Elevator Pitch

I retain my Hold or Neutral investment rating for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY). My initiation article for OTLY was published almost half a year ago on May 25, 2021.

Oatly Group's shares have dropped by -31% in the past one month, and the company's last traded stock price of $10.05 as of November 19, 2021 represents a -41% discount to its IPO (May 20, 2021) price of $17. I think OTLY's share price weakness is attributable to two key factors. Firstly, there are signs that Oatly could take a longer-than-expected time to become profitable. Secondly, OTLY's valuations were very rich at the point of IPO.

But OTLY's more appealing valuations now are offset by slower top-line growth and expectations of a delay in the company's plans to achieve profitability. I don't think this is a good time to either buy or sell Oatly stock, which points to a Neutral or Hold rating for the company's shares.

Is Oatly Profitable?

Oatly Group has been unprofitable for a while, and the market is more concerned about OTLY's path to profitability rather than its current losses.

In the company's IPO prospectus, OTLY disclosed that it has "experienced net losses over the last several years", which includes the most recent fiscal 2019 and 2020. Oatly Group also suffered from losses to the tune of -$133 million in the first nine months of 2021, as per its quarterly results presentation slides. But fast-growing companies which incur losses are not uncommon. More importantly, Oatly Group has good reasons for being loss-making, and it has clearly outlined a path to profitability for the company.

At the company's recent Q3 2021 earnings briefing on November 15, 2021, Oatly Group stressed that it is "continuing to prioritize growth investments over profitability" to penetrate "the global dairy market" that it thinks is "worth approximately $600 billion in the retail channel alone." In comparison, OTLY's trailing twelve months' revenue was $584 million according to S&P Capital IQ data, which was a mere fraction of its total addressable market.

In terms of profitability targets, Oatly Group has set a goal of achieving a gross profit margin in excess of 40% and a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of close to 20% in the long run. As a comparison, Oatly's gross margin was 26.2% in Q3 2021, and the company continued to be loss-making at the EBITDA level during this period.

Market consensus currently expects OTLY to only be profitable starting from fiscal 2024, as per Seeking Alpha's consensus earnings estimate data. Oatly Group's recent stock price weakness might be linked to the fact that investors now fear that the company's path to profitability might be delayed.

Oatly Group reiterated the company's guidance that "gross margin is expected to improve quarter-by-quarter in 2022" at the company's Q3 earnings call. But OTLY also acknowledged that it is "probably a fair assessment" if one assumes that "the gross margin improvement in terms of what we might have indicated before be slightly less."

The slower rate of gross profit margin expansion that is expected in 2022 is likely due to two reasons. Firstly, OTLY plans to shift its sales mix towards its core oat milk products at the expense of other food products with relatively higher gross margins. Secondly, Oatly Group could remain more reliant on co-packing (which translates to higher costs), as the company takes longer to ramp up its own production facilities. Self-manufacturing only accounted for 21% of the company's total production volume in 9M 2021, which is significantly below OTLY's long-term target of 50-60%, as per the company's Q3 2021 earnings briefing.

I will touch on Oatly Group's medium-term financial forecasts in a separate section of this article. In the next section, I focus on OTLY's valuations, which I see as another key factor contributing to the company's recent share price weakness.

Is Oatly Overvalued?

In my May 25, 2021 article for Oatly Group, I noted that "OTLY's valuations seem very expensive, both on an absolute basis and in comparison with its peers", taking into account its "forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples in the teens." In other words, I thought that OTLY's shares were overvalued to some extent at that point in time.

Oatly Group's share price was $20.73 as of May 24, 2021, and its stock price has roughly halved over the last six months. According to S&P Capital IQ data, OTLY's consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple has compressed from its peak of 21.0 times in mid-June 2021 to 5.9 times as of November 19, 2021. On the surface, it appears that Oatly Group's shares have gotten much cheaper. But one gets to a different conclusion after doing a peer valuation comparison for the stock.

