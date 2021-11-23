pawel.gaul/E+ via Getty Images

State of the REIT Nation

In our quarterly State of the REIT Nation, we analyze the recently-released NAREIT T-Tracker data to review REIT fundamentals over the past quarter through a series of charts.

REITs Have Recovered, But Ground To Make Up

Enduring the sharp plunge in valuations and property-level fundamentals during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the REIT sector was able to avoid the type of long-term, lingering pain that was felt in the aftermath of the prior Great Financial Crisis ("GFC"). The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) plunged nearly 75% from its peak in 2007 and took nearly eight years to recover to prior highs. This time around, equity REITs dipped 45% from peak to trough and fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels on a total return basis less than a year later. Since the end of 2020, Equity REITs have now delivered cumulative total returns of roughly 26% while Mortgage REITs are roughly flat while the S&P 500 (SPY) has gained more than 50%.

As we'll explain throughout this report, REITs are no longer "cheap," but that's actually a good thing for both new and existing shareholders. REITs are fundamentally at their best when their public equity valuations are slightly elevated relative to private markets, thus enabling these REITs to tap "cheaper" capital markets to fuel accretive external growth. Strong balance sheets and access-to-capital prevented the type of shareholder dilution that resulted in a "lost decade" for REITs during the GFC, and have set the stage for a robust reacceleration of FFO growth - and have indeed spurred the wave of new REIT IPOs that we projected at this time last year.

REIT Company-Level Metrics

REIT company-level metrics have exhibited a substantial rebound over the last four quarters as REIT FFO ("Funds From Operations") has now fully recovered the sharp declines from early in the pandemic. Powered by a 7.3% rise in same-store Net Operating Income ("NOI") - the strongest quarter of growth on record - FFO rose 34.6% from the prior year. After fully recovering the declines from early in the pandemic in the second quarter of 2021, FFO per share in the third quarter was roughly 5% above the third quarter of 2019.

Powered by more than 120 REIT dividend increases this year, dividends per share rose by 14.6% from the prior year, but the third quarter total was still 20% below the pre-pandemic third quarter of 2019. With FFO growth significantly outpacing dividend growth, REIT dividend payout ratios remained at just 67% in Q3 - well below the 20-year average of 75% - and indicating that REITs are well equipped to continue to raise their payouts in the quarters ahead.

REIT Property-Level Metrics

Last year, REITs reported a decline in property-level metrics that dwarfed that of the prior crisis, driven by a sharp plunge from retail REITs resulting from difficulty in collecting rents early in the pandemic. Driven by the normalization in rent collection across the hardest-hit sectors, same-store NOI jumped 7.3% over the last twelve months. The residential, industrial, and technology sectors have been the upside standouts throughout the pandemic and will report full-year same-store NOI well above pre-pandemic levels. On the other hand, most shopping centers, office, and mall REITs - with some exceptions - will end 2021 with full-year same-store NOI that is 10-25% below pre-pandemic levels.

After recording the largest year-over-year decline on record last year which dragged the sector-wide occupancy rate to 89.8%, REIT occupancy rates have rebounded over the last four quarters back to above 92%. By comparison, occupancy levels dipped as low as 88% during the Financial Crisis and took three years to recover back above 90%. Apartment and industrial REITs reported strong year-over-year increases in occupancy rates in Q3 while retail REITs noted a solid sequential improvement. Office REIT occupancy, however, has seen substantial declines since the start of 2020 and is now 390 basis points below pre-pandemic levels at 89.8%.

REIT & Private Market Valuations

REITs are no longer "cheap," but that's has proven to not be such a bad thing. As we analyzed in Cheap REITs Stay Cheap, premium valuations in the public markets have revived the "animal spirits" and facilitated external growth opportunities that were relatively few-and-far-between over the last half-decade. Equity REITs currently trade at an average Price/FFO multiple of 23.1x using a market-cap weighted average - near the highest-end of their post-GFC range and inflated by the swelling weight of several mega-cap technology REITs - but still trade below 20x using an equal weight average.

Private market real estate valuations haven't exhibited the upside or downside volatility of the public markets throughout the pandemic but have mirrored the overall trends seen in the REIT sector. Green Street Advisors' data shows that private-market values of commercial real estate properties declined by roughly 15% at the lows last year, but are now 11% above their pre-pandemic levels after gaining another 7.3% over the past quarter and 20.3% over the past year. We estimate that office, hotels, and malls have seen a 20-25% decline in private market values due to the pandemic. Residential, industrial, shopping center and technology real estate prices are higher by 5-25% during this time.

As they have for the better part of the last decade, the aforementioned "essential" property sectors remain among the most richly valued, but these sectors have also delivered the strongest FFO growth, dividend growth, and total returns across the REIT sector throughout this period. Importantly, most REIT sectors are now trading at healthy premiums to their private market-implied Net Asset Value ("NAV"), giving these sectors the "green light" to plow ahead with accretive external growth activity.

