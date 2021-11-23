jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The hardest enemies are fight are often the most difficult to see. Investors who see falling revenues, poor management teams, and diminishing returns, see those risks, and can make educated decisions. Investing in an inflationary environment as we are in today is much more difficult though. Inflation is almost impossible to predict, and for income based investors looking to live off income, inflation can wipe out the value of even significant dividend payments very quickly.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is very well positioned today to deliver strong income and capital gains in what should continue to be a good operating environment.

The company's most recent earnings report was stellar once again, and the report highlights why this company should be very well positioned to deliver both strong income and capital gains for investors in the future.

Chevron recently reported third quarter earnings of $5.7 billion in revenue, and $2.96 in diluted earnings per share. Approximately 80% of the company's revenue was from upstream operation, and most of the Chevron's upstream revenue was from oil sales, which make up nearly two-thirds of Chevron's liquids sales. The company reported the highest quarterly earnings since 2013, and cash flow was the best on record in the history of the company.

Oil prices rise and fall, and predicting price movements over any period of time is difficult to impossible. Still, the best measure of a management team in the oil and gas industry can usually be seen by looking at production numbers and cost structure. The best management teams in the oil and gas industry can show consistent production increases well keeping costs lower regardless of the inevitable volatility in the underlying commodities that these companies sell.

This is why Chevron's recent earnings report was so impressive, and the recent report also suggests that this company is very well positioned for the future as well.

Chevron reported a seven percent increase in oil production from a year ago in an industry where larger companies often struggle to generate more than 1-2% annual production increases. The company also reported that costs were down that capital expenditures will be likely be lower moving forward as well. Obviously, any company can drive production growth by simply overspending, but Chevron has been able to increase production well keeping costs down, and the company's capital expenditure plans for the coming year show how successful past investments have been. The price of oil and natural gas obviously impacts Chevron's business significantly, but Chevron's strong third quarter was also due to what CEO Mike Wirth described as, " ... strong operation performance and a lower cost structure." The company was able to raise production numbers well keeping costs down. Chevron also saw rising revenues from downstream operations primarily driven by increased demand for gas as economies around the world recover and travel increases, but downstream operations represent less than 20 percent of Chevron's current revenues.. The company does have investments in the green and renewable energy sector as well, but they aren't currently significant sources of revenue.

Chevron's capital expenditure plan for the coming year looks very good for investors, and in particular investors focused on dividends. Chevron actually lower capital expenditures by 22 percent from a year ago, which of course is part of the reason why the company reported record cash flow numbers that more than doubled from last year. The fact the company was able to lower capital expenditure numbers and still get increased production numbers at favorable costs shows how efficient past investments have been, and suggests that future cash flow should be equally if not more impressive if oil prices remain at or near current levels. Chevron's management team is focused on using cash flow to pay off debt, buy back shares, and pay dividends, and the company should have more than enough cash to continue to raise the dividend significantly without making any other compromises.

Chevron's stock has predictably correlated with the price oil at a .53 level for much of the last decade, and given the company's leverage to the upstream oil side, this of course makes sense.

Predicting price movement in any commodity market is very difficult, but the bull case for oil and natural gas prices is strong. The global economy continues to recover, the Biden administration remains committed to limiting future oil and gas exploration within the US, and the commitment by both parties in Washington to massive spending projects should continue to put pressure on the dollar. Chevron saw a nearly 3% tailwind from forex moves in the 3rd quarter of this year, and an increasing global recovery and record high deficits in the US should put pressure on the dollar moving forward.

The bull case for natural gas prices is strong as well. Coal shortages in Asia continue, the hurricane in the gulf took some meaningful production offline, and mature economies in North America and Europe continue to switch from coal to natural gas in an effort pursue cleaner forms of energy.

Valuing Oil companies is always tenuous, since even minor price movements can make a forward price to earnings ratio look cheap or expensive very quickly, but Chevron looks undervalued as long as oil prices remain at or near current levels. Chevron trades at just 12x forward earnings and just around 2x book and 2x sales numbers. The stock price is still nearly 20% of the highs the share price reached less than 3 years ago in 2018, and the current dividend is an impressive 4.79%. Chevron's management team is committed to returning cash to shareholders, and the company has raised the dividend by over 30 percent in just the last 8 years.

The hardest factors for most investors to handle are almost always issues that hard to predict, and predicting inflation or commodity price movements is always difficult. Still, the underlying reasons why oil and gas prices have risen, as well as the factors driving inflation, seem here to stay. Chevron has the right production mix and strong management team to maximize profitability in the today's favorable operating environment, and the company has been able to drive very impressive production increases well keeping costs down. Oil prices and inflation may rise or fall in the short-term, but the bull case of oil and natural gas prices remains strong, and the issues driving inflation do not seem to be transitory. Chevron's management team has consistently been able to raise production and lower costs at the right time, and 2022 should be another record year for both earnings and cash flow.