Introduction

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares have fallen 6.7% since last Wednesday (November 17), when it was first reported that Amazon (AMZN) has announced that it will stop accepting U.K. Visa credit cards from January 19, 2022.

Including this latest decline, Visa's share price has now fallen 20% from its July peak and 8% year-to-date:

Librarian Capital's Visa Rating History vs. Share Price (Last 1 Year)

Mastercard's (MA) share price has similarly fallen 14% since its July peak and 3% year-to-date.

Visa and Mastercard have both been Buy-rated in our coverage since 2019. We believe investor fears about the two payment networks' future relevance are overblown, as we will explain below.

Why Is Amazon Banning Visa In The U.K.?

To be clear, Amazon is only threatening to ban U.K.-issued Visa credit cards. U.K. Visa debit cards will still be accepted, as will other credit cards.

Amazon U.K. Payment Methods Source: Amazon U.K. website (21-Nov-21).

Amazon's announcement to customers cited high fees charged by Visa as the reason for the ban, after these have been increased in October. According to press reports, for example, Visa has raised credit card fees on U.K.-E.U. transactions from 0.3% to 1.50%, and debit card fees on the same from 0.2% to 1.15%. Fees on other transaction types have also been raised.

Some of the circumstances are unique to this situation. Brexit has meant that E.U. fee caps in place since 2015 ceased to apply in 2020 (but Visa chose to delay fee increases due to COVID-19). British laws have banned retailers' credit and debit card surcharges since 2018, making it harder to recoup card fees. Credit cards' share of payments in the U.K. is a relatively low 8%, compared to debit cards' 44%, limiting the impact of Amazon's ban.

U.K. Payment Volumes By Selected Methods (2020) NB. Figures in £ millions and exclude CHAPS. Source: U.K. Finance.

We believe Amazon's plan to ban U.K. Visa credit cards may be a pilot, with the U.K. chosen due to its limited size and similarities with the key U.S. market. We note that Amazon is not planning to ban Visa debit cards, where the fee has also been raised substantially, nor is it planning to ban Mastercard credit cards, which have "nearly identical" U.K. fees according to payments firm Bambora (source: the Financial Times; subscription required).

Amazon Applying Pressure on Multiple Fronts

Amazon has also imposed a 0.5% surcharge on Visa credit card transactions in Singapore since September, and in Australia since November. It is reportedly in talks to replace Visa with Mastercard on its U.S. co-brand credit card.

In addition, Amazon has plans to add other payment methods, having announced an agreement in August to add Affirm's (AFRM) Buy Now Pay Later ("BNPL") solution to its U.S. checkout "soon", and an agreement in November to add PayPal's (PYPL) Venmo in 2022.

Amazon Venmo Announcement Source: PayPal results release (Q3 2021).

We believe it is this range of Amazon payment initiatives that have alarmed Visa and Mastercard investors.

How Will The Amazon Ban Impact Visa?

The actual impact of Amazon's ban in the U.K. is minimal to Visa - Morgan Stanley estimated that the U.K. was just 0.10% of Visa's volume.

Even Amazon's global business is likely to be just a low-single-digit percentage of Visa's revenues. Our reasoning is below.

Taking the U.S. as an example, in 2020, Visa had Payments Volume of $4.2 trillion, while Amazon's sales were estimated (by eMarketer) to be $299bn:

U.S. Volumes - Key Payment Networks vs. E-commerce and Amazon (2020) Source: Company filings.

The Mastercard and American Express (AXP) volume figures imply less than 60% of Amazon sales is transacted with Visa cards, which means Amazon is just 4.3% of Visa's U.S. volume. Amazon's share of retail is lower outside the U.S., and Visa also has revenues from value-add services. So, overall, the percentage of Visa's revenues from Amazon is likely low-single-digits.

The "Concentration of Business" section in Visa's 10-K filing referred only to two clients that were 11% and 10% of its net revenues in FY20. Neither is likely to be Amazon, due to their sizes not fitting and Amazon's status mainly as a "merchant" instead of "client" (card issuers) in Visa lexicon:

Visa "Concentration of Business" Disclosure (FY20) Source: Visa 10-K filing (FY20).

No client exceeded 10% of Visa's net revenues in FY19 or FY18. We believe this is because Visa's revenues only became more concentrated during COVID-19, when volumes on its airline co-brands shrunk drastically.

Visa Executives Expect A Resolution

A Visa spokesperson stated that "we continue to work toward a resolution" when news of the Amazon ban first broke. On Friday (November 19), top Visa executives predicted a resolution in different press interviews:

Visa’s chief executive called Amazon’s decision to ban UK-issued credit cards from its platform “odd” and “unfortunate,” but said he expects the spat to be resolved. The Financial Times "We've resolved these things in the past and I believe we'll resolve them in the future," Vasant Prabhu (Visa's CFO) said in an interview on Friday, adding: "It is our expectation that there will be a resolution" Reuters (subscription required)

We agree with this prediction, given payments' dynamics and precedents.

Consumers Use Existing Cards If Allowed

We believe the ability of retailers to push their preferred payment methods, even for a retailer as large as Amazon, is limited by consumer preferences.

Visa and Mastercard have been the default electronic payment methods for most consumers; many of them are tied to their existing cards by reward points, financing packages, paid memberships, etc..

A new payment method offered by retailers will be, at best, no less seamless than a consumer's existing preference, so they would only use it if offered something in value - discounts, reward points, the absence of a surcharge, etc. However, the power of these incentives lessens with smaller purchase sizes.

