash to innovate and improve the products and services they sell.

So I bought some TJX stock when things were darkest and have done decently. Over the first year after I bought it in August of 2020, TJX outperformed both the S&P 500 and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), which is my preferred large cap index.

But as you can see in the chart below, after recovering strongly in 2020, TJX's performance flattened out. Since August 2021 it has lagged the broader index.

TJX Total Return August 2020-November 2021

Source: Seeking Alpha

A Closer Look at How Much TJX Has Recovered from Lockdowns

It's hard to know if TJX stock's slowdown is due to business-related concerns like the well-publicized issues with supply chains and retailers' need to raise salaries to attract workers while infection is still a major concern, or whether it is just a reasonable reaction of investors to its price having risen to a level that has pushed its P/E ratio almost to 30.

To figure out which was the case, and get a better feeling about the health of TJX's business, I figured it was time to take a closer look at its financials. Year-over-year comparisons to last year don't seem all that useful to me given how much of last year saw TJX's stores shut down. So what I am more interested in is how its current financials compare to how those numbers have trended over the past decade.

Fortunately, Seeking Alpha's charting feature now makes it very easy to see how those financials have changed over various periods. I reviewed all of them, changing the time frames, and will display some of the more significant here.

How Well Has Net Income Recovered?

Most important, of course, is net income. As you can see from the graph below TJX's net income had been rising steadily up through 2018 and saw a significant boost in 2019 before collapsing in 2020. Even now, though net income has been increasing all year, it is not on-track to reach its previous 2019 level for at least another year.

TJX Net Income 2013-2021

Source: Seeking Alpha

This casts an interesting light on the fact that its current price of 71.02 (as of November 19, 2021) is 16% higher than the $61.13 a share cost back at the end of November of 2019.

Comparing Net Income Recovery to TJX's Competitors'

I was curious to see how TJX's income trajectory compared with that of some close competitors in the brick-and-mortar sector. So I also compared the one year recovery of TJX's net income with that of brand-centric Macy's (M), deep discounter Ross Stores (ROST), and a retailer whose stores often stand right next to those of TJX in middle class strip malls, The Gap (GPS).

TJX and Competitors Net Income Recovery 2021

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see, TJX's recovery has been considerably stronger than that of all three competitors over this past year. What I also find interesting is that Seeking Alpha's charts also show that until lockdown, ROST and TJX's net income tracked more closely to each other but ROST's income growth was usually better than TJX's. In the graph below the values you see for the stocks listed above the graph are as of 2/01/2020, before the pandemic altered the retail landscape.

5 Year Relative Income Growth TJX, ROST, M and GPS

Source: Seeking Alpha

So even though the recovery in income is not complete, TJX appears to be doing far better than its competitors. I take this as a very good sign that going forward TJX may dominate brick-and-mortar shopping even more than it did before.

How Have SG&A Expenses Fared?

Given that the biggest headwinds for TJX going forward as reported in its most recent quarterly report are the rising costs of shipping and salaries, we need to look next at how Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses have fared this past year. This is the accounting category that includes salaries, shipping, IT, Advertising and rents but excludes the cost of goods sold.

In their November 17, 2021 Press Release, TJX provides us with the following numbers to help us understand how these expenses have changed.

Source: TJX Quarterly Press Release

As you can see, when we compare the results from the same period in 2019 to those this quarter, we see that SG&A expenses have gone up 21.9%. Sales have by 17.6%, which is somewhat less. So increased SG&A is indeed a concern going forward.

Free Cash Flow Remains Healthy

Another important metric is free cash flow. As you can see from the FAST Graphs graph below which displays only free cash flow and dividend paid, TJX's free cash flow remains healthy. You can also see that eliminating the dividend greatly increased that cash flow, preserving it.

Source: Fastgraphs.com data from S&P Global and FactSet

It is worth noting that competitors ROST, GPS, and M also eliminated their dividends last year in response to the pandemic.

Return on Equity

As you can see from the graph below, TJX's Return on Equity has historically been very steady, staying above 50% for most of the past decade and hovering around 60% before COVID-19 struck.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Currently it is at 44% which, while still excellent, is considerably below what it has been in the past. As ROE is a measure of a company's profitability and its efficiency in generating profits, going forward you'd want to keep a close eye on that figure to see how TJX's recovery is proceeding.

The Outlook Going Forward: What We Learned from the November Earnings Call

Quarterly accounting figures are helpful for understanding the past, but we can only invest in the future. That makes it essential to consider factors that can't be captured by those numbers and apply a certain amount of common sense to interpreting them. To get more insight into those factors I turned to TJX's most recent earnings call which recently took place on November 17.

It is well worth listening to, especially if you aren't familiar with the company's business philosophy and how the company interacts with its many vendors. Or you can read a transcript of that call here on Seeking Alpha.

Since the holiday season is where retailers expect to make most of their profit for the year, color on how the company has prepared for this season is particularly important.

