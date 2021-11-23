izusek/E+ via Getty Images

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) was able to generate rapid revenue growth during the last decade. However, during recent years, the growth has slowed down due to stiff competition. Our valuation model indicates that the stock is trading at a significant discount to its intrinsic value.

Box Inc. provides storage services to individual users and companies, cloud based internal and external content collaboration services, workflow automation, data protection, and other services connected with everyday business operations. The company has achieved significant popularity as 67% of Fortune 500 companies use the services of the company.

Source: Box Inc.

Work From Home culture is entering into every industry and every business. Every company requires strong collaboration platform to provide effective working processes. For individual companies it would be quite expensive to establish their own digital workspace ecosystem, as they require huge investment to build collaboration infrastructure and to mitigate ransomware issues. This is non affordable for the majority of SMBs. Thus, they use services of digital workspace providers.

Box Inc. has 4.2 rating out of 5 on g2.com. The rating is based on 4,600+ reviews. Users appreciate the ease of use as anybody can master the platform using it only 2-3 hours. Users prefer the product as it offers cheaper pricing options with larger storage capacity against main competitors. The company rating is a bit lower than competitors' ratings as eFileCabinet has 4.3 rating on g2.com, Google Workspace (GOOG) has 4.6 rating, Microsoft OneDrive for Business (MSFT) has 4.3 rating and Dropbox Business (DBX) has 4.3 rating. Reviewers said that eFileCabinet has better support than Box Inc. while it is more expensive and it generates lower ROI. Google Workspace generates quite high satisfaction levels among consumers as they think that Google's product is easier to set up and admin. Microsoft OneDrive for Business has higher prices compared with Box Inc., while it better meets requirements. So the main advantages which are underlined by Box Inc. users are the affordable price and the ease of use.

Box Inc. offers flexible pricing packages which attracts lots of consumers. The company offers free Individual package which includes up to 10 GB storage, and 250 MB file upload limit. The Personal Pro package ($10 per month) gives 100 GB storage and 5 GB file upload limit. For companies, Business Starter package ($5 per month per user) enables collaboration of up to 10 users. It offers up to 100 GB storage. The Business package ($15 per user per month) gives unlimited storage and enables collaboration across entire organization. So businesses can use an entire workflow ecosystem paying only $15 per user, while similar ecosystems with limited storage capacity are offered by Microsoft and Dropbox with $20 packages.

Box Inc. is actively partnering with lots of tech behemoths and has integrated lots of popular services into its platform. Box Inc. users have access to Office 365, can sign documents using DocuSign (DOCU) services or collaborate with Google Workspace users. The integration with popular platforms helps the company to offer competitive and optimal platform for its users.

Source: Box Inc.

The management assesses $55 billion total addressable market for its business. About 40% of the total addressable market is attributed to network storage industry, while the content collaboration and data security segments are estimated $15 billion and $11 billion opportunities respectively. The company is expanding its business through new services. Recently, the company has introduced e-signature option to its platform. According to a survey conducted by Box Inc. 1/3 of companies have already adopted e-signatures. Currently, the industry is estimated at $1.4 billion while it is estimated that the industry will grow quite fast reaching to $3.8 billion level by 2024. Currently, the business has 100,000+ paying users while the number of free-package subscribers is 7 times bigger. So the management expects to monetise the biggest part of non-paying consumer base in upcoming years.

The company was able to generate 106% net retention rate. The rate indicates that the existing client base is quite satisfied from the services of the company and increases expenses on the platform. The number of large spenders is also increasing. In the first half of 2021, the number of $100K+ deals was 104 while it increased to 134 by the second half of the year.

Source: Box Inc.

Revenue growth rate is gradually declining as in 2011-2016 period the revenue CAGR was 70%, while in 2016-2021 period the revenue CAGR declined to 20.6% level. During the last 3-year period the revenue CAGR was 15.05%, which is better than 56% of Top 100 tech stocks CAGRs. For the upcoming 3-year period, analysts expect revenue CAGR of 10.4% which is better than 34% of top 100 tech stocks' CAGR estimates. During the last 3-year period, the company increased R&D expenses at 13.7% CAGR. The growth rate is higher than 47% of top 100 tech stocks' growth rate. We multiply percentiles by 5, which is the maximum rate in our assessment model. So we have 2.33 rating for Box Inc. growth.

Source: Author's Model, Data from finbox.com

Risks

The business faces stiff competition from large enterprises. Microsoft and Google offer their own all-in-one workspace collaboration platforms. Due to their large cash inflows, they are able to lower prices and attract new consumers which might harm profitability and growth potential of Box Inc.

The revenue growth decelerated sharply during the last years. 2-year revenue CAGR is only 12.5%. If the company continues its slow growth pace, then we might witness significant pressure on stock price.

Profitability

Box Inc. slightly improved the gross margin during the last decade. In 2011, the margin was 67.4%, while in 2021 the margin reached to 70.8% level. During the same period, the company has improved its operating margin, which was -237.9% in 2011 and increased to -4.6% by 2021.