Oatly's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Multiple Consensus Current Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Consensus Forward One Fiscal Year Revenue Growth Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' P/E Multiple Oatly Group 5.9 +50.8% +68.2% Not applicable as the company is loss-making Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) 12.1 +128.5% +62.8% 243.2 Fevertree Drinks Plc (OTCPK:FQVTF) (OTCPK:FQVTY) [FEVR:LN] 9.3 +20.5% +16.0% 65.8 Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) 9.1 +14.4% +34.4% Not applicable as the company is loss-making Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) 7.6 +18.4% +10.2% 31.7 National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) 4.7 +6.2% +5.4% 30.8 The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) 3.8 +8.7% +6.5% 28.4 BellRing Brands, Inc. (BRBR) 3.1 +12.1% +9.4% 20.8

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Oatly Group's Enterprise Value-to-Revenue valuations are right in the middle of the pack among its peers, as per the peer valuation comparison table presented above. Although OTLY boasts superior revenue growth rates as compared to the majority of its peers with the exception of Celsius Holdings, it is only one of two companies in the group which are loss-making.

I highlighted earlier in this article that OTLY could take a longer-than-expected period of time to be profitable. In the subsequent section, I will detail Oatly Group's slower revenue growth expectations, which have also a negative impact on the company's path to profitability.

In a nutshell, I believe that Oatly Group's shares are now much more fairly valued, as opposed to being relatively overvalued half a year ago. But I won't say that the stock is under-valued, as the risk relating to delayed profitability is now higher.

OTLY Stock Forecast

Earlier in this article, I discussed about Oatly Group's long-term profit margin targets and the Wall Street analysts' expectations of profitability for the company in 2024. It is important to note that OTLY's long-term profitability is heavily dependent on its top line expansion. At its recent Q3 results call, Oatly Group emphasized that its path to profitability will be driven by "a much larger self-manufacturing footprint globally, greater economies of scale and continued strong revenue growth."

There are now indicators that Oatly Group's revenue growth in the medium term could be slower, which might lead to the company spending a longer period of time to reach profitability. Oatly Group's Q3 2021 sales growth came in -7% below expectations, and the company's top line expansion forecasts have been cut significantly as per the chart below.

Revisions To OTLY's Revenue Growth Estimates In Recent Months

Source: Seeking Alpha's Revenue Revisions Data For Oatly Group

Supply and demand factors are the main reasons for the reduction in Oatly Group's consensus revenue growth estimates.

With respect to supply, Oatly Group acknowledged at the company's recent earnings call that it is "seeing some delays in 2022 capacity expansion projects", and also noted that it is "closely monitoring and assessing any potential impact on projects in 2023." This explains why sell-side analysts have slashed their revenue forecasts for OTLY in fiscal 2022 and 2023 as per the chart above.

In terms of demand, OTLY has highlighted that the oat milk category is becoming more popular vis-a-vis other alternative milk categories, and stressed that the company is taking market share from other oat milk brands, as per the charts below.

A Comparison Of The Performance Of The Oat Milk Category With Other Alternative Milk Categories

Source: Oatly Group's Q3 2021 Results Presentation Slides

A Comparison Of The Performance Of The Oatly Oat Milk Brand With Other Competing Brands

Source: Oatly Group's Q3 2021 Results Presentation Slides

But there are negative news flow that could impact Oatly Group's product demand (and revenue) in the near term and long term.

A November 17, 2021 Seeking Alpha news article highlighted that "it started a limited recall for a limited selection of products in Sweden", after "a small number of loose metal items were identified in a piece of processing equipment." While this should not have any long-term impact on OTLY's sales, it might affect the company's sales to some extent in the very near term.

The greater concern lies with competition and product substitutes. I cautioned in my May 2021 article that Oatly Group "faces stiff competition in the oat milk market, and there are many other plant-based milk alternatives, which could act as substitutes for oat milk."

As an example, yoghurt company Chobani (CHO) is preparing for a listing, and has recently introduced new products in the oat milk category, according to another November 17, 2021 Seeking Alpha news article. As an increasing number of food & beverage companies launch oat milk products and find the necessary financing channels (e.g. IPO) to fund their future expansion plans, Oatly Group is likely to face more serious competitive threats to its market leading position in the oat milk category. This might explain why Wall Street analysts are becoming more cautious on OTLY's future demand & revenue forecasts.

Is OTLY Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

OTLY stock is a Hold.

Oatly's mid-single digit forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple is more appealing now, as compared with its elevated valuations months ago. But OTLY's revenue growth might slow in the next two fiscal years as a result of both supply and demand factors. Slower revenue growth will translate into more moderate margin expansion (given operating leverage effects) and delayed profitability for Oatly Group.

In other words, Oatly Group's valuation de-rating in the past half year seems justified based on slower top-line expansion and a longer path to profitability, which implies that a Neutral rating for OTLY is fair.