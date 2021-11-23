What Does Fiverr's Stoke Talent Acquisition Mean For Its Stock Forecast?
Summary
- Fiverr's CEO estimated that the offline market accounts for 97% of all freelancing work. It represents massive untapped potential for Fiverr's online platform.
- Compared to Fiverr's high-value buyers with $500 annual expenditure, Stoke's annual figure of $100k per buyer represents a colossal 200x difference.
- Fiverr will be able to unlock Stoke's offline freelance segment, while also increasing its offerings in the online platform.
- We discuss whether investors should add Fiverr stock now.
Investment Thesis
In November 2021, Fiverr (NYSE:FVRR) announced the acquisition of a freelance management platform, Stoke Talent. The Stoke Talent platform currently has talents and consumers based in both the online and offline freelancing markets. However, the online market is estimated to account for only 3% of all freelancing work. As part of its TAM expansion, Fiverr aims to expand into the offline freelancing market further. In addition, Stoke's upmarket buyers with $100K annual spending represents an enormous difference to Fiverr's high-value buyers of $500 spending. Through the acquisition, Fiverr aims to increase its presence in the offline freelance market while increasing the spending per upmarket buyer.
If you are new to Fiverr, we encourage you to read our recent article on the company. The link to the article is appended here.
Fiverr's Symbiotic Acquisitions
The acquisition of a freelance management platform, Stoke Talent, expands Fiverr's B2B offering into the media industry. The platform allows companies to:
- create their own directory for online and offline talents
- source and match talents to projects
- track project budgets, and achieve project milestones
- providing financial solutions for payment and tax purposes
Through the acquisition, Fiverr aims to acquire some of Stoke's existing offline freelancing audience. In 2018, Fiverr's CEO estimated that the offline market accounts for 97% of all freelancing work, representing an immense market opportunity yet untapped by Fiverr. Furthermore, many buyers on Stoke's platform spend $100K annually on freelance work. Post-acquisition Fiverr aims to "unlock the synergy" between Fiverr's existing products and Stoke's platform. The company aims to fill the gap between value-conscious buyers in Fiverr's platform and upmarket business owners from Stoke. Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman said:
It allows Fiverr to offer software solutions to businesses that already have freelancers that they work with and now can manage them easily. It allows Fiverr to pair its marketplace talent with large customers that need access to freelancers they still do not yet have a relationship with. It gives Fiverr access to the offline freelancing market that is still orders of magnitude larger than online freelancing (Fiverr)
In November 2021, Fiverr also launched Fiverr Workspace as an expansion of its project management platform. The all-in-one platform is a complete back-office tool managing freelancers' workflow. It can help the freelancers to generate proposals & contracts, manage projects, and provide financial solutions such as automating invoices/taxes and receiving payments.
With these recent acquisitions and expansion, Fiverr aims to support businesses and talents with all aspects related to freelancing work. The company believes that remote work is here to stay. As more and more professionals choose to join the freelance community, moving forward, the community is projected to grow to 69M, increasing by 16%. The future transformation toward a digital marketplace will also boost Fiverr's growth. As of 2021, freelancers have contributed over $1.2T to the US economy, accounting for 5.2% of the estimated FY21 US GDP. With the massive potential for digital and upmarket growth, Fiverr's acquisition of Stoke Talent may prove to be a wise strategic acquisition moving ahead.
Fiverr FQ3'21 Earnings Outperformed Estimates
Fiverr Adjusted EPS. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
In FQ3'21, Fiverr reported $0.19 adjusted EPS, which represented only a 1.3% drop in QoQ adjusted EPS. This is impressive, given that consensus estimates point to a much bigger drop to $0.02 adjusted EPS. Moreover, due to the hyper-seasonality growth in 2020, the company has consistently outperformed consensus estimates in its quarterly earnings.
Fiverr Revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
Fiverr Projected Revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
Fiverr's management has previously highlighted in FQ2'21 that a deceleration of revenue growth is expected due to the reopening cadence. These include reduced COVID-19 restrictions and reopened borders within the US and Europe during the summer holidays. Coinciding with the holidays, many took long-awaited vacations, which reduced the take-up rate of freelance digital works. The reduced online activity will directly impact the traffic within the digital platforms, such as Fiverr and its competitor, Upwork Inc. (UPWK).
Nonetheless, based on its latest FQ3'21 Earnings Call, Fiverr guided FY2021 total revenue of $292.4M - $295.4M. The guidance has been revised upwards from prior estimates of $280M to $288M in FQ2'21. The revision represents an impressive estimated 55.8% YoY increase in revenue.
Nonetheless, Fiverr is expected to report a deceleration in its revenue growth, at a CAGR of 26.76% over the next two years. Fiverr emphasized that normalization is expected from the hyper-seasonality growth, as the company grew at a CAGR of 59.91% in the past two years.
Fiverr's Buyers in FQ3'21. Data source: Q3'21 Letter to Shareholder
In FQ3'21, Fiverr reported increases in both the numbers of active buyers and spending per active buyer. There was a 33% YoY increase in active buyers to 4.1M as of September 2021. There was also a 20% YoY increase for spending per active buyer, to $234. In addition, Fiverr reported that high-value buyers with an annual expenditure of over $500 accounted for 62% of the company's total revenue in FQ3'21. These numbers validated Fiverr's strategic move towards the upmarket, with its acquisition of high-end creative platform, Working Not Working, in February 2021.
On a last twelve months (LTM) basis, Fiverr reported that repeat buyers accounted for 58% of total revenue. It represents a 55% YoY increase, emphasizing the relevance of Fiverr's platform in an increasingly digitalized world. Furthermore, in FQ3'21, the company also reported that 20% of such monthly recurring orders are for long-term durations of six months of all subscription services. Consequently, it seems that the reopening cadence has not impacted the freelancing industry adversely in the past two quarters. Hence, Fiverr has ridden the recovery tailwinds reasonably well.
So, Is Fiverr A Buy Now?
Fiverr EV/Fwd Revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ
Fiverr is currently trading at an EV/NTM revenue of 18.33x. It's still significantly higher than UPWK's 9.88x NTM revenue multiple. Moreover, it's also on the higher side compared to its 2Y revenue multiple mean of 16.41x. Investors who choose to add Fiverr now should understand that a significant amount of growth premium seems to have been baked into its price.
The company has undoubtedly been scaling up with multiple symbiotic acquisitions. It is projected that these acquisitions will unlock new synergies with Fiverr's platform to promote future revenue growth.
Nonetheless, Fiverr's valuation still seems to be slightly expensive. With plenty of undervalued growth stocks in the market, we think investors would do better looking elsewhere.
Hence, we reiterate our Neutral rating on Fiverr stock for now.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FVRR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.