Source: Author's Model, Data from finbox.com

So during the last 2-year period, the gross margin declined from 71.5% to 70.8%, which is 0.98% deterioration. The move is better than 20% of top 100 tech stocks' gross margin moves. Considering historic analysis (5-years) the TTM gross margin of 70.8% is higher than 36% of historic gross margins. During the last 2-year period, the EBITDA margin improved significantly from -14.5% to 3.7% (125.4%). The improvement is better than 94% of top 100 tech stocks' margin improvements. The TTM EBITDA margin of 6.08% is the highest margin during the last 5-year period. During the last 2-year period, the operating cash flow margin improved from 9.1% to 25.5% (180.2%). The improvement is better than 94% of top 100 tech stocks' margin improvement. The TTM OCF margin of 29.8% is the highest historic margin. So our model yields profitability rating of 3.73.

Source: Author's Model, Data from finbox.com

The company is rapidly decreasing R&D and Marketing expense margins as the sum of the two exceeded 200% level in 2011. In FY 2021, the R&D margin declined to 26.1%, while the marketing expense margin declined to 35.8% level.

Source: Author's Model, Data from finbox.com

The marketing efficiency is gradually declining as in 2011 $1 spent on marketing brought additional $0.54 revenue in the next year. The number declined to $0.23 level by 2020.

Source: Author's Model, Data from finbox.com

Valuation

Analysts estimate revenue of $858.5 million for FY 2021, which indicates FWD P/S multiple of 4.34. Analysts estimate 3-year revenue CAGR of 10.4%, which indicates a PSG ratio of 0.42. To adjust the ratio, we multiply it by its TTM gross margin of 70.8%. As a result, we get an adjusted PSG of 0.3. The ratio is better than 68% of top 100 tech stocks' ratios. The TTM P/S multiple of 4.6 is higher than 49% of its historic multiples (5-year). The TTM Price to Gross Profit multiple of 6.49 is higher than 49% of historic multiples. So the valuation part of our model yields 2.82 rating.

Source: Author's Model

Regressing 5-year revenue TTMs against market caps we get a model with R square of 40%. The equation generated by the software yields implied market cap of $3.23 billion which is 13% lower than the current market cap.

Source: Author's Model

Regressing TTM gross profits against market caps we get an implied market cap of $3.17 billion which is 15% lower than the current market cap.

Source: Author's Model

To calculate the relative value of the stock we have regressed top 100 tech stocks' P/S FWD multiples against estimated revenue CAGRs (3-year) and gross margins. As a result, we get a model with R square of 70.8% and F stat of 133.4. The model yields stock value of $58.7, which is significantly higher than the current stock price.

Source: Author's Model

To calculate the intrinsic value of the stock, we have built a DCF model. To calculate the WACC, we have used risk free rate of 1.91%, equity risk premium of 4.84% and beta coefficient of 1.28. As a result we get a WACC of 7.36%.

Source: Author's Model

During the last decade, the company generated 34.3% revenue CAGR, however the revenue growth slowed down during recent years, recording 15.05% revenue CAGR in recent 3 years. For the upcoming decade, we have used revenue CAGR of 10%. For 2031 EBITDA margin, we have used 25% input and assume gradual improvement to that level. For CapEx margin, we have used 3-year average of 1.5%.

Source: Author's Model

As a result, our model yields intrinsic value of $40.7. We have adjusted the value by 20% share count growth. As a result, we have a final value of $34, which indicates 38% undervaluation.

Source: Author's Model

We have also conducted a scenario analysis which indicates that the current price reflects revenue growth estimate of 6.4%.

Source: Author's Model

So our model indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued and trades at a significant discount to its intrinsic value.

Source: Author's Model

Balance Sheet

Box Inc. generated Debt to EBITDA ratio of 8, which is worse than 95% of top 100 tech stocks' ratios. The Debt to Equity ratio is 4.3, which is worse than 93% of top 100 tech stocks' ratios. The current ratio of 1.4 is better than 37% of top 100 tech stocks' results. So we have a 0.8 rating for balance sheet. During the last 3-year period, the company recorded 5.2% shares outstanding CAGR which is worse than 82% top 100 tech stocks' result.

Source: Author's Model

To calculate our final value, we give 30% weight to each of growth and profitability ratings, 20% to valuation, 15% to balance sheet and 5% to share dilution. As a result our model yields final rating of 2.55.

Source: Author's Model

Wall Street analysts have bullish outlook on the stock as 7 out of 11 analysts assigned Buy or Strong Buy ratings to the stock. Average price target is $27.6 which is 10% higher than the current price.

Conclusion

Box Inc. improved its profitability during recent years. The growth rate decelerated significantly due to stiff competition, which causes concerns about the future of the business. The competitive threats might continue to limit the growth of the company pushing stock prices downwards. Given the existing challenges, we avoid from buying the stock currently and assign Hold rating.