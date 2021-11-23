onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I expect higher for longer oil prices than commodities markets. I believe that we’re going to see an energy-intensive economic reopening and it will be met with a lack of and decreasing energy supply. PetroChina Company (NYSE:PTR) could be a solid energy play if my expectations play out. The company is a key asset for the Chinese government and its revenues directly tie into the CCP’s goal of energy security. PetroChina’s dividend is attractive, its valuation is even more attractive. I expect its valuation discount to narrow as Chinese real-estate issues fade.

Oil Prices Will Likely be Higher for Longer than Market Expectations

Anyone who follows me will know my macro-framework on the reopening and the oncoming reflation as well as the structurally higher inflation from here on out along with my view that higher economic activity calls for higher energy consumption going forward. I expect significantly higher energy demand over the next decade compared to the last one. Prior, pandemic-era stimulus should ignite reopening economic rebound, and infrastructure spending accompanied by a strong job market should fuel strong economic activity over the medium to longer term.

This higher demand will be met with a tight energy supply, especially when it comes to fossil fuels. The GFC led to a prolonged period of low global economic growth. Lowered economic activity and was preceded by relatively strong energy CapEx in the 2000s which led to depressed energy prices over the 2010s which in turn led to low CapEx during the last decade. ESG concerns exacerbated the effect. Now, we sit atop a decade of underinvestment in energy. I’ve provided a chart from Bloomberg below showcasing the theme; we’re through peak oil supply but peak oil demand is years in the future. There is a supply/demand mismatch in the energy market which I expect to keep oil prices tight over the foreseeable future.

Source: Bloomberg NEF

This is an out-of-consensus view. There is strong backwardation in oil futures; commodity markets view the current high prices as temporary and expect them to fall. Below is the oil futures curve displaying this phenomenon. I expect that oil prices will remain elevated for longer than market expectations and that there is an opportunity here for less ESG sensitive investors.

Source: CME Group as of November 12th, Author Analysis

PetroChina is Well Positioned to Capitalize

Western supermajors are increasingly pressured to transition away from fossil fuels and aren’t the best way of capitalizing on this trend. We’ve recently witnessed several events that I view as game-changers in determining future investments in energy production in the West. Exxon’s (XOM) board defeat against the mostly unknown ESG activist hedge fund Engine No:1 marked a huge change in investor sentiment towards fossil fuels. Exxon has always been a champion of fossil fuels and was even a climate denier. I believe that it throwing in the towel and changing course towards renewables is a case example of accelerating transition for Western supermajors and it will be echoed louder elsewhere in the sector in the future. In addition to investors, we’re seeing strong regulatory action as well. A Dutch court ordered Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) to reduce emissions this summer. This is unprecedented action against the sector and it’s of great importance as similar rulings could be made against all supermajors. Investors and regulators are what define investment objectives and fossil fuels are quickly running out of favor with both.

The ESG focus isn’t a global theme, however, National oil champions (NOC) aren’t nearly as concerned with ESG. Bloomberg Intelligence calculates a Climate Transition Score to measure this. A higher score indicates more emphasis on decreasing emissions. Below is a table of the Climate Transition Scores of major oil producers. Supermajors have an average rating of 6 versus PetroChina’s 2 and this is before the transition of Exxon and potentially Chevron (CVX). The average without these two American names is 7.4. With shale producers in the US hesitant of bringing capacity online due to the current “green” administration’s potential policies and a lower appetite for fossil fuels from Western supermajors, Western investment in fossil fuel energy production will only fall. As long as demand is there, the less ESG sensitive companies will pick up the drop in Western capacity. PetroChina is a great way to play this theme. The company will benefit from both better unit economics from higher energy prices and higher production.

Chinese regulators’ top-down approach when it comes to directing private sector CapEx and China’s ESG focus may scare some investors away. I believe that the CCP’s power and China’s energy dynamics make PetroChina an even more attractive investment. Energy security is increasingly important in the quickly bi-polarizing World of today and as the world’s largest energy consumer, China faces the world’s most severe energy security threat. China is a massive importer of energy. The country’s green initiatives aren’t caused by environmentalist ideals but by necessity. The country’s global leadership position in renewable energy production isn’t enough to satisfy its energy consumption. The government won’t be able to cut PetroChina’s production and can only reduce its weight in the national energy production mix by growing renewable capacity. This is evident in the Climate Transition Score of PetroChina and its lack of focus on renewables. PetroChina’s earnings are safe.

