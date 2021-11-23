Hulton Archive/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

On November 9, General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced a three-way breakup of the company.

Pursuing a tax-free spin-off of GE Healthcare, creating a pure-play company at the center of precision health in early 2023, in which GE expects to retain a stake of 19.9 percent; and Combining GE Renewable Energy, GE Power, and GE Digital into one business, positioned to lead the energy transition, and then pursuing a tax-free spin-off of this business in early 2024.

3. Following these transactions, GE will be an aviation-focused company shaping the future of flight. My first response was "Hip, hip hooray" quickly followed by "It's about time."

This is my 14th article on GE going back to 2015. In the early years, I was negative in my outlook mainly because of poor management exemplified by the previous CEO Jeff Immelt.

I discussed the terrible GE-Alstom deal here "GE: How Alstom And France Ate Jeff Immelt's Lunch" and "GE: A Lesson In How Not To Run A Company - Do Not Buy".

Then GE hired a new CEO, Larry Culp, that I really liked as I explained here "GE CEO Larry Culp: The Right Guy For The Right Job At The Right Time".

When Culp came on board, I went to "GE is a Buy".

Well, then came a series of unpredictable events that made my recommendation on GE back to "sell". I explained why here "General Electric: Black Swans Are Falling From The Sky".

Following John Maynard Keynes dictum “When my information changes, I alter my conclusions. What do you do, sir?”, I am now back to a buy.

Here are four reasons why GE is now a buy.

1. GE's financial statements (all three of them) will now be much easier to understand.

The complexity of GE's financial reports is not something new to GE. It preceded Culp, Immelt, and even iconic CEO and manager Jack Welch. It goes all the way back to 1889, more than 130 years ago when Tommy Edison and J. P. Morgan formed the first industrial conglomerate.

Source: Wikipedia

Why are simpler statements important? Because, in the past, "Corporate Items and Eliminations" often exceeded corporate profits as seen here from earlier GE statements. Without accusing anyone of malfeasance, "Corporate Items and Eliminations" can be used by management to hide a bevy of management errors and mistakes. A financial garbage dump so to speak.

In the chart below, you can see that "Corporate Items and Eliminations" exceeded profits for the 5 year period 2013 thru 2017. Those head-scratching results will no longer be possible once the split up is complete, thus making the financial statements easier to interpret.

Anything that simplifies GE's financial complexity will be a big benefit to shareholders. And, I might add, to the management teams at the newly spun-off companies.

2. GE Healthcare has a very bright future.

Together, health care, power, and aircraft engines have their own revenue and earnings dynamic unrelated to each other. Together, they are something of a mish-mash but, separated, they can grow and evolve without the risk of the other segments confusing the issue.

The new GE Healthcare can now concentrate their efforts on the new emphasis on health that has become a by-product of an aging population and the health care focus that COVID-19 has forced on the world. Who can doubt this has the potential for large and continuous growth in revenue and profits?

Relative to this market, GE just recently signed an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AMZN) to provide imaging and cloud-based AI enhancement to GE's imaging systems such as the Star Guide CT scanner shown above.

3. GE Power will grow with renewables and perhaps nuclear.

GE power will concentrate its efforts on worldwide support for wind turbines. That is in addition to GE's more traditional power production of gas turbines for power plants. Both are going to be growing for the foreseeable future as the transition to renewables requires more gas power plants to support them when the wind doesn't blow and the sun doesn't shine and, in addition, replace coal-fired power plants.

But the secret sauce to power is their long experience with nuclear power plants. GE's current collaboration with Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY) on building nuclear power plants has taken on new energy (so to speak) as many countries, especially France, are beginning to consider nuclear as a viable non-carbon energy source reducing the need for less reliable wind and solar.

Per GE:

A single uranium pellet, slightly larger than a pencil eraser, contains the same energy as a ton of coal, 3 barrels of oil, or 17,000 cubic feet of natural gas. Each uranium fuel pellet provides up to five years of heat for power generation. And because uranium is one of the world’s most abundant metals, it can provide fuel for the world’s commercial nuclear plants for generations to come.

Source: GE

Other countries looking at nuclear include Great Britain and Denmark. Nuclear energy, an area where GE has more than six decades of experience, could add an unexpected bounce to GE Power's performance over the next 10 years.

4. GE Aviation may have the most upside of all three new entities.

While both GE Health and GE Power have good potential on their own, GE Aviation has the most upside possibility because of the extremely depressed state of their business segment. Airlines and subsequently the engines that power their aircraft have taken one of the biggest hits from the worldwide COVID-19 crisis that is now marching relentlessly towards the end of its second year.

This is about as ugly a graph as you will see.

And here's why those numbers were so bad. Airlines took a beating even worse than aircraft engine makers.

But the yellow bars on the chart show that a turnaround has begun and will inevitably make a full recovery and perhaps more. And as the airlines make more flights, their engines will have to be replaced either directly through replacement or indirectly through the purchase of new more efficient airplanes to service their routes. Either way, GE Aviation should have a few banner years between now and 2025. GE Aviation's drought is almost over and then we will see it blossom profitably as we head into 2025 and beyond.

Conclusion

Breaking up is hard to do unless you happen to be GE, Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY), Toyota (TM), or Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). All these conglomerates have announced breakups recently and all for the same reasons: the sum of the parts is more valuable than the combined whole.

In GE's case at least, I think that is true. All three new entities are in markets that should grow and prosper if managed correctly. And GE itself will maintain a 19.9% equity interest in GE Healthcare after the spinoff.

Current GE shareholders will likely receive shares in the new GE Health, GE Power and GE itself will become an aviation-only company, at least at first.

The problem I see in deciding what to do now is the long timeline. GE Health is scheduled to separate in 2023 and GE power in 2024. Lots can happen over the next 2-3 years to change the dynamics of the deal.

However, just the announcement has been a plus for GE, and I think that plus can continue to grow as the spin-offs eventually come to conclusion.

GE is a buy, but I would keep the investment small because of the long timeline and the fact that it is, after all, GE