REIT Acquisitions & Development

Counterintuitively, REITs are fundamentally at their best when their equity valuations are slightly elevated relative to private markets, thus enabling these REITs to tap the capital markets to fuel accretive external growth. REIT external growth comes in two forms – buying and building. REITs have again become active buyers, propelled by favorable valuations and ample access to capital markets. REITs acquired $27.3B in assets in Q3 while selling $11.9B for net growth of $15.4B. On a trailing twelve-month basis, REITs have acquired $47.4B in net assets – the highest expansion in the asset base since Q3 2015.

Acquisitions have historically been a key component of FFO/share growth, accounting for more than half of the REIT sector's FFO growth over the past three decades with the balance coming from "organic" same-store growth and through development. Excluding the major REIT M&A activity that we'll discuss below, major REIT portfolio acquisitions that have been announced over the last quarter include CubeSmart's (CUBE) $1.69B acquisition of Storage West, Sun Communities' (SUI) $1.3B acquisition of Park Holidays UK, and Boston Properties (BXP) $465m acquisition of Safeco Plaza.

REITs have also become some of the most active builders in the country over the past decade and expanded the pipeline in Q3 back to levels essentially in-line with the prior record set just before the pandemic in 4Q19 at $46.56B. Industrial REITs have seen their pipelines swell the most significantly – up more than 50% from last year while data center REITs have also been very active. New development in retail remains essentially non-existent, down another 7% year-over-year. Residential has also seen limited supply growth despite the boom in home prices and rents.

The "animal spirits" are indeed alive in the REIT world as we've seen a frenzy of REIT-involved M&A deals since the start of April with a variety of deal types including public REIT mergers, outright privatizations, and a handful of "semi-privatizations" with several mega-sized nontraded REITs managed by Blackstone (BX) and KKR (KKR) scooping up public REITs including CyrusOne (CONE) and QTS Realty (QTS). The major REIT consolidations this year include Realty Income's (O) now-completed acquisition of VEREIT (VER), VICI Properties' (VICI) acquisition of MGM Growth (MGP), Kite Realty's (KRG) acquisition of Retail Properties (RPAI), and Kimco's (KIM) merger with Weingarten (WRI).

REIT IPO & Capital Raising Activity

REIT IPOs had been relatively few-and-far-between over the past half-decade, but we're seeing clear signs of an uptick in interest over the past quarter with 2021 now on pace to be the strongest year for REIT IPOs since 2013. Six REITs have already gone public in 2021 - Tricon Residential (TCN), Phillips Edison (PECO), Angel Oak (AOMR), AFC Gamma (AFCG), InvenTrust (IVT), and Claros Mortgage (CMTG). Another four REITs have recently filed for public offerings including office owner Priam Properties, net lease REIT Four Springs Capital, and two cannabis-focused mortgage REITs: Freehold Properties and Chicago Atlantic.

As discussed above, access to capital - or lack thereof - was the accelerant that turned a bad situation into a dire one for REITs during the Financial Crisis. REITs entered this period of volatility with a "war chest" relative to their position in 2008 as REITs raised more capital in 2019 than in any prior year since the recession. Despite the headwinds on the sector last year, access to capital wasn't a major issue as REITs raised $100B in capital in 2020 and this year is likely to easily surpass that total and likely eclipse the 2019 record as well.

REIT Balance Sheets

Owing to the harsh lessons learned during the financial crisis, REITs had been far more conservative with their balance sheet management in the pre-pandemic period, and it is precisely because of this built-up "equity cushion" that REITs were able to lean more heavily on debt over equity this year. REITs have used lower interest rates this year to extend their debt maturities to over 7.3 years, on average, and to lower their average long-term interest rate from 3.60% to 3.51% over the last quarter - the lowest level on record.

This diligent balance sheet management cushioned the blow from the unique challenges presented by the coronavirus crisis - specifically that many REITs struggled with the most basic of all functions as a property owner - rent collection. EBITDA coverage soared to record-highs of 5.43x in Q3 driven by improving rent collection. Debt as a percent of enterprise value retreated back down below 30% by the end of Q2 - hitting record-lows - after briefly climbing above 40% during the March sell-off. REIT balance sheets look far more like a typical operating company than the highly leveraged holding companies of yesteryear, which has served them well during the pandemic-related volatility.

Takeaway: REITs Are Doing What They Do Best

REITs are no longer cheap, but premium valuations have revived the "animal spirits" and sparked a much-needed wave of M&A and IPO activity which has facilitated accretive external growth. External growth may be just getting started as REIT balance sheets - and access to capital - have never been stronger. Meanwhile, FFO per share was roughly 5% above the third quarter of 2019, but dividend distributions are still 20% below that pre-pandemic period. Dividend payout ratios remain historically low, indicating significant embedded dividend growth that should be unleashed in the quarters ahead.

For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Storage, Timber, Prisons, and Cannabis.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.