PetroChina is an Overlooked Income Play

PetroChina is very attractive for income investors. The company is expected to have a ~7% dividend for the foreseeable future. The payout is very safe. PetroChina has low leverage with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of just 1x and an interest coverage ratio of 15x. The company’s revenue streams are commodity-backed and are strategically important for China. The Chinese yuan has the stability of a DM currency. This is a great place to park capital for risk-tolerant investors searching for yield.

Income investors often prefer Western supermajors but non-developed market (DM) oils could offer a better opportunity, in my view. Western peers will want to dispose of their fossil fuel assets to both reduce their emissions and generate cash to initiate their green transition. However, these disposals are unlikely to come at attractive prices as many new assets will come on the market in which there is little appetite for new CapEx. These proceeds will be diverted towards new energy investments that are currently highly uncertain. We don’t know the most efficient energy grid for the future neither in production nor storage. Heavy investments over the near term may yield poor returns. The combination of these events may stress capital available for shareholder distribution over the longer term. Producers with less immediacy to dispose of/invest can do so with more clarity and likely with better capital efficiency. Non-DM oils with strong balance sheets, like PetroChina, can use years of fossil fuel cash flows to invest in new ventures while also having safer cash returns to shareholders.

The Company’s Valuation Disconnect Offers Opportunity

PetroChina’s valuation is cheap any which way we look at it. The company trades at forward multiples of 4x EBITDA, ~11x earnings, and 0.4x book value. These are extremely attractive multiples pretty much unheard of in the West. They’re also well below historical averages; the pre-pandemic 5-year (2015-2019) averages of these forward multiples were 6.4x EBITDA, 20.1x earnings, and 0.7x book value. The valuation is out of touch with current commodity prices. The pre-pandemic 5-year average brent price was $57.2 versus $79 today and the natural gas average was $2.77 versus $4.87 today. I expect the valuation discount to close as idiosyncratic issues in China fade (read below) and I like the 7% yield I get paid to wait. I am a buyer of PetroChina today.

There are Risks to Come to Grip With but I’m Still a Buyer

PetroChina shares are penalized due to country risk which, in my opinion, are twofold. First is the political risk. The company is effectively owned by the Chinese government and could be forced to make unprofitable investments to secure energy safety for the country. This is a risk that Western investors aren’t used to and must come to grips with. Developing countries have a habit of using their semi-private arms to regulate their markets sometimes at the cost of private investors. But over the long term, aggregate government activity towards the company is unlikely to burden it. The Chinese state will want a profitable and competitive company and will likely aid PetroChina elsewhere perhaps with profitable investments or with attractive funding. Besides, China has been preferring renewable energy production over fossil fuels and I expect this to be the case going forward. I have confidence that the long-term earnings won’t be materially weaker for the company and am a buyer of the attractive valuation. But it isn’t impossible that years from today, when China has energy security, we wake up one day and the Chinese government has decided that fossil fuel production shouldn’t be as profitable as it is due to ESG concerns and that these companies should fail (a situation similar to what happened in the education sector earlier this year). So beware and monitor the macroeconomic picture.

Second and not really concerning are the growth worries in China. The country’s large and highly leveraged property sector is very distressed. A real estate crisis could result in a dramatic reduction in personal wealth and lead to a sharp reduction in economic activity. PetroChina’s exposure to the Chinese economy could be a key disadvantage. Low Chinese growth would lead to less energy use and would mean low revenues for PetroChina. However, I believe that the up-and-coming superpower that is China will do whatever it can to avoid a prolonged growth crisis. The country doesn’t have divided politics like in the US and EU to endlessly discuss what to do. The CCP decides what to do and does it. Furthermore, China has the debt capacity to fund stimulus. Chinese government debt to GDP stands at 67%. This is not just well below Western standards like the US’ 128% and the EU average of 91% but also lower than some less stable emerging peers like Brazil’s 89% and India’s 74%. I’m a buyer of any growth induced sell-off in PetroChina