Seen in this light, Amazon's decision to actively stop accepting U.K. Visa credit cards is an acknowledgement that it has no other way of dissuading its customers from using them. Similarly, the largest example of a retailer card partnership, at Costco (COST), involves banning all other credit cards except the partner's (Visa in the U.S., Mastercard in Canada) from being used. (Costco is the #3 retailer globally, with sales of $163bn in FY20.)

Limiting Payment Options Sacrifices Volumes

Taking away other payment options, however, would cost a merchant business.

E-commerce is a competitive market, where every bit of friction in the customer journey meaningfully increases the chance of shoppers not completing their purchases. Costco is able to permit only one credit card because its customer base is uniquely loyal, with each customer paying membership fees to shop at its stores; and it still allows other debit cards:

One of the few experiments in direct payments in recent years is Emirates Airlines' partnership with Deutsche Bank (DB), announced in July 2021. Despite this, Emirates continues to accept all major payment options, likely because it does not wish to sacrifice volumes to push direct payments.

Past Retailer Disputes Successfully Resolved

Amazon's conflict with Visa is not the first time a larger retailer has tried to ban a credit card network. Similar past disputes were resolved eventually.

Kroger (KR), the U.S. supermarket chain, started refusing to accept Visa credit cards in 21 stores in California in August 2018, and later expanded this ban to 142 stores and 108 fuel centers in 7 states in March 2019, before reaching a resolution with Visa in October 2019. (Most of Kroger's 2,800 stores were never involved in the bans.)

Similarly, Walmart (WMT), the largest retailer in the U.S., has sued Visa multiple times over the years, for example in 2014 over card swipe fees, and again in 2016 over debit card authorization requirements. All lawsuits were eventually settled out of court, and Walmart continues to accept Visa cards.

While details of the settlements have not been disclosed, we note that they had not stopped Visa's strong earnings growth in those years.

Tech Companies Work with Visa/Mastercard

Where Technology companies have ventured into payments, they have built their solutions around existing payment networks.

Apple's (AAPL) Apple Pay platform is integrated with consumers' existing credit and debit cards, as is Alphabet's (GOOG) Google Pay. Likewise, Apple Card has been issued on the Mastercard network; PayPal's Venmo, Stripe and other FinTech "disruptors" have all issued Visa or Mastercard cards:

Venmo Debit Cards and Stripe Credit Cards Source: Venmo and Stripe websites.

We believe these Technology companies have chosen to work with the incumbent payment networks because of the latter's "network effect" will be too expensive for them to replicate. Ultimately, payments is a classic "network effect" business, with the value of any platform dependent on its number of nodes. And the acceptance networks built by Visa and Mastercard over decades would take too much money and time to replace.

Buy Now Pay Later Not Gamechanger

We do not believe the emergence of Buy Now Pay Later ("BNPL") options will affect the importance of the Visa and Mastercard networks.

Even with BNPL, money still has to be taken from consumers’ accounts, and debit cards facilitate the vast majority of these. (McKinsey estimated in July that debit cards are used in 80-90% of BNPL transactions.) This means Visa and Mastercard also generate revenues from BNPL, potentially in larger amounts as more instalments mean more per-transaction fees.

Visa and Mastercard are also working with banks to build their own BNPL offerings. Their direct involvement would generate even more revenues.

It is also uncertain that new standalone BNPL providers like Affirm are viable business models for the long term. They have been operating in an environment of historically low interest rates, which make both their funding costs and credit losses more favourable. Even so, pureplay BNPL players have been loss-making, with some increasingly so:

Pre-Tax Losses at Pureplay BNPL Players (2019-21) Source: Redburn, as reported in the FT (subscription required) (07-Oct-21).

BNPL may be a threat to banks' credit card loans, but not card networks.

Is Visa Stock Overvalued?

At $200.86, on FY21 financials, Visa shares are trading at a 33.8x P/E and a 3.2% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; on pre-COVID CY19 financials, they are at a 34.5x P/E and a 2.8% FCF yield:

Visa Net Income, Cash Flows & Valuation (FY19-21) Source: Visa company filings.

Visa pays a dividend of $0.375 per quarter ($1.50 annualized), implying a Dividend Yield of 0.7%.

Visa Stock Prediction

We leave our forecasts unchanged from our review after Q4 FY21 results.

FY22 Net Income of $14.7bn

FY22 dividend of $1.50

From FY23, Net Income to grow at 12.5% each year

From FY23, dividends to be on a 22.5% payout ratio

Share count to fall by 1.5% each year due to buybacks

P/E of 40x at FY25 year-end

Our FY25 EPS forecast is $10.16:

Illustrative Visa Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at $200.86, we expect an exit price of $407 and a total return of 106% (20.8% annualized) by September 2025, in just over 4 years.

Is V Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Visa's share price decline has been an over-reaction in our view.

While the Amazon ban is ostensibly about Visa's U.K. fee increases, Amazon is applying pressure on multiple fronts and the U.K. may be a pilot.

However, Amazon's U.K. volume is immaterial for Visa, and its global volume is likely just a low-single-digit percentage of Visa revenues.

We believe there will be a resolution, as with past disputes - the consumer is on Visa's side, and Amazon risks losing business.

With shares at $200.86, we expect a total return of 106% (20.8% annualized) by September 2025, in just over 4 years. Buy.

We reiterate our Buy rating on Visa Inc.