After considering what TJX management had to say on this call, several factors stuck out to me.

TJX Has Taken into Account Supply Line Issues and Will Be Profiting from Them

In its press release, TJX stated,

We are in an excellent inventory position, with most of the product needed for the holiday season either on hand or scheduled to arrive at our stores and online in time for the holidays.

And management reinforced this message in the earnings call, stating,

Again, and we can't emphasize this enough, availability of quality, branded merchandise is excellent and we're confident that we have plenty of inventory in our stores and online for the holiday season. ... Since reopening our stores last year, we have been buying with longer lead times from many of our approximately 21,000 vendors to compensate for supply chain delays.

Management then explains that an important factor in how their business operates is this: because manufacturers know that TJX will buy merchandise they can't sell to other retailers this allows those manufacturers not to have to worry about producing too much product, CEO Ernie Hermann adds,

... And if they end up with some late deliveries that don’t make it in for Christmas, which is very possible if they didn’t plan their cadence correctly, then I think that is going to spill off a great opportunity for us to have increased packaways for next year — for next fall that we would be buying this January, February. And I’m anticipating that could be a huge benefit to us.

In short, the more supply line problems manufacturers have getting merchandise to other retailers, the more advantageous it is to TJX's business because they will be able to stock up on that unsold high quality merchandise for sales next year, presumably acquiring that merchandise at fire sale prices.

Management Thinks the New HomeGoods.com Website will Increase Online Sales But I See a Tragic Flaw

TJX's website sales have been a non-factor until now. An article published in Forbes last June, at the height of the pandemic, cites Wall Street Journal as saying that online sales had only been 2% of TJX's income pre-pandemic and that the company shut down its TJX website during the pandemic, contrary to the approach most other shuttered retailers adopted. TJX's CEO Hermann was quoted as saying, "We plan to continue growing e-commerce strategically."

Apparently, that strategic process has begun. In this latest earnings call the company reports that over this past year its sales of its housewares items have grown much stronger. This merchandise is the focus of its HomeGoods stores, though it can also be found in Marshalls and T.J. Maxx stores. In response to this increased demand TJX has now opened a dedicated website, homegoods.com, where shoppers can mail order holiday decorations, other decor, items for kitchen, bed and bath, and pets.

Management explains that, "Like [at] our stores, new merchandise will be arriving frequently on our sites, making for an exciting online shopping experience."

As you can see, the site is well designed.

The New HomeGoods Ecommerce Site

Source: homegoods.com

But a swift glance at the home page raises a major concern. The red banner atop the site touts a free shipping offer, but the size of purchase needed to qualify for that free shipping is far higher than that of any other major online site. At $119 per order, it compares poorly with Walmart and Target's (TGT) current holiday offers of free shipping with orders over $35.

A site like homegoods.com would be very useful to shoppers looking to mail thoughtful but inexpensive gifts to distant friends and relatives. But that kind of gifts are likely to cost considerably less than $100, so buyers are very likely to be put off by the additional shipping cost that erase any benefit of TJX's deep discounting.

Shipping Costs Will Be A Huge Concern

Shipping costs overall seem to be the lump of coal in TJX's Christmas stocking. TJX's management was upfront about the impact of shipping costs on their profits going forward at least in the near term, explaining in response to a question,

... the biggest thing we called out on the cost is the incremental freight for the fourth quarter in and around that 75 to 100 basis points, yeah, 90 basis points [or] more. And a lot will just depend on what the level of the comps are.

TJX is Raising Prices "Surgically" And So Far Customers Are Not Resisting

Several times during the earnings call, management mentioned that they were raising prices in a manner they described as "surgical," which I have to assume means they are raising prices on specific items in specific markets staying alert to buyer response. Since their main selling proposition is great prices, it would be damaging to their brand to raise prices too obviously.

But so far so good. Management states that,

...we saw very strong increase in our average basket across all divisions, driven by customers putting more items into their carts. ...[also] customer traffic was up, driven by a mid-single-digit traffic increase in the United States.

And to some extent the company's business model gives it some protection against inflation, because as explained on the call,

... what our buyers do is, they determine the retail first and almost we say forget about what the cost is, what’s the exciting value retail? And then, we work it back from there. ,,, and how do you determine the value of retail? You take your fashion and your branding, you look at where it’s being sold at other retailers. And from there, we determine the significant retail gap we need to have between us and the other retail. And that’s how we establish the retail, not at what the cost is."

In short, no matter how much prices go up, TJX will only buy merchandise at prices that allow it to offer attractive discounts to price-sensitive shoppers. Because it is such a huge buyer of overstock items, and because problems in the supply chain are likely to result in there being a lot of post-holiday overstock on the market, for the short term, at least, inflation seems like it should not be a major concern to TJX stockholders.

Other Positive Factors

New Stores and Remodels Planned

The company states in its 3rd quarter press release that in the third quarter ended October 30, 2021, it increased its store count by 19 stores to a total of 4,684 stores and increased square footage by 0.3% versus the previous quarter. In answer to an analyst's question, CFO Scott Goldenberg said,

we expect approximately the ability to open a 170 plus stores next year, and then historically get back to that 4 % growth where we were over 200 stores a year for many years averaging on that. As you know, very [few] 3 to 5 closings here, so we love that aspect. [In] terms of the remodels. We're doing over 300 this year.

Advantageous Renegotiations of Leases

CFO Goldenberg also explained in answer to an analyst's question that,

..our teams have done a great job across the board in getting lease renewals at lower rates than what we had contracted at, and that's continued all year long

The huge amount of retail closures due to the pandemic has also made it possible for the company to secure new locations at favorable terms, and they expect this will be true for a while.

More Money for Buybacks

From the quarterly press release:

The Company now expects to repurchase approximately $1.75 billion to $2.0 billion of TJX stock in Fiscal 2022, an increase of $500 million versus its prior plan. The Company may adjust this amount up or down depending on various factors. The Company also expects to declare a $.26 per share dividend.

Serious Concerns Remain Thanks to the Ongoing Pandemic

Besides the significant increase in shipping costs, which were mentioned above, and the need to raise salaries to keep stores staffed, which is not discussed in depth in the quarterly report but is a huge issue for all retail operations right now, the mastodon in the room is the possibility of further shutdowns.

In its press release the company reported,

Although the Company’s stores in the U.S. were open for the first nine months of Fiscal 2022, stores in Europe were closed for approximately 26% of the first nine months, stores in Canada were closed for about 16% of the first nine months, and stores in Australia were closed for approximately 26% of the first nine months.

The company estimates that these closures resulted in a per share loss of .27 to .32.

The concern going forward is that the pandemic continues to erupt throughout both the US and overseas. While US states have become resistant to retail shutdowns, the case is different in other parts of the world. Surges in Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands are leading to new lockdowns, like the one just announced in Austria. TJX is an international company with stores throughout the UK, Europe, and Australia, so it is quite possible that its earnings could continue to be impacted by the pandemic, especially if we see a post-holiday surge this year that mirrors that of last year.

The uncertainty caused by the continuing pandemic is why the company says it is not providing financial guidance at this time.

TJX's Valuation is Still Very High

I wasn't the only investor who rushed in to buy TJX when its price crashed due to COVID, and I'm not the only one still holding. As a result, its P/E ratio is even higher than it was before COVID, which was already highly inflated, as you can see from the FAST Graphs graph below.

Source: Fastgraphs.com

If analysts' rosy forecasts prove to be correct and TJX maintains its premium valuation, stockholders could still receive respectable returns as you can see from the FAST Graphs forecast calculator below, which assumes that it will maintain a P/E ratio similar to the one it has had over the last couple years.

Source: Fastgraphs.com

On the other hand, if valuations mean revert, which is quite possible, stockholders who buy at today's share prices will be looking at very low returns for years to come, as you can see from the FAST Graphs graph below which shows what return you would receive in four years were the P/E ratio to be more in line with the company's growth rate.

Source: Fastgraphs.com

So What's My Call on TJX Stock?

I think TJX will continue to be the best-in-breed brick and mortar retailer, as its business model will continue to appeal to the considerable population of shoppers who enjoy spending an afternoon shopping, trying on clothes, checking out what's new, and scoring items from premium brands at prices way below what they'd pay in any other outlet. I also believe it is as well-positioned as any retailer will be to contend with the impact of inflation on the cost of the merchandise it sells.

To some extent, the current pandemic-related problems will provide tailwinds, as it can buy up unsold goods trapped in the supply chain after the holidays and can negotiate long term leases at very favorable rates given the huge number of retail vacancies caused by retail bankruptcies. Their biggest issue once lockdowns are out of the picture will be increased shipping costs and salaries, neither of which are likely to retreat.

Management seems in-touch, intelligent, and agile, except when it comes to ecommerce, but its company has flourished until now precisely because it offers an experience ecommerce cannot. This all bodes well for the future.

So yes. This is still a stock I want to own and obviously, given its premium stock price, one that a lot of other investors love, too. But it is not a stock I want to buy at its current price. So for me right now TJX is a solid hold.

At what price would I buy? I hate giving a specific number, because the price that would make sense to me at any given time has a lot to do with how the market in general is doing. If the market is declining sharply and steadily and TJX is being dragged down with everything, I'd start buying at a lower price than I might if the market was simply flat and TJX's price was correcting. But my gut feel right now is that I'd be very happy to add to my position if the stores remain open worldwide this next year and the price were to adjust to somewhere near $62/share.

-------

*"Tsunami of content" was a phrase used by a member of Amazon's top management to describe what it offers customers at a vendor conference I attended